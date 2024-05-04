Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Amazon Great Summer Sale: OnePlus Pad available for under 30,000 in India. Should you buy?

Amazon Great Summer Sale: OnePlus Pad available for under ₹30,000 in India. Should you buy?

Livemint

OnePlus Pad available at a discounted price: With a 2,000 coupon and up to 5,000 discount with ICICI bank credit card on Amazon, the OnePlus Pad is now priced at 26,999, making it a compelling option in the tablet market.

The trackpad on OnePlus Pad is smaller but does support multi-touch gestures.

OnePlus had launched its first-ever tablet and is getting a massive discount on Amazon during the ongoing Great Summer Sale, bringing the price of the device down to under 30,000. With a plethora of options available below the 30,000 price point, the question stands whether the OnePlus Pad is a worthy option almost a year after its launch

OnePlus Pad gets a massive discount:

The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the OnePlus Pad is currently priced at 33,999 on Amazon, but with a 2,000 coupon, the price comes down to 31,999. Meanwhile, users can also avail up to 5,000 off by paying with an ICICI Bank credit card, bringing the effective price of the tabet down to 26,999.

OnePlus Pad specifications:

The OnePlus Pad comes with an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. The OnePlus tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, paired with the Mali G710 GPU for all graphics-intensive tasks. The OnePlus Pad comes with up to 12GB of RAM and runs on OxygenOS based on the Android 13 operating system.

The OnePlus Pad comes with a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and a promised standby time of one month. In terms of optics, the OnePlus tablet packs a 13MP primary rear sensor with LED flash, and there is also an 8MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Should you buy the OnePlus Pad for under 30,000?

Launched in April last year, the OnePlus Pad is still one of the best Android tablets you can buy in the mid-premium price segment. Given that it is now available for almost 10,000 less than its launch price, the OnePlus Pad might be an ideal choice for users who want a great Android tablet experience without breaking the bank for a more expensive Samsung tablet.

Meanwhile, users looking for a cheaper alternative could consider the Xiaomi Pad 6, which is available for under 25,000 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. Users with an affinity for Apple products could also consider the 10th g

