Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Score up to 70% off the best kitchen appliances, including microwaves and chimneys

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor ControlView Details
₹13,990
Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|blackView Details
₹12,170
Elica 60cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Twin Suction Inlets | 15 Years Warranty on Motor | KITTY FL 600 HAC LTW MS NEROView Details
₹11,990
Glen 60 cm 1500 m³/hr BLDC Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, Curved Glass |(Hood RICA 60, Heat Sensor| Aeration technology|Touch & Gesture Control,Black)View Details
₹13,999
INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BK, Black)View Details
₹5,455
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings incredible offers on the best kitchen appliances. If you're in search of the best oven, you'll find options that provide precise temperature control, energy efficiency, and easy operation for all types of cooking. Similarly, the best chimney options offer powerful suction to eliminate smoke, grease, and odours, keeping your kitchen fresh and clean.
With a variety of choices available, this sale provides an ideal opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with the best oven or best chimney. These amazing deals during the Amazon sale 2025 are perfect for those wanting to enhance their cooking and kitchen experience at home.
The best chimney combines strong suction power, modern design, and ease of maintenance. Chimneys with filterless technology and auto-clean features offer better performance and require less upkeep. Wall-mounted and ceiling-mounted models suit different kitchen layouts. The Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering top deals on chimneys from leading brands like Faber, Elica, and Hindware. Choosing the best chimney ensures a fresh and smoke-free environment while enhancing the look of your kitchen. Smart controls and noise-free operation add to the comfort. During the Amazon Sale 2025, grab discounts on a wide range of chimneys that suit both modular and traditional kitchens.
For those who love to bake or roast, investing in the best oven can significantly elevate your kitchen experience. A convection oven uses a fan to circulate air, ensuring that heat is distributed evenly across your food for perfect cooking results. This technology helps reduce cooking time while maintaining the quality of the food. The best convection ovens often come with a variety of features, including adjustable temperature settings, multiple cooking modes, and easy-to-clean interiors. With the ability to bake, roast, grill, and even defrost, these ovens are incredibly versatile. Moreover, many convection ovens offer energy-saving capabilities, making them both efficient and eco-friendly.
Searching for the best oven for basic cooking tasks? A solo oven is a great option. It handles reheating, defrosting, and simple cooking with ease. Compact in size and budget-friendly, the best solo oven is ideal for singles or small households. These ovens usually include user-friendly features like auto-cook settings, touch panels, and adjustable power levels. Many solo ovens also come with durable interiors that are easy to clean. With the Amazon Great Summer Sale live, now is a good time to explore discounts on top-rated models. Brands like Samsung, IFB and Panasonic are offering competitive deals during the Amazon Sale 2025, making it easier to find the perfect solo microwave oven for your daily needs.
Best chimney under 7000 with advanced features, quiet operation and great suction: Top 10 chimneys in 2025
Best ovens: Top 8 choices to simplify baking and everyday cooking tasks from popular brands like LG, Samsung and more
Best convection ovens: Top 10 picks for efficient baking, roasting, grilling, and healthier cooking at home
Best oven for modular kitchen: Top 10 picks for seamless design, advanced features, and effortless cooking
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.