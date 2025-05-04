Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Up to 60% off on mixer grinders, juicers and air fryers from Prestige, Philips and more

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings unbeatable deals on must-have kitchen appliances, with up to 60% off on mixer grinders, juicers and air fryers. Whether you're blending, grinding, juicing or air frying, trusted brands like Philips, Prestige, Havells, Bajaj, and Butterfly offer a wide selection of efficient and durable products to suit every household's needs and budget.

In addition to steep discounts, shoppers can take advantage of extra savings through instant discounts and cashback on ICICI and HDFC credit cards, as well as no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on select items. With limited-time deals and fast delivery, it's the ideal moment to upgrade your kitchen setup.

Credit card discounts and cashback during Amazon Sale 2025 Save 10% instantly when you shop with HDFC Bank Credit or Debit Cards on transactions worth ₹ 3,000 or more.

3,000 or more. Spread out your payments with zero-interest EMI options available on selected items via HDFC and Amazon Pay Later.

Earn up to 5% cashback if you're a Prime member when using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Swap your old kitchen appliances to receive exchange discounts on brand-new products. Top deals

Up to 57% off on Prestige mixer grinders during Amazon Sale 2025 Looking for reliable kitchen appliances? Prestige mixer grinders are now available at a discount of up to 57%, making it the ideal time to upgrade your kitchen essentials.

Known for their durability and powerful motors, Prestige mixers blend efficiency with style. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a top-performing brand at a fraction of the price. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 has brought unmatched value for every home chef.

Save up to 39% on Philips mixer grinders during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Philips mixer grinders are now on offer with up to 39% off, making them a budget-friendly yet premium choice. Known for innovative features and sleek designs, these grinders cater to daily kitchen needs with ease.

Their durability and consistent performance make them a trusted favourite. Whether you're revamping your kitchen or buying your first appliance, the Amazon Summer Sale 2025 delivers excellent value.

Bajaj Mixer Grinders available are at up to 57% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025 Experience convenience with Bajaj mixer grinders, now at up to 57% off. These appliances are renowned for their user-friendly designs and long-lasting performance, ideal for Indian kitchens.

Whether you're grinding spices or blending smoothies, Bajaj has you covered. With such great savings, this is your chance to upgrade without breaking the bank. Take advantage of these offers as part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025.

Up to 55% off on Havells mixer grinders during Amazon Sale 2025 Stylish and efficient, Havells mixer grinders are now available at up to 55% off. These appliances boast powerful motors, ergonomic designs, and precision blades for smoother grinding and blending.

Perfect for daily meal prep, they combine modern aesthetics with top-notch functionality. Enjoy exceptional deals on trusted brands during the Amazon Sale 2025, while stocks last.

Lifelong mixer grinders are available at up to 70% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025 Get unbeatable deals with Lifelong mixer grinders now offered at a whopping 70% off. These appliances are ideal for budget-conscious households looking for quality and functionality.

With sturdy construction and efficient performance, Lifelong has made a mark in Indian kitchens. Don’t miss this massive discount as part of the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025, perfect time to save big on your kitchen upgrades.

Save up to 40% on Philips air fryer during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Healthier cooking meets smart technology with Philips air fryers, now available at up to 40% off. These compact kitchen wonders use rapid air technology to fry with less oil, delivering crispy results every time.

Ideal for guilt-free indulgence, they’re easy to use and clean. With the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, you can enjoy nutritious meals and major savings.

Inalsa air fryers are available at up to 61% off on Amazon Summer Sale 2025 Enjoy crispy treats without the calories thanks to Inalsa air fryers, now offered at up to 61% off. These versatile cookers are perfect for quick, oil-free meals.

Easy to operate and maintain, Inalsa brings convenience and health to your kitchen. With such high savings, the Amazon Sale 2025 makes it easy to embrace a healthier lifestyle without overspending.

Up to 59% off on juicers during Amazon Sale 2025 Refresh your mornings with a brand-new juicer, available at discounts of up to 59%. Whether it’s for fresh fruit juice or green detox blends, there’s a juicer to suit every need and kitchen.

Built for performance and ease of use, these machines help you start your day right. Thanks to the Amazon Summer Sale 2025, staying healthy has never been more affordable.

