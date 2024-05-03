Amazon Great Summer Sale: Apple iPhone 13 available for under ₹50,000. Should you buy?
Apple's iPhone 13, launched in India at ₹79,900 in September 2021, is now available for as low as ₹47,499 during Amazon Sumer Sale, with further discounts using ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI.
Apple's iPhone 13 was launched in India in September 2021 at a price of ₹79,900, but almost 3 years later, Apple's premium smartphone can be bought for as low as ₹47,499 during the ongoing Amazon Great Sumer Sale.
