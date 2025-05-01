Amazon Great Summer Sale is LIVE for Prime members: Big price drop of up to 45% on laptops across categories

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250nits, Standard Keyboard, Windows 11+MSO'21 & 15 Month McAfee, Black, 1.62kgView Details
₹36,800
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Laptop (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6"/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, Silver, 1.59kg, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, fc0154AUView Details
₹30,400
Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MINView Details
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Athlon Silver 7120U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/1Year Warranty/Office 2024/Cloud Grey/1.58Kg), 82VG00T6INView Details
₹25,990
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6"/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers, fy5006tuView Details
₹35,500
Wake up! The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 is LIVE for Prime members, and this year's highlight are the laptop deals. How long have you been waiting to get your favourite laptop? Were hoping for a price drop or some discount code? Well, you are in luck because this Amazon sale brings up to 45% off on laptops across categories.
Students can get their hands on some beginner deals, while gamers can gear up to finally upgrade their setup. There is something for everyone, but which one to choose in every cateogory? Here are our recommendations.
What should a student look for in a suitable laptop? A good battery, solid build, some proprietary software and a reliable processor. Finding this combination can be challenging but not with our recommendations here. We have shortlisted the best laptops for students during the Amazon Sale. Go through them and pick one from your favourite brand.
Everyone wants a gaming laptop, but some stop themselves because of the price. This changes with the Amazon Summer sale. Check out the top budget gaming laptops from popular line ups like TUF, Victus, LOQ and more. Choose a powerful processor along with a capable GPU to get started on your gaming adventure this Amazon sale season.
What separates a premium gaming laptop from its budget counterparts? The performance. You can enjoy high refresh rate along with high graphics in your favourite games. Enjoy games like Forza Horizon 5, FarCry 6 and many other gaming titles without breaking a sweat. Following are the premium laptops we recommend during the Amazon Great Summer sale.
Coding needs power, and we realise that. This Amazon sale, we have covered the laptops that will be your companion in becoming a coding ninja. We have selected models from Apple, Lenovo, HP and all other leading brands to make sure you are spoiled for choices. Check out our listing below and get an additional instant 10% off on HDFC credit cards.
When choosing a laptop for creators, prioritize a high-resolution display (e.g., 4K or Retina) for accurate color representation. Ensure a powerful processor (Intel i7/i9 or AMD Ryzen 7/9 ) and dedicated GPU (NVIDIA RTX series ) for rendering and design tasks.
Opt for at least 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for multitasking and storage. Portability matters, so consider weight and battery life. Look for premium build quality, ample ports, and software compatibility. Tick all these boxes with the options below during the Amazon sale.
Are you on an extremely tight budget, but in need of a laptop? You search ends here because we are listing the best budget laptops under ₹50,000. These laptops can last you a good amount of years while being relevant. You cannot game on them but they will get you through most of your work including light photo editing. Here are out top picks during the Amazon Summer sale.
