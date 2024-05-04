OnePlus had launched its first-ever tablet and is getting a massive discount on Amazon during the ongoing Great Summer Sale, bringing the price of the device down to under ₹30,000. With a plethora of options available below the ₹30,000 price point, the question stands whether the OnePlus Pad is a worthy option almost a year after its launch

Also Read | Apple iPad 10th Generation available for ₹28,000 during summer sale. Here's how to grab the deal

OnePlus Pad gets a massive discount:

The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the OnePlus Pad is currently priced at ₹33,999 on Amazon, but with a ₹2,000 coupon, the price comes down to ₹31,999. Meanwhile, users can also avail up to ₹5,000 off by paying with an ICICI Bank credit card, bringing the effective price of the tabet down to ₹26,999.

OnePlus Pad specifications:

The OnePlus Pad comes with an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. The OnePlus tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with the Mali G710 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The OnePlus Pad comes with up to 12GB of RAM and runs on OxygenOS based on the Android 13 operating system.

Also Read | OnePlus 11R to Realme Narzo 70: Top deals on smartphones under ₹30,000 during Amazon Great Summer Sale

The OnePlus Pad comes with a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and a promised standby time of one month. In terms of optics, the OnePlus tablet packs a 13MP primary rear sensor with LED flash, and there is also an 8MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Should you buy the OnePlus Pad for under ₹ 30,000?

Launched in April last year, the OnePlus Pad is still one of the best Android tablets you can buy in the mid-premium price segment. Given that it is now available for almost ₹10,000 less than its launch price, the OnePlus Pad might be an ideal choice for users who want a great Android tablet experience without breaking the bank for a more expensive Samsung tablet.

Meanwhile, users looking for a cheaper alternative could consider the Xiaomi Pad 6, which is available for under ₹25,000 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Users with an affinity for Apple products could also consider the 10th g

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!