Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Up to 36% off on gaming laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS

​The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gaming setup. With discounts of up to 45% on gaming laptops from top brands like HP, Asus, Lenovo, and Acer, you can find powerful machines at unbeatable prices. Whether you're a casual gamer or a pro, there's something for everyone. Plus, enjoy additional savings with bank offers and EMI options. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals to enhance your gaming experience.



Check out the best offers and discounts on gaming laptops during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025

Bank Card Offers: HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards - enjoy up to ₹1,750 instant discount on eligible transactions.

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card:

Prime Members: Receive 5% cashback as Amazon Pay Balance.

Non-Prime Members: Receive 3% cashback as Amazon Pay Balance.

EMI & No Cost EMI Options: No Cost EMI - Available on select credit cards for orders above ₹3,000.

EMI Plans: Monthly instalments starting from ₹2,763, depending on the card and tenure selected.



We have put together a bunch of the best options you can explore. Check them out here.



The Lenovo LOQ 2024, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB graphics, is a solid choice. With 24GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles demanding games and multitasking with ease. The 15.6" FHD display offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB colour accuracy, ensuring smooth and vibrant visuals. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, you can find this model at competitive prices, with additional bank offers and EMI options available. It's a great time to upgrade your gaming setup without breaking the bank.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS (4 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.2GHz) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 6GB GDDR6, 95W TGP​ Memory and Storage 24GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) IPS, 144Hz, 100% sRGB, 300 nits brightness​ Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1​ Click Here to Buy Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS | NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6" (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/100% sRGB/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00EFIN Gaming Laptop

Keen on a powerful gaming laptop this summer? The Acer Nitro V, equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics, is a solid choice. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles demanding games and multitasking with ease. The 15.6" FHD IPS display offers a 165Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and vibrant visuals. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, you can find this model at competitive prices, with additional bank offers and EMI options available. It's a great time to upgrade your gaming setup without breaking the bank.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-13420H (8 cores, up to 4.6GHz) Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM Memory 16GB DDR5 RAM, expandable up to 32GB Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Display 15.6" FHD IPS, 165Hz refresh rate, 300 nits brightness Click Here to Buy Acer Nitro V, Intel Core i5- 13th Gen 13420H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6(16GB DDR5/512GB)IPS FHD, 39.62cm(15.6"), 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian black, 2.113 kg, ANV15-51,Gaming Laptop

Looking to upgrade your gaming setup? The HP Victus, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, delivers smooth gameplay on its 15.6" FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. With 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, multitasking and storage are a breeze. Don't miss out on the Amazon Sale 2025 for fantastic deals on this powerhouse laptop.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 6 cores, up to 4.2GHz Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 4GB GDDR6 Memory 16GB DDR4 RAM​ Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Display 15.6" FHD IPS, 144Hz refresh rate, 9ms response time Click Here to Buy HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX

The Acer ALG AL15G-53, featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, offers smooth performance for gaming and multitasking. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures quick load times and ample storage. The 15.6" FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate provides crisp visuals. During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, you can find this model at competitive prices, making it an excellent time to upgrade your gaming setup.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 13th Gen: Fast performance for gaming. Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB: Smooth gaming visuals. Memory & Storage 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: Quick multitasking and storage. Display 15.6" FHD, 144Hz: Clear, fast-refreshing screen. Operating System & Build Windows 11, Steel Gray, 1.99kg: Sleek, lightweight design. Click Here to Buy Acer ALG, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6"/39.62cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99kg, AL15G-53 Gaming Laptop

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 offers exceptional gaming and multitasking performance. With a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, it ensures smooth gameplay and productivity. Its sleek design, 165Hz display, and ample storage make it an ideal choice for gamers and professionals.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-13650HX: Powerful performance for demanding tasks. Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070: Excellent graphics for immersive gaming. Memory & Storage 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD: High-speed RAM and spacious storage. Display 16" FHD+ 165Hz: Crisp visuals with fast refresh rate. Operating System & Build Windows 11, Office 2021, Eclipse Gray, 2.50kg: Latest OS, stylish design, portable weight. Click Here to Buy ASUS ROG Strix G16, Gaming Laptop, 16 "(40.64cm) FHD+ 165Hz, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX (16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 /Windows 11/Office 2021/Eclipse Gray/2.50 Kg), G614JI-BG711WS

