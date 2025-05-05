Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Top 10 laptops under ₹40000 from Asus, Lenovo, Acer and more, May 2025

|Product
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KGView Details
₹32,990
Lenovo IdeaPad 1, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 2021, Grey, 1.6Kg, 82R400BRIN, Integrated AMD Graphics, HD Camera, 1 Year ADP Free, Thin &Light LaptopView Details
₹35,380
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VTINView Details
₹32,990
Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MINView Details
Dell Latitude 3440 Intel Core I3 12Th Gen 1215U - (8GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics) Thin and Light Business DOS Laptop/14 HD Display/Grey/1.5 KgView Details
₹28,105
Top laptop brands like Asus, Lenovo, Acer, and more are offering amazing deals on models under ₹40,000, perfect for those seeking a high-performance device without overspending. Whether for work or play, these laptops provide great value and functionality.
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings exciting offers, including a 10% instant discount with HDFC credit cards, 5% cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users, no-cost EMI options, and exchange deals. It's the ideal time to snag a budget-friendly laptop with fantastic savings!
Discover the Acer Aspire Lite, a sleek metal-bodied laptop offering AMD Ryzen 5-5625U performance, ideal for multitasking and entertainment during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.
Its 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers crisp visuals, while 16 GB RAM and a 512 GB SSD ensure swift operation and ample storage. This lightweight machine is perfect for students and professionals seeking power and style without breaking the bank.
Generous 16 GB RAM
Robust metal chassis
Basic integrated graphics
No backlit keyboard
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the laptop’s gaming performance and boot speed but raise concerns over build, display, battery, keyboard, and speaker quality.
Why choose this product?
Great for budget gaming and speed; however, expect compromises in build, display, battery life, and sound quality.
The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 combines AMD Ryzen 5 5500U responsiveness with essential features like Dolby Audio and a privacy shutter webcam, making it a standout deal during Amazon Sale 2025.
Its 15.6-inch Full HD screen and 512 GB SSD offer clear visuals and fast access to files, while 8 GB RAM keeps apps running smoothly. Ideal for students and casual users who value performance and portability.
Privacy webcam shutter
Includes MS Office 2021
Modest screen brightness
Plastic chassis
Lenovo IdeaPad 1, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 2021, Grey, 1.6Kg, 82R400BRIN, Integrated AMD Graphics, HD Camera, 1 Year ADP Free, Thin &Light Laptop
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the laptop’s performance and value, but display, battery, sound, and keyboard features receive mixed reactions.
Why choose this product?
Strong daily performance and decent for gaming, though display and sound may not meet everyone’s expectations.
Take advantage of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 with the Dell Vostro 3520, featuring 12th-Gen Intel Core i3-1215U performance and a smooth 120 Hz Full HD display.
Pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office, plus 512 GB SSD storage and 8 GB RAM, it’s ready for productivity straight out of the box. Its sturdy build and included McAfee subscription make it an excellent choice for work or study.
120 Hz refresh rate
Office & McAfee included
No backlit keyboard
Plastic finish
Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office' 21 /15.6"(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the laptop’s performance and design, but criticise battery life, heating issues, and inconsistent build quality.
Why choose this product?
Offers fast performance and sleek design, but be aware of short battery life and potential heating or quality concerns.
During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 stands out with its lightweight 1.63 kg design, 12th-Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor and fast-charging battery.
Its 15.6-inch Full HD display, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and 512 GB SSD ensure productivity and entertainment on the move. With 8 GB RAM expandable to 16 GB, it adapts to your needs, making it a versatile companion for daily tasks.
Wi-Fi 6 support
Rapid Charge technology
TN rather than IPS panel
No backlit keys
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VTIN
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the screen and design, but report mixed feedback on sound, display, battery, and keyboard quality.
Why choose this product?
Smooth performance and good design, but expect potential issues with battery, sound levels, and keyboard quality.
Check out more laptops under ₹40000 on Amazon Sale 2025
Grab the ASUS Vivobook 15 during Amazon Sale 2025 for its elegant design, anti-glare 15.6-inch Full HD display and backlit keyboard. Powered by 12th-Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, it handles everyday apps and streaming with ease.
Its durable build and Windows 11 Home ensure a seamless user experience, making it perfect for students and professionals alike.
Backlit chiclet keyboard
Anti-glare screen
Average battery life
No USB-C power
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6" FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ320WS
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the lightweight design and value, but report mixed build quality, slow performance, and serious keyboard and touchpad issues.
Why choose this product?
Portable and affordable, but be cautious of keyboard, touchpad, and Linux Bluetooth compatibility problems.
Take advantage of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 to own the ASUS Vivobook Go 15, featuring AMD Ryzen 5 7520U performance and 16 GB DDR5 RAM for smooth multitasking.
It features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display and a large 512 GB SSD, offering crisp visuals and quick storage. At just 1.63 kg, it’s easy to carry, making it ideal for students, travellers and home-office setups.
