Amazon Great Summer sale offers enticing discounts on smartwatches from top brands like Honor, Samsung, and OnePlus. Features include AMOLED displays, health monitoring, and water resistance, with prices ranging from ₹ 4,999 to ₹ 65,990.

Amazon is back with its biggest summer sale, dubbed as ‘Amazon Great Summer’ sale, which will run till May 7. The sale has promised Indian consumers a plethora of enticing discounts on a wide array of popular brands. In case you are looking for some discounts on premium smartwatches from Apple, Samsung and more, here are the best deals on smartwatches for you. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honor Choice Watch This smartwatch is currently up for grabs at ₹4999. The smartwatch features a 1.95-inch AMOLED display, providing vibrant and clear visuals. It supports Bluetooth calling, offers 120 workout modes and gets 5ATM water resistance. This watch features health monitoring features like SpO2, heart rate, and sleep tracking.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic This smartwatch is priced at ₹9,999. The smartwatch operates on Wear OS powered by Samsung, exclusively compatible with Android smartphones. It is equipped with a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor for comprehensive body composition analysis, alongside an optical heart rate sensor. It also offers a suite of health monitoring features, including advanced sleep analysis and women's health tracking, providing detailed insights into overall wellness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OnePlus Watch 2 This smartwatch is priced at ₹22,999. The OnePlus Watch 2 operates on Wear OS 4, using Snapdragon W5 and BES2700 dual chipsets with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466x466 resolution, offering a default brightness of 600 nits, with the ability to go up to 1000 nits in high brightness mode. The watch has a stainless steel chassis with a sapphire crystal cover and is certified to the military-grade MIL-STD-810H standard, ensuring durability. It is 5ATM and IP68 rated for water resistance. Battery life is up to 100 hours in Smart Mode, with VOOC fast charging allowing a full charge in 60 minutes.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is currently up for grabs at ₹31,990. It is a stylish and functional smartwatch with a Starlight Aluminum Case and a matching Starlight Sport band. It features a Retina display for crisp and clear visuals. This watch is designed with fitness and health in mind, providing fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, and a heart rate monitor for comprehensive health insights. A key safety feature is Crash Detection, designed to automatically alert emergency services in case of severe accidents. The watch is water-resistant, allowing you to wear it while swimming or during water-based activities without worry.

Apple Watch Ultra This smartwatch is currently available on Amazon for ₹65,990. The Apple Watch Ultra features a 49-mm corrosion-resistant titanium case, with a larger Digital Crown and customisable Action button for easy control. It boasts 100-metre water resistance and offers a bright Always-On Retina display. With up to 36 hours of battery life, it is designed for endurance athletes and outdoor adventurers, featuring dual-frequency GPS for accurate tracking, advanced workout metrics, and a redesigned Compass app with Waypoints and Backtrack functionality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

