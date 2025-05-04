Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Up to 60% off on mixer grinders, juicers and air fryers from Prestige, Philips and more

Prestige Orion 500 Watts Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars |3 Super Efficient Stainless Blades |Sturdy Handles|Red & WhiteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Philips HL7713/01,1000 W PowerPro Motor Mixer Grinder, 3 Jars (Azure Blue), Edged blade made of superior SS304 material, Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life
Hamilton Beach Professional Cold Press Slow Juicer with FREE Sorbet Attachment, Smart PurePress Technology, Slow Juicer for Fruits & Vegetables
Havells Capture 500 Watts 3 Jar Mixer Grinder|High Speed Mixie 21000 RPM Motor|Rust Resistant 304SS Blades| 1.5 Ltr Bigger Size Blending Jar| 1 Yr Manufacturer Warranty | Overheat Protection (Black)
PHILIPS Digital Airfryer with Touch Panel, 4.1L, with RapidAir Technology,with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, 7 Pre-set Menu (HD9252/90)(Black), Large
Prestige Iris Pro 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Juicer Jar)|4 Super-Efficient Stainless Blades |Jar Storage Space Sturdy Handles |2 Years Warranty |Black
Prestige 500 Watts Apex Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jars|3 Super Efficient Blades|Sturdy Handles|Black|
Prestige Endura Pro 1000W Multi Functional Mixer Grinder With Ball Bearing Technology|6 Jars With Food Processing Attachments |14 Different Functionalities|Black & Silver - 1000 Watts
Prestige 750 Watts Regal Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Juicer Jar)| Black
Prestige Iris Nutri-Mix 350W Mixer Grinder with 2 Multipurpose Jars|Compact Design|Dual Safety Inter-Lock System|Extra Lids for Storage|Back & Grey
Prestige 1000 Watts Endura Mixer Grinder 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar)| Sturdy Stainless Steel Body| Ball Bearing Pure Copper Motor| 4 Super Efficient Blades| Black & Silver
Prestige Delight Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder (With 3 SS Jars and 1 Juicer Jar)
PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01)
Philips HL7703/00 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder Copper Motor, 4 Jar with 5 Year Warranty on Motor
PHILIPS HL7505/02 Mixer Grinder, 500W Endura Motor with rapid cool motor technology, 3 heavy duty and leak proof Jars, Strawberry, Red
Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W Turbo Motor, 4 Jars (Black), Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life
PHILIPS Mixer Grinder 750 Watt, 3 in 1 (Mixer Grinder + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar (HL7763/00)
Philips HL7770/00 Mixer Grinder, 800 Watt Powerful motor, 3 Jars, MicroGrind technology : Grind even 1 pepper; Choose Coarse, Fine, or Superfine for perfect textures every time
PHILIPS HL7777/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars, Smart One-Touch Mode, 50%* Reduction in sound power, Digital Interface, Intelli-speed Technology for Pre-Set cooking, Soft Sound Technology, Metallic Silver and Bold Black, Large
Philips HL7714/01, 1000 W PowerPro Motor Mixer Grinder, 4 Jars (Azure Blue), Edged blade made of superior SS304 material, Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life
Bajaj Ninja Series Stella 750W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jar | DuraCut Blades | 2 Yrs Warranty 【White】
Bajaj Ninja Series Grace 500W Mixer Grinder | Mixie For Kitchen With DuraCut® Blades | 2-In-1 Blade Function For Dry & Wet Grinding | 2 Mixie Jars | 5-Yr Motor Warranty, Midnight Blue
Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W | Superior Mixie For Kitchen | 2-in-1 for Dry Grinding | Blade Function With Titan Motor | 3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars | 1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj 【White】
Bajaj Military Series Finesse 750W Mixer Grinder | 3 Stainless Steel Military Grade Jars* | DuraCut Blades | 750 Watts | 2 Yrs Warranty【Midnight Black】
Bajaj Military Series Glamore 800W Mixer Grinder | 3 Stainless Steel Military Grade Jars* | DuraCut® Blades | 2 Yrs Warranty 【Royal Blue】
Bajaj GX1 Ninja Series 500W Mixer Grinder With 3 Jars(Stainless Steel Jars) | Superior Mixie For Kitchen | Durable Mixer Grinder | DuraCut Blades | 2 Yrs Warranty 【Blue】
Bajaj Rex Dlx Mixer Grinder 750 Watts Mixie For Kitchen With Nutri-Pro Feature | 4 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars | Multifunctional Blade Dry & Wet Grinding Overload Protector | 1 Yr Warranty 【White/Blue】
Bajaj Military Series Glamore 1000 W Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Fruit Filter Jar) | DuraCut Blades | Powerful Titan Motor | Unbeatable Toughness | 2 Yrs Warranty【Jet Black】
Havells Vitonica 500W Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Stainless Steel Jar, Large Size Pulp Container,Foldable Juicing Spout, 2 Yr Product Warranty & 5 Yr Motor warranty (White & Blue)
Havells Hexo Plus 1100 Watts 3 Jar Mixer Grinder| High Speed Mixie 22000 RPM motor| 100 Minutes Continuous Run Time|SS Jars with Handle| Metal Jar Base| 5 Year Motor Manufacturer Warranty (Black)
Havells Hexo Plus 1100 Watts 4 Jar Mixer Grinder| High Speed Mixie 22000 RPM motor| 100 Minutes Continuous Run Time| 2 Ltr Break Resistant Blending Jar| 5 Year Motor Manufacturer Warranty (Black)
