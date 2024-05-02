Amazon Great Summer Sale is now live: With discounts up to 65% across categories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 takes the summer heat up a notch with deals and discounts that are hard to resist. The sale brings to you offers, add-ons, bank offers and more on your favourite items. From air conditioners to refrigerators, from laptops to washing machines, you will get everything in one sale. The purpose of this article is to introduce you to all the attractive offers across product lines so that you don't miss out on anything. Let's get started and check all deals at once.

Get up to ₹ 40,000 off on high performance gaming laptops:

Take your gaming experience to the next level. Check out the most interesting deals on gaming laptops during the sale below:



ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2022)

Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop

ASUS TUF Gaming F17

HP Victus Gaming Laptop

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Gaming laptops under ₹ 80,000

MSI GF63 Thin

Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop

Lenovo LOQ AI Powered AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

Deals on premium gaming laptops

HP OMEN Gaming Laptop

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16

Dell Alienware m18 R1

Discounts up to 65% on TVs



Binge sessions will no longer be dull. Get the best in class TV with massive discounts on top and new brands.

Sneak peak into the biggest deals:

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The GloLED Series 4K Smart LED Google TV

Choose from top brands:

iFFALCON TVs

VW TVs

Xiaomi TVs

Samsung TVs

Sony TVs

Air Conditioners starting at ₹ 25,990:

Air conditioners are your summer saviour It's raining deals and discounts on split and window ACs.

Top deals on ACs:

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Best offers on 1 Ton ACs for up to 100Sqft rooms

Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Daikin 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Deals to not miss out on 1.5 Ton ACs for up to 150Sqft rooms

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Discounts on 2 Ton ACs for more tha 180Sqft rooms

Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-fi Enabled Inverter Split AC

Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star

Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Bring home a new washing machine at 65% off:

No more worries about dealing with dirty laundry. Bring home a new and advance washing machine.



Best front load washing machines to look out for:

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Inverter Touch panel Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

LG 6.5 Kg 5 Star Inverter Direct Drive Fully Automatic Front Load Washing

Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Discounts on top load washing machines:

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter TurboDrum Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Godrej 6.5 Kg 5 Star

Avail up to 55% off on refrigerators:

Refrigerators need not look plain and boring. Get a cool looking refrigerator with modern features.

Grab deals on single door refrigerators:

Haier 205L 3-Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Godrej 234 L 3 Star

Samsung 215 L, 4 Star

Get a high capacity refrigerator at huge discounts:



LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Samsung 322 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Refrigerator

Whirlpool 300 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator

Enjoy up to 50% off on dishwashers:

Say goodbye to doing dishes after devouring a delicious meal. Add a dishwasher to your kitchen.



Best models under ₹ 25,000:

Voltas beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher

Voltas Beko 14 Place Settings

Top discounts on models from ₹ 25,000- ₹ 30,000:

Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher

Whirlpool 14 Place Settings PowerClean Technology Dishwasher

Godrej Eon Dishwasher

