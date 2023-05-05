Home/ Technology / Gadgets/  Amazon Great Summer Sale: Deals on BT-calling smartwatches you shouldn't miss. Noise, Fire-Boltt, boAt and more!
E-commerce giant Amazon is back with itssummer sale, starting from May 4 – May 8, 2023. It will provide customers with offers on several products across categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, home and Kitchen, large appliances, TVs and more.

Customers can avail discounts with great offers from brands likeFire-Boltt Ninja,boAt,Noise, Xiaomi, among others. All the offers will be made available to Prime members 12 hours prior allowing them to exclusively shop, avail deals and best offers ahead of others.

If you are looking for a new Bluetooth calling smartwatch, here are some of the best deals for you under various budget ranges.

Fire-Boltt Gladiator

The Fire-Boltt Gladiator smartwatch with 1.96-inch display is up for grabs at 1,999. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to 1250 on ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI transaction the minimum purchase value of 5000. The BT-calling watch features AI voice assistant, and boasts 123 sports modes. It gets health tracking features like Spo2 and heart rate monitoring.

Fire-Boltt Astro

The Fire-Boltt Astro smartwatch with 1.78-inch display is priced at 2,499. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to 1250 on ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI transaction the minimum purchase value of 5000. The BT-calling watch features AI voice assistant, and boasts 110 sports modes. It gets health tracking features like Spo2 and heart rate monitoring.

boAt Xtend Pro

The boAt Xtend Pro smartwatch with 1.78-inch display is available on Amazon at the price of 2,798. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to 1250 on ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI transaction the minimum purchase value of 5000. The BT-calling watch features an AI voice assistant, more than 100 watch faces and boasts 700 sports modes. It gets health tracking features like Spo2 and heart rate monitoring.

CrossBeats Ignite GRIT

The CrossBeats Ignite GRIT smartwatch with 1.83-inch display is available on Amazon at the price of 2,999. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to 1250 on ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI transaction the minimum purchase value of 5000. The BT-calling watch features in-built games, more than 250 watch faces and boasts 150 sports modes. It gets health tracking features like Spo2 and heart rate monitoring.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch with 1.78-inch display is available on Amazon at the price of 3,299. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to 1250 on ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI transaction the minimum purchase value of 5000. The BT-calling watch features 60Hz refresh rate, instacharge, gesture control and boasts a functional 360 digital crown. It gets health tracking features like Spo2 and heart rate monitoring.

 

