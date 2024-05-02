Amazon Great Summer Sale is live for everyone and this is the best time to bring home a new TV from renowned brands. You can avail massive discounts along with additional promotional offers. We have curated a list of the top models on sale from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony and more. We have also tried including newer brands for people who want to experiment with lesser known brands. Read on to unlock the deals.

Deals on top 43-inch TVs

The 43-inch segment is highly competitive, with ample offers for budget conscious buyers who want a good blend of features.

Check out the best 43 inch smart TVs for an ultimate viewing experience with top features to enjoy

Grab massive discounts on 50-inch TVs

A 50-inch TV is a good option for people who want a bigger display and a more immersive viewing experience.

50-inch LED TVs ensure high quality entertainment, vibrant colours and clear sound output

Never seen before discounts on 55-inch TVs

Bring home a new 55-inch TV during the Amazon Summer Sale and get a theatre-like experience for yourself.

Still feeling confused? Check out the best 55 inch QLED TVs: Top 10 options with smart features to elevate your movie nights

Attractive deals on 65-inch TVs

Get the best deals on 65-inch TVs and unlock a new arena of consuming your favourite content. These are also smart TVs for buyers who want to binge-watch shows and movies on OTT platforms.

Need more options? Read about the best 65-inch QLED TVs for redefined entertainment at home with your family and friends: Top 10 picks

Don't ignore the top deals on 75-inch TVs

Now we are entering into the big leagues. These 75-inch TVs are the best option for people who like to go all out with their purchases.

Which TV should you for? Read about the best 75-inch smart TV: Choose from top 10 options for never-ending big screen entertainment

Check out the deals on 85-inch TVs

Do you want to go all out with your next TV purchase? 85-inch TVs will be your best option during the Amazon Summer Sale to experience immersive picture quality and flex in front of your friends and family.

Samsung 214 cm (85 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV

TCL 215 cm (85 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV

Did not like above models? Read more about 85-inch LED TV: Discover amazing viewing experience, top 6 picks

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

