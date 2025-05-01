Amazon Great Summer Sale is LIVE for Prime members: Big price drop of up to 45% on laptops across categories

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE NOW for the Prime members, and you can get up to 45% on gaming laptops, laptops for students, budget laptops and more. Check out our selection of laptops during the Amazon sale 2025.  

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published1 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Amazon summer sale 2025 brings you top offers on laptops.
Amazon summer sale 2025 brings you top offers on laptops.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250nits, Standard Keyboard, Windows 11+MSO'21 & 15 Month McAfee, Black, 1.62kgView Details...

₹36,800

...
Get This

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Laptop (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6"/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, Silver, 1.59kg, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, fc0154AUView Details...

₹30,400

...
Get This

Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MINView Details...

...
Get Price

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Athlon Silver 7120U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/1Year Warranty/Office 2024/Cloud Grey/1.58Kg), 82VG00T6INView Details...

₹25,990

...
Get This

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6"/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5006tuView Details...

₹35,500

...
Get This
View More...

Wake up! The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE for Prime members, and this year's highlight are the laptop deals. How long have you been waiting to get your favourite laptop? Were hoping for a price drop or some discount code? Well, you are in luck because this Amazon sale brings up to 45% off on laptops across categories. 

Students can get their hands on some beginner deals, while gamers can gear up to finally upgrade their setup. There is something for everyone, but which one to choose in every cateogory? Here are our recommendations. 

Laptops for students from top brands during the Amazon Sale 2025:

What should a student look for in a suitable laptop? A good battery, solid build, some proprietary software and a reliable processor. Finding this combination can be challenging but not with our recommendations here. We have shortlisted the best laptops for students during the Amazon Sale. Go through them and pick one from your favourite brand. 

Budget gaming laptops on Amazon Great Summer Sale with big discounts: 

Everyone wants a gaming laptop, but some stop themselves because of the price. This changes with the Amazon Summer sale. Check out the top budget gaming laptops from popular line ups like TUF, Victus, LOQ and more. Choose a powerful processor along with a capable GPU to get started on your gaming adventure this Amazon sale season. 

Do not want a budget gaming laptop? Here are the premium gaming laptops available during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025

What separates a premium gaming laptop from its budget counterparts? The performance. You can enjoy high refresh rate along with high graphics in your favourite games. Enjoy games like Forza Horizon 5, FarCry 6 and many other gaming titles without breaking a sweat. Following are the premium laptops we recommend during the Amazon Great Summer sale. 

Laptop for coders? We got you covered during the Amazon sale

Coding needs power, and we realise that. This Amazon sale, we have covered the laptops that will be your companion in becoming a coding ninja. We have selected models from Apple, Lenovo, HP and all other leading brands to make sure you are spoiled for choices. Check out our listing below and get an additional instant 10% off on HDFC credit cards. 

Want a laptop for creativity? Here are the top options during the Amazon Summer Sale

When choosing a laptop for creators, prioritize a high-resolution display (e.g., 4K or Retina) for accurate color representation. Ensure a powerful processor (Intel i7/i9 or AMD Ryzen 7/9 ) and dedicated GPU (NVIDIA RTX series ) for rendering and design tasks. 

Opt for at least 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for multitasking and storage. Portability matters, so consider weight and battery life. Look for premium build quality, ample ports, and software compatibility. Tick all these boxes with the options below during the Amazon sale. 

You cannot miss these laptops under 50,000 during this Amazon Summer Sale

Are you on an extremely tight budget, but in need of a laptop? You search ends here because we are listing the best budget laptops under 50,000. These laptops can last you a good amount of years while being relevant. You cannot game on them but they will get you through most of your work including light photo editing. Here are out top picks during the Amazon Summer sale. 

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 countdown begins for Prime members: Get big discounts large appliances for your home

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 begins tomorrow: Exclusive laptop deals for Prime members

Grab awesome discounts on small appliances during Amazon Great Summer sale: Pre-deals on air fryers, kettles, and more

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 Starts Midnight: Exclusive discounts for Prime members on AC from Samsung, LG and more

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsAmazon Great Summer Sale is LIVE for Prime members: Big price drop of up to 45% on laptops across categories
MoreLess
FAQs
For gaming, prioritize a powerful GPU (e.g., NVIDIA RTX 3060/4060), at least 16GB RAM, and a high-refresh-rate display (120Hz+). A fast processor (Intel i7/i9 or AMD Ryzen 7/9) ensures smooth gameplay.
Coders need laptops with fast processors (e.g., Intel i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7), 8-16GB RAM, and SSD storage for quick file access. Portability and a comfortable keyboard are also key features.
Creators should opt for laptops with 4K displays for color accuracy, dedicated GPUs (e.g., NVIDIA RTX series), 16GB+ RAM, and fast SSDs. Brands like MacBook Pro or Dell XPS are excellent choices.
Yes, budget laptops with integrated graphics (e.g., Intel Iris Xe) and 8GB RAM are great for light gaming, browsing, and multitasking. Look for durable builds and long battery life for students.
Beginners should focus on ease of use, reliability, and affordability. Look for lightweight designs, 8GB RAM, and SSD storage. Brands like Acer, HP, and Lenovo offer great entry-level options.

Meet your Guide

Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all....Read more

First Published:1 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.