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop is designed for seamless gaming and productivity. Featuring the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, it delivers top-notch performance. With a 144Hz display, 512GB SSD, and Windows 11, it blends speed and style for an optimal experience. Don't miss the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 for exclusive discounts!

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600H: Strong multi-core performance for gaming and work. Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050: Smooth gaming experience with dedicated graphics. Memory & Storage 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD: Sufficient RAM and fast storage for multitasking. Display 15.6" FHD, 144Hz, 250 Nits: Crisp visuals and smooth motion at 144Hz. Operating System & Build Windows 11, Office 21, Silver, 2.29kg: Sleek design, latest OS, and light portability. Click Here to Buy HP Victus Gaming, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), 144Hz, 250Nits, FHD Gaming Laptop, Backlit KB, 720p HD Camera (Win 11, Office 21,Silver, 2.29kg) fb0180AX

The Lenovo LOQ 2024 Gaming Laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor and NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics. With 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 100% sRGB display, it offers outstanding gaming performance and multitasking. Grab yours at exclusive discounts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.



Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS: High-performance processor for gaming and multitasking. Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4060-8GB: Stunning visuals with 8GB dedicated graphics. Memory & Storage 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD: Ample memory and fast storage for seamless performance. Display 15.6" FHD, 100% sRGB: Vivid, accurate colours with full sRGB support. Operating System & Build Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4kg: Sleek design, latest OS, and Office tools pre-installed. Click Here to Buy Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4060-8GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6"/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EHIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 delivers powerful gaming performance with the AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor and NVIDIA RTX 4060. With a 144Hz FHD display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it's perfect for both gaming and productivity. Catch amazing deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025!

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS: High-performance CPU for gaming and multitasking. Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4060: Smooth, immersive gaming visuals. Memory & Storage 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: Fast memory and large storage for smooth performance. Display 15.6" FHD, 144Hz, 250 nits: Crisp visuals with a high-refresh rate for smooth gaming. Battery & Build 90WHr Battery, Mecha Gray, 2.2kg: Long-lasting battery life with a durable, sleek design. Click Here to Buy ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6" FHD 16:9, 144Hz 250nits, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Processor, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 4060/Win 11/Office Home/90WHr Battery/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg),FA507NVR-LP104WS

The Lenovo LOQ 2024 Gaming Laptop combines powerful performance with sleek design. Featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB graphics, and 24GB RAM, it offers seamless gaming and multitasking. Grab it at a great discount during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025!

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS: High-performance CPU for gaming and productivity. Graphics NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB: Excellent visuals with dedicated 6GB graphics. Memory & Storage 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD: Ample memory and fast storage for smooth multitasking. Display 15.6" FHD, 100% sRGB: Vibrant, accurate colours with full sRGB support. Operating System & Build Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4kg: Modern OS, pre-installed Office, and sleek design. Click Here to Buy Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6"/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop

The Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ offers powerful performance with the Intel Core i5-12450HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB graphics. Perfect for gaming and multitasking, it features a 144Hz display and 16GB RAM. Don't miss amazing discounts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025!

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-12450HX: Efficient performance for gaming and work. Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB: Smooth gaming visuals with dedicated graphics. Memory & Storage 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD: Fast multitasking and ample storage. Display 15.6" FHD, 144Hz, 300 Nits: Clear, vibrant display with fast refresh rate. Operating System & Build Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4kg: Latest OS, pre-installed Office, and sleek design. Click Here to Buy Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ, Intel Core i5-12450HX, 12th Gen, RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6"/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83GS003UIN, Gaming Laptop

