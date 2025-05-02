Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Up to 36% off on gaming laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer, ASUS

|Product
₹60,990
₹75,980
₹77,990
₹67,990
₹89,990
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gaming setup. With discounts of up to 45% on gaming laptops from top brands like HP, Asus, Lenovo, and Acer, you can find powerful machines at unbeatable prices. Whether you're a casual gamer or a pro, there's something for everyone. Plus, enjoy additional savings with bank offers and EMI options. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals to enhance your gaming experience.
Bank Card Offers: HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards - enjoy up to ₹1,750 instant discount on eligible transactions.
Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card:
Prime Members: Receive 5% cashback as Amazon Pay Balance.
Non-Prime Members: Receive 3% cashback as Amazon Pay Balance.
EMI & No Cost EMI Options: No Cost EMI - Available on select credit cards for orders above ₹3,000.
EMI Plans: Monthly instalments starting from ₹2,763, depending on the card and tenure selected.
We have put together a bunch of the best options you can explore. Check them out here.
The Lenovo LOQ 2024, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB graphics, is a solid choice. With 24GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles demanding games and multitasking with ease. The 15.6" FHD display offers a 144Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB colour accuracy, ensuring smooth and vibrant visuals. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, you can find this model at competitive prices, with additional bank offers and EMI options available. It's a great time to upgrade your gaming setup without breaking the bank.
Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS | NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6" (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/100% sRGB/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00EFIN Gaming Laptop
Keen on a powerful gaming laptop this summer? The Acer Nitro V, equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA RTX 4050 graphics, is a solid choice. With 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles demanding games and multitasking with ease. The 15.6" FHD IPS display offers a 165Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and vibrant visuals. During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, you can find this model at competitive prices, with additional bank offers and EMI options available. It's a great time to upgrade your gaming setup without breaking the bank.
Acer Nitro V, Intel Core i5- 13th Gen 13420H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6(16GB DDR5/512GB)IPS FHD, 39.62cm(15.6"), 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian black, 2.113 kg, ANV15-51,Gaming Laptop
Looking to upgrade your gaming setup? The HP Victus, featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, delivers smooth gameplay on its 15.6" FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. With 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, multitasking and storage are a breeze. Don't miss out on the Amazon Sale 2025 for fantastic deals on this powerhouse laptop.
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX
The Acer ALG AL15G-53, featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, offers smooth performance for gaming and multitasking. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures quick load times and ample storage. The 15.6" FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate provides crisp visuals. During the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, you can find this model at competitive prices, making it an excellent time to upgrade your gaming setup.
Acer ALG, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6"/39.62cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99kg, AL15G-53 Gaming Laptop
The ASUS ROG Strix G16 offers exceptional gaming and multitasking performance. With a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, it ensures smooth gameplay and productivity. Its sleek design, 165Hz display, and ample storage make it an ideal choice for gamers and professionals.
ASUS ROG Strix G16, Gaming Laptop, 16 "(40.64cm) FHD+ 165Hz, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX (16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 /Windows 11/Office 2021/Eclipse Gray/2.50 Kg), G614JI-BG711WS
The HP Victus Gaming Laptop is designed for seamless gaming and productivity. Featuring the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, it delivers top-notch performance. With a 144Hz display, 512GB SSD, and Windows 11, it blends speed and style for an optimal experience. Don't miss the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 for exclusive discounts!
HP Victus Gaming, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), 144Hz, 250Nits, FHD Gaming Laptop, Backlit KB, 720p HD Camera (Win 11, Office 21,Silver, 2.29kg) fb0180AX
The Lenovo LOQ 2024 Gaming Laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor and NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics. With 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 100% sRGB display, it offers outstanding gaming performance and multitasking. Grab yours at exclusive discounts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.
Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4060-8GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6"/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EHIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop
The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 delivers powerful gaming performance with the AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor and NVIDIA RTX 4060. With a 144Hz FHD display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it's perfect for both gaming and productivity. Catch amazing deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025!
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6" FHD 16:9, 144Hz 250nits, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Processor, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 4060/Win 11/Office Home/90WHr Battery/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg),FA507NVR-LP104WS
The Lenovo LOQ 2024 Gaming Laptop combines powerful performance with sleek design. Featuring the AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB graphics, and 24GB RAM, it offers seamless gaming and multitasking. Grab it at a great discount during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025!
Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6"/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop
The Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ offers powerful performance with the Intel Core i5-12450HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB graphics. Perfect for gaming and multitasking, it features a 144Hz display and 16GB RAM. Don't miss amazing discounts during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025!
Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ, Intel Core i5-12450HX, 12th Gen, RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz 300Nits, 15.6"/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83GS003UIN, Gaming Laptop
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
