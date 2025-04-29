Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Score up to 70% off the best kitchen appliances, including microwaves and chimneys

The Amazon Great Summer Sale starts on May 1, offering up to 70% off the best kitchen appliances, including microwaves and chimneys. Don't miss out on these unbeatable discounts during the Amazon sale 2025.

Iqbal
Published29 Apr 2025, 04:16 PM IST
The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 brings top deals on the best kitchen appliances
The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 brings top deals on the best kitchen appliances

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor ControlView Details...

₹13,990

...
Get This

Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|blackView Details...

₹12,170

...
Get This

Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NEROView Details...

₹11,990

...
Get This

Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black)View Details...

₹13,999

...
Get This

INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BK, Black)View Details...

₹5,455

...
Get This
View More...

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings incredible offers on the best kitchen appliances. If you're in search of the best oven, you'll find options that provide precise temperature control, energy efficiency, and easy operation for all types of cooking. Similarly, the best chimney options offer powerful suction to eliminate smoke, grease, and odours, keeping your kitchen fresh and clean.

With a variety of choices available, this sale provides an ideal opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with the best oven or best chimney. These amazing deals during the Amazon sale 2025 are perfect for those wanting to enhance their cooking and kitchen experience at home.

Score up to 70% off on the best chimneys

The best chimney combines strong suction power, modern design, and ease of maintenance. Chimneys with filterless technology and auto-clean features offer better performance and require less upkeep. Wall-mounted and ceiling-mounted models suit different kitchen layouts. The Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering top deals on chimneys from leading brands like Faber, Elica, and Hindware. Choosing the best chimney ensures a fresh and smoke-free environment while enhancing the look of your kitchen. Smart controls and noise-free operation add to the comfort. During the Amazon Sale 2025, grab discounts on a wide range of chimneys that suit both modular and traditional kitchens.

Save up to 40% off on the best convention oven

For those who love to bake or roast, investing in the best oven can significantly elevate your kitchen experience. A convection oven uses a fan to circulate air, ensuring that heat is distributed evenly across your food for perfect cooking results. This technology helps reduce cooking time while maintaining the quality of the food. The best convection ovens often come with a variety of features, including adjustable temperature settings, multiple cooking modes, and easy-to-clean interiors. With the ability to bake, roast, grill, and even defrost, these ovens are incredibly versatile. Moreover, many convection ovens offer energy-saving capabilities, making them both efficient and eco-friendly.

Get up to 50% off on the best solo oven

Searching for the best oven for basic cooking tasks? A solo oven is a great option. It handles reheating, defrosting, and simple cooking with ease. Compact in size and budget-friendly, the best solo oven is ideal for singles or small households. These ovens usually include user-friendly features like auto-cook settings, touch panels, and adjustable power levels. Many solo ovens also come with durable interiors that are easy to clean. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale live, now is a good time to explore discounts on top-rated models. Brands like Samsung, IFB and Panasonic are offering competitive deals during the Amazon Sale 2025, making it easier to find the perfect solo microwave oven for your daily needs.

Similar articles for you:

Best chimney under 7000 with advanced features, quiet operation and great suction: Top 10 chimneys in 2025

Best ductless chimneys in India: Top 7 options for clean and smoke free cooking experience

Best ovens: Top 8 choices to simplify baking and everyday cooking tasks from popular brands like LG, Samsung and more

Best convection ovens: Top 10 picks for efficient baking, roasting, grilling, and healthier cooking at home

Best oven for modular kitchen: Top 10 picks for seamless design, advanced features, and effortless cooking

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsAmazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Score up to 70% off the best kitchen appliances, including microwaves and chimneys
MoreLess
FAQs
A convection oven is typically the best choice for baking as it ensures even heat distribution and consistent temperature, making it perfect for baking cakes, cookies, and bread.
A solo oven is basic and best for reheating, while a convection oven circulates hot air for even cooking and baking, making it more versatile for various recipes.
A kitchen chimney helps remove smoke, grease, and odours from your cooking area, ensuring a clean and fresh environment and preventing stains on kitchen walls and ceilings.
Choose a chimney with a suction power suitable for the size of your kitchen. The higher the suction power (measured in cubic meters per hour), the better it is for large kitchens and heavy cooking.
First Published:29 Apr 2025, 04:16 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.