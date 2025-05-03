Amazon Great Summer sale 2025 means unbeatable savings on microwave ovens: Get up to 50% off

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is a practical opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with significant savings on microwave ovens. This Amazon sale offers a diverse selection, from simple models for everyday reheating to advanced convection ovens for more elaborate cooking.

Explore deals on Faber, Midea, IFB, and Panasonic during this Amazon sale and find the perfect microwave to suit your cooking needs and budget within the wide selection available. Don't miss the chance to take advantage and enhance your kitchen with a quality microwave oven.

Experience convenient cooking with the Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven. Its sleek black design complements any kitchen. With 85 Auto Cook Menus, preparing a variety of dishes is simple. This efficient solo microwave is a valuable addition to any modern home. Look for it in the Amazon sale!

Specifications Capacity 25L Power Consumption 900W Microwave Power Output 900W Auto Cook Menus 85 Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus)

Experience versatile cooking with the IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven, available during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Its black, standard design fits seamlessly into your kitchen. Benefit from convection, grilling, reheating, and defrosting functions. Check the Amazon sale for potential discounts on this essential kitchen appliance.

Specifications Capacity 30L Control Type Touch Key Pad Special Features Convection, Grill, Defrost Colour Black Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

Enjoy versatile cooking with the IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven, a featured deal in the Amazon Great Summer Sale. This black microwave offers multi-stage cooking and 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus for effortless meal preparation. Benefit from added convenience features.

Specifications Capacity 24L Auto Cook Menus 69 Special Features Multi Stage Cooking, Deodorise Colour Black Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black)

Cook efficiently with the Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven, featuring a sleek Black Mirror design. Its 360° Heat Wrap and Magic Grill ensure even and crispy cooking. Look for potential savings on this versatile appliance during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications Capacity 27L Colour Black Mirror Special Features 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill Cooking Modes Convection, Grill, Microwave Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

Best IFB microwave ovens for you:

Simplify your kitchen tasks with the IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven in Silver. Ideal for families of 3-4, it's perfect for reheating, defrosting, and cooking. Benefit from 61 auto-cook menus and convenient features. Check the Amazon Great Summer Sale for potential offers on this practical appliance.

Specifications Capacity 25 L (Suitable for 3-4 members) Type Solo (Reheating, Defrosting, Cooking) Control Push Buttons and Jog Dial (Touch Sensitive) Auto Cook Menus 61 Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, IFBJ0, Silver)

Elevate your cooking with the Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven in Black Mirror. Designed for families of 3-4, its 900W power ensures fast, even results. Benefit from 101 Auto Cook Menus and the Magic Grill for crispy exteriors. Look for this innovative appliance in the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications Capacity 27L (Suitable for 3-4 members) Power 900 Watts Special Features 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill, Vapor Clean 1 Auto Cook Menus 101 Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

Cook smarter with the Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven in Black Mirror. Its 800W power ensures fast, even cooking for families of 3-4. Enjoy versatile cooking with 61 Auto Cook Menus and the Magic Grill for crispy results. Find this efficient appliance in the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications Capacity 23L (Suitable for 3-4 members) 1 Power 800 Watts Special Features 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill, Vapor Clean 1 Auto Cook Menus 61 Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

Tired of waiting for leftovers to reheat? The Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven in sleek black offers a practical solution with its rapid heating and five adjustable power settings. Effortlessly defrost meals for quick dinner prep. Plus, its user-friendly knobs make operation a breeze. Keep an eye out for potential savings on this efficient kitchen helper during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications Capacity 20L Power Levels 5 Special Features Defrost Function, Rotating Turntable Warranty 2 Years (Product), 10 Years (Magnetron) Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function)

Best Panasonic microwave ovens:

Simplify your meal prep with the Faber Instacook Solo Microwave Oven in Black. Its user-friendly knob controls and six auto cook menus make reheating and cooking straightforward. Benefit from the defrost function and easy-clean coating. Keep an eye on the Amazon Great Summer Sale for potential deals on this convenient kitchen addition.

Specifications Capacity 20L Power 700W Special Features 6 Auto Cook Menus, Defrost Control Type Knob Control Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Faber Instacook20_S Standalone 20L Microwave Oven |700W|6 Auto Cook Menu | Knob Control | Reheat & Defrost | Glass Turntable | Child Safety Lock | Easy Clean Coating|Power Level 5|2 Yrs Warranty|Black

Upgrade your kitchen with the Faber 32L Built-In Microwave Compact Oven, a versatile addition for modern homes. Featuring 10 Auto Cook Menus and functions for grill, convection, defrost, and combination cooking, it simplifies various culinary tasks. Its built-in design saves counter space. Explore potential offers on this energy-efficient oven during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

Specifications Capacity 32L Type Built-In, Convection Special Features 10 Auto Cook Menus, Grill, Defrost Warranty 1 Year Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Faber 32L Built-In Microwave Compact Oven || 10 Auto Cook Menus || Grill, Convection, Defrost & Combination Cooking || 1 Yr Warranty || Energy Efficient || FBIMWO 32L CGS with 1 Yr Warranty, Silver

Similar articles for you

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.