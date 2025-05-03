Amazon Great Summer sale 2025 means unbeatable savings on microwave ovens: Get up to 50% off

Whip up savings! The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings incredible deals on microwave ovens, with discounts soaring up to 50%. Upgrade your kitchen convenience without breaking the bank during this limited-time offer. Don't miss out on these hot deals!

Bharat Sharma
Published3 May 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Heat up your savings with unbeatable deals on microwave ovens – up to 50% off in the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025
FAQs

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is a practical opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with significant savings on microwave ovens. This Amazon sale offers a diverse selection, from simple models for everyday reheating to advanced convection ovens for more elaborate cooking.

Explore deals on Faber, Midea, IFB, and Panasonic during this Amazon sale and find the perfect microwave to suit your cooking needs and budget within the wide selection available. Don't miss the chance to take advantage and enhance your kitchen with a quality microwave oven.

Experience convenient cooking with the Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven. Its sleek black design complements any kitchen. With 85 Auto Cook Menus, preparing a variety of dishes is simple. This efficient solo microwave is a valuable addition to any modern home. Look for it in the Amazon sale!

Specifications

Capacity
25L
Power Consumption
900W
Microwave Power Output
900W
Auto Cook Menus
85
Click Here to Buy

Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)

Experience versatile cooking with the IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven, available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Its black, standard design fits seamlessly into your kitchen. Benefit from convection, grilling, reheating, and defrosting functions. Check the Amazon sale for potential discounts on this essential kitchen appliance.

Specifications

Capacity
30L
Control Type
Touch Key Pad
Special Features
Convection, Grill, Defrost
Colour
Black
Click Here to Buy

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

Enjoy versatile cooking with the IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven, a featured deal in the Amazon Great Summer Sale. This black microwave offers multi-stage cooking and 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus for effortless meal preparation. Benefit from added convenience features.

Specifications

Capacity
24L
Auto Cook Menus
69
Special Features
Multi Stage Cooking, Deodorise
Colour
Black
Click Here to Buy

IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black)

Cook efficiently with the Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven, featuring a sleek Black Mirror design. Its 360° Heat Wrap and Magic Grill ensure even and crispy cooking. Look for potential savings on this versatile appliance during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
27L
Colour
Black Mirror
Special Features
360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill
Cooking Modes
Convection, Grill, Microwave
Click Here to Buy

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

Best IFB microwave ovens for you:

Simplify your kitchen tasks with the IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven in Silver. Ideal for families of 3-4, it's perfect for reheating, defrosting, and cooking. Benefit from 61 auto-cook menus and convenient features. Check the Amazon Great Summer Sale for potential offers on this practical appliance.

Specifications

Capacity
25 L (Suitable for 3-4 members)
Type
Solo (Reheating, Defrosting, Cooking)
Control
Push Buttons and Jog Dial (Touch Sensitive)
Auto Cook Menus
61
Click Here to Buy

IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, IFBJ0, Silver)

Elevate your cooking with the Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven in Black Mirror. Designed for families of 3-4, its 900W power ensures fast, even results. Benefit from 101 Auto Cook Menus and the Magic Grill for crispy exteriors. Look for this innovative appliance in the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
27L (Suitable for 3-4 members)
Power
900 Watts
Special Features
360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill, Vapor Clean 1
Auto Cook Menus
101
Click Here to Buy

Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

Cook smarter with the Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven in Black Mirror. Its 800W power ensures fast, even cooking for families of 3-4. Enjoy versatile cooking with 61 Auto Cook Menus and the Magic Grill for crispy results. Find this efficient appliance in the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
23L (Suitable for 3-4 members) 1
Power
800 Watts
Special Features
360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill, Vapor Clean 1
Auto Cook Menus
61
Click Here to Buy

Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

Tired of waiting for leftovers to reheat? The Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven in sleek black offers a practical solution with its rapid heating and five adjustable power settings. Effortlessly defrost meals for quick dinner prep. Plus, its user-friendly knobs make operation a breeze. Keep an eye out for potential savings on this efficient kitchen helper during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
20L
Power Levels
5
Special Features
Defrost Function, Rotating Turntable
Warranty
2 Years (Product), 10 Years (Magnetron)
Click Here to Buy

Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function)

Best Panasonic microwave ovens:

Simplify your meal prep with the Faber Instacook Solo Microwave Oven in Black. Its user-friendly knob controls and six auto cook menus make reheating and cooking straightforward. Benefit from the defrost function and easy-clean coating. Keep an eye on the Amazon Great Summer Sale for potential deals on this convenient kitchen addition.

Specifications

Capacity
20L
Power
700W
Special Features
6 Auto Cook Menus, Defrost
Control Type
Knob Control
Click Here to Buy

Faber Instacook20_S Standalone 20L Microwave Oven |700W|6 Auto Cook Menu | Knob Control | Reheat & Defrost | Glass Turntable | Child Safety Lock | Easy Clean Coating|Power Level 5|2 Yrs Warranty|Black

Upgrade your kitchen with the Faber 32L Built-In Microwave Compact Oven, a versatile addition for modern homes. Featuring 10 Auto Cook Menus and functions for grill, convection, defrost, and combination cooking, it simplifies various culinary tasks. Its built-in design saves counter space. Explore potential offers on this energy-efficient oven during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications

Capacity
32L
Type
Built-In, Convection
Special Features
10 Auto Cook Menus, Grill, Defrost
Warranty
1 Year
Click Here to Buy

Faber 32L Built-In Microwave Compact Oven || 10 Auto Cook Menus || Grill, Convection, Defrost & Combination Cooking || 1 Yr Warranty || Energy Efficient || FBIMWO 32L CGS with 1 Yr Warranty, Silver

FAQs
For 3-4 members, a 20-27L capacity is generally suitable for everyday cooking needs.
Auto cook menus offer pre-set cooking times and power levels for specific dishes, simplifying meal preparation.
Convection microwaves have a heating element and fan, allowing for baking, browning, and roasting similar to a regular oven.
Yes, checking the warranty on both the product and the magnetron can provide peace of mind regarding long-term reliability.
Look for features like defrost, power levels, auto cook menus, child lock, and easy-to-clean interiors for added convenience.

Meet your Guide

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable....Read more

First Published:3 May 2025, 12:00 PM IST

