Apple's iPhone 13 was launched in India in September 2021 at a price of ₹79,900, but almost 3 years later, Apple's premium smartphone can be bought for as low as ₹47,499 during the ongoing Amazon Great Sumer Sale.

How to grab iPhone 13 for under ₹ 50,000? The iPhone 13 (128GB storage variant) is listed for a price of ₹48,999 on Amazon, and the price can be further reduced by up to ₹2,000 by making the payment through ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI mode, taking the effective price of this Apple device to ₹46,999.

Should you buy iPhone 13 for ₹ 46,999? The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460 PPI. This display is HDR and Display P3 certified and can reach a peak brightness of 1200 nits. The 2021 Apple flagship has dimensions of 146.7x71.5x7.65 mm and a weight of 173 grams. It comes with a Ceramic Shield on the front and boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The iPhone 13 runs on Apple's own A15 Bionic chipset, built on TSMC's 5nm process, and includes a 6-core CPU. In contrast, the current generation iPhone 15 runs on the A-16 Bionic chipset, while the iPhone 15 Pro runs on the A-17 Pro SoC.

Although the iPhone 13 is a 3-year-old smartphone, it has still received the iOS 17 upgrade cycle and, thanks to Apple's remarkably long upgrade cycle, is likely to receive the iOS 18 update when it arrives later this year.

The iPhone 13 is a great deal for users looking to get their hands on an iPhone without breaking the bank. However, with the iPhone 16 just around the corner, users who can stretch their budget a little may want to consider the latest iPhone 15 instead.

