boAt Xtend Pro

The boAt Xtend Pro smartwatch with 1.78-inch display is available on Amazon at the price of ₹2,798. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1250 on ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI transaction the minimum purchase value of ₹5000. The BT-calling watch features an AI voice assistant, more than 100 watch faces and boasts 700 sports modes. It gets health tracking features like Spo2 and heart rate monitoring.