Amazon Great Summer Sale starts at midnight: Unbeatable deals, over 60% discount on TVs of all sizes and brands

The Amazon Great Summer Sale begins at midnight tonight, offering unbeatable deals on TVs of all sizes and brands. Upgrade your home entertainment with significant discounts on the latest models from top manufacturers. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers!

Bharat Sharma
Updated30 Apr 2025, 02:11 PM IST
FAQs

ProductRatingPrice

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black)View Details...

₹38,990

...
Sony 164 cm (65 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-65S25B (Black)View Details...

₹76,990

...
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black)View Details...

₹25,490

...
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)View Details...

₹32,990

...
TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)View Details...

₹15,990

...
The Amazon Great Summer Sale presents a compelling opportunity to enhance your home theatre with cutting-edge display technology. We're observing significant price adjustments across a spectrum of premium television offerings. Consider the nuanced colour accuracy and contrast ratios inherent in Samsung's line-ups, or the sophisticated image processing and acoustic engineering evident in Sony's BRAVIA series.

TCL's advancements also warrant attention, as do Xiaomi's competitively priced, feature-rich smart TVs. This event facilitates access to these advancements, further incentivised by no-cost EMI options and an immediate 10% reduction on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

This isn't merely a transactional event; it's an opportune moment to invest in a superior viewing experience, leveraging financial mechanisms that optimise value. Prepare for an elevated level of immersion this summer.

Top offers for you:

Sony TVs during Amazon Great Summer sale - 50% off

During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, expect significant discounts on a range of Sony TVs. Look for deals on their BRAVIA series, including 4K Ultra HD and Smart LED Google TVs. Some models feature impressive discounts and may come with no-cost EMI options and a 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Keep an eye out for models with features like 4K Processor X1, Motionflow XR, Google TV integration, and immersive sound technologies to enhance your viewing experience.

Best deals for you:

Samsung TVs during Amazon Great Summer sale - 30% off

Imagine bringing home the vibrant hues and sharp detail that Samsung TVs are known for, now at unexpectedly delightful prices during the Amazon Great Summer Sale. This is your chance to experience their cutting-edge display technology, from immersive QLED brilliance to sleek Crystal UHD clarity. It's an invitation to elevate your viewing experience with a brand synonymous with innovation, making your summer entertainment truly shine.

TCL TVs during Amazon Great Summer sale - 50% off

Unlock a new dimension of home entertainment with TCL TVs during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, where select models boast a remarkable 50% discount. This is an exceptional opportunity to immerse yourself in their innovative display technologies, including vibrant 4K HDR and expansive smart features. Imagine the cinematic experience, now within closer reach thanks to these significant savings on TCL's diverse range of televisions. It's a chance to redefine your viewing without a hefty price tag.

Best deals for you:

Xiaomi TVs during Amazon Great Summer sale - 60% off

Explore incredible savings on Xiaomi TVs during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, with discounts soaring up to 60% on select models! This is the perfect opportunity to snag a feature-packed smart TV without breaking the bank. Look out for potential offers like no-cost EMI options and a 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions, making these already budget-friendly Xiaomi TVs even more irresistible.

Best deals for you:

LG TVs during Amazon Great Summer sale - 50% off

Step into a world of stunning visuals with LG TVs during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, where select models are available at an impressive 50% discount. This is your moment to experience their renowned OLED technology, vibrant NanoCell displays, and innovative smart features at a significantly reduced price. Imagine the breathtaking picture quality and sleek designs enhancing your living space. Keep an eye out for potential bundled offers or financing options to make bringing home an LG TV even more rewarding this summer.

Best deals for you:

FAQs
Expect significant discounts, potentially up to 30% off on select models. Keep an eye out for no-cost EMI and HDFC Bank offers.
Yes, select TCL TVs have discounts reaching up to 50% off. It’s a great chance to get their display tech for less.
Xiaomi TVs offer great value, with discounts possibly hitting 60%. Look for added benefits like no-cost EMI and HDFC Bank discounts.
You might find LG TVs with discounts up to 50% off, offering a chance to experience their OLED and NanoCell technology at lower prices.

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable....Read more

First Published:30 Apr 2025, 02:10 PM IST