Generous DDR5 RAM
Alexa built-in
No backlit keyboard
Lacks USB-C port
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, Thin & Light Laptop,15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Mixed Black/1.63 kg), E1504FA-NJ542WS
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find it a good budget laptop with decent performance, but criticise the poor display and lack of backlit keyboard.
Why choose this product?
Affordable and can run games like GTA 5, but display and keyboard limitations may affect daily use.
In the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, the HP 15s shines with its 12th-Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, vibrant 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display and rapid SSD storage.
With 8 GB DDR4 RAM and fast-charge battery technology, it keeps you productive and unplugged longer. Its slim profile, clear dual-speaker audio and integrated webcam make it a reliable choice for students and remote workers alike.
Fast Charge battery
Micro-edge display
Limited port selection
No backlit keys
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6"/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5011TU
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the display quality and value, but report cases of screen damage and a short 8-month warranty.
Why choose this product?
Good screen and build for the price, but consider risks of display issues and limited warranty coverage.
Seize the Amazon Sale 2025 offer on the HP 15, powered by the latest 13th-Gen Intel Core i3-1315U for seamless multitasking. Its 15.6-inch Full HD micro-edge display and 512 GB SSD deliver vivid visuals and fast boot-up.
With anti-glare screen, Wi-Fi 6 and up to 7 hours 45 minutes battery life, it’s an ideal companion for work, study and entertainment on the go.
13th-Gen CPU
Long battery life
No backlit keyboard
Glossy chassis
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its build, design, and performance, though some report fast battery drain and heating issues during use.
Why choose this product?
Great value with solid performance and premium feel, but be aware of possible heat and battery concerns.
Enjoy the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 on the Dell Inspiron 3530, featuring a 13th-Gen Intel Core i3-1305U and a smooth 120 Hz FHD IPS display. With 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD and pre-installed Office 2021 plus McAfee, it’s primed for productivity and home entertainment.
Its adaptive thermal design and narrow bezels ensure comfortable viewing and efficient operation, whether you’re working, streaming or gaming casually.
120 Hz IPS panel
Office & antivirus bundle
Basic build quality
No backlit keyboard
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6" (39.62cm) 120Hz Refresh Rate on a FHD IPS Display/Windows 11 + MSO'21+McAfee 15 Month/Carbon Black/1.62kg
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its performance, looks, battery, and sound, but report issues with screen functionality.
Why choose this product?
Strong value, good battery and design; just note potential display reliability concerns.
Score big at the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 with the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED, offering a breathtaking 15.6-inch FHD OLED display and vibrant Pantone-validated colour.
Powered by AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, with 8 GB DDR5 RAM and 512 GB SSD, it delivers stunning visuals and responsive performance. Lightweight at 1.63 kg and featuring a backlit keyboard, it’s perfect for creators and entertainment enthusiasts on a budget.
Stunning OLED panel
Pantone-validated colour gamut
Modest processor power
Reflective glossy screen
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (OLED), AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD OLED, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/Mixed Black/1.63 kg), E1504FA-LK322WS
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the OLED screen, performance, and battery life but find the sound quality lacking.
Why choose this product?
Great for graphic-intensive tasks, lightweight, with solid battery life; just manage expectations for sound quality.
For laptops under ₹40,000, an Intel Core i3 or Ryzen 3 processor is ideal, offering a balance between price and performance. These processors handle everyday tasks, light gaming, and multitasking efficiently, making them great for budget laptops.
A laptop with 8GB of RAM is recommended for smooth performance in this price range. It allows for seamless multitasking, light gaming, and handling productivity software without significant lag, ensuring a better overall experience.
Yes, an SSD (Solid State Drive) is crucial for faster boot times, quicker file access, and overall improved system performance. Even a 256GB SSD in a budget laptop will significantly enhance speed compared to traditional HDD storage.
|Laptop Model
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|Acer Aspire Lite (Ryzen 5 5625U)
|AMD Ryzen 5-5625U
|16 GB DDR4
|512 GB SSD
|Lenovo IdeaPad 1 (Ryzen 5 5500U)
|AMD Ryzen 5-5500U
|8 GB DDR4
|512 GB SSD
|Dell Vostro 3520 (Core i3-1215U)
|Intel Core i3-1215U
|8 GB DDR4
|512 GB SSD
|Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Core i3-1215U)
|Intel Core i3-1215U
|8 GB DDR4
|512 GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook 15 (Core i3-1215U)
|Intel Core i3-1215U
|8 GB DDR4
|512 GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (Ryzen 5 7520U)
|AMD Ryzen 5-7520U
|16 GB DDR5
|512 GB SSD
|HP 15s (Core i3-1215U)
|Intel Core i3-1215U
|8 GB DDR4
|512 GB SSD
|HP 15 (Core i3-1315U)
|Intel Core i3-1315U
|8 GB DDR4
|512 GB SSD
|Dell Inspiron 3530 (Core i3-1305U)
|Intel Core i3-1305U
|8 GB DDR4
|512 GB SSD
|ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED (Ryzen 3 7320U)
|AMD Ryzen 3-7320U
|8 GB DDR5
|512 GB SSD
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