Havells Klassic 750 watts 3 Jar Mixer Grinder
Havells ABS ESO 750W 4 JAR Mixer Grinder, Heavy and Wider Mouth SS Blades & Jars, All Jars with Handle & One Juicer Jar, Mixie For Kitchen, 2 Year Product & 5 Year Motor Manufacturer Warranty (Teal)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Havells Foodo 750 W 5 Jar Mixer Grinder|14 Different Functionalities |Food Processer Jar with Dual Pusher|Rust Resistant 304SS Cutters | Attachment Storage Box|5 Yr Motor Manufacturer Warranty (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Havells Grace BLDC+ Mixer Grinder 800W|3 Jars|50% less perceptible Noise|45% Higher Grinding Power|Wider Mouth Jars with Clip Locking|Leak Resistant Jars|Lifetime Manufacturer Warranty on Motor(Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Havells Hydro Plus 1000 watt 3 Jar Mixer Grinder with Ball Bearing Motor, 22000 RPM, Wider mouth Stainless Steel Jar, Hands Free operation, SS-304 Grade Blade & 2 Yr Manufacturer WarrantyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Lifelong LLMG300 Power Pro LX 500-Watt Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Liquidizing, Grinding and Chutney Jar), Stainless Steel blades, 1 Year Warranty (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Lifelong Duos 500 Watt 2 Jar Mixer Grinder with 3 Speed Control and 1100 Watt Dry Non-Stick soleplate Iron Super Combo (Black, 1 Year Warranty)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Lifelong LLMG76 750 Watt Mixer Grinder|3 Jars (Liquidizing, Wet Grinding and Chutney Jar)| Stainless Steel blades| 3-Speed & Pulse Function| Anti-Skid Feet| 1 Year Warranty (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen | 3 Jars 750 Watt Mixie with Chutney Jar, Liquidizing Jar & Wet Grinder |Blender for Juices, Smoothies & Purees with Stainless Steel Blades, 3-Speed & Pulse FunctionView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Lifelong Power - Pro 500 Watt 3 Jar Mixer Grinder with 3 Speed Control and 1100 Watt Dry Non-Stick soleplate Iron Super Combo 1 Year Warranty (White and Blue LLCMB02)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen | 2 Jars 500 Watt Mixie | Dry & Liquid Jars | Blender for Juices, Chutneys & Masalas with Stainless Steel Blades, 3-Speed Control & Overload Protection (LLMG92)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Lifelong Juicer Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 4 Jars 750 Watt Mixie - Juicer with Fruit Filter, Grinding Jar, Chutney Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender - Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG75)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
PHILIPS Essential Air Fryer (Slate Grey, HD9200/60, 4.1L, 0.80 kilograms)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Philips Essential Air Fryer HD9252/70 with Rapid Air Technology, uses up to 90% less fat, 7 Presets Touch ScreenView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra LargeView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window, Extra LargeView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA352/00 with Rapid Air Technology, 9L capacity, Dual basket (6L & 3L) for full oven tray cooking, 8 Preset Menus, Intuitive touch control, 90% less oil, 500+ Recipes, Extra LargeView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
PHILIPS NA221/00 4.2L 1500 Watt Digital Air Fryer with Rapid Air Technology (Black) -NA221/00View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
PHILIPS Digital Connected Smart Air Fryer, 4.1 Liter, Voice assistant control and Touch Panel,Wifi enabled,Uses upto 90% less fat,13-in-1 cooking functions,Black(HD9255/90)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
INALSA Air Fryer Oven|12L,1700W|Stainless Steel Body|12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate&Reheat|12 Preset|Rotisserie&Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,2025Model AeroCrisp 12View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
INALSA Air Fryer Oven|15L,1600W|Stainless Steel Body|16-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate,Roast& Reheat,16 Preset|Rotisserie&Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories 2YrWarranty,Aero Smart 15View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Air-Fryer with Window Display|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry DW 4.2)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
INALSA Air Fryer 10 L with Dual Basket 5L & 5L|Separate Basket for Veg & Non Veg Food|2100 W|Sync Basket Feature |11 Preset Prog |Touch Control & Digital Display|2 Year Warranty NutriFry DualZoneView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
INALSA Air Fryer 3.5 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book-NutriFry 3.5View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer JarView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder With 3 Versatile Jars | Food Grade Safe | 2 year warranty (Black & Silver)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 2 Versatile Jars 1750 ml and 1000 mlView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 500 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer, 1.25 L Pulp Collector, 64 mm Feed Chute, SilverView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
