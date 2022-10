Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has now entered its second week continuing with the ‘Happiness Upgrade Days’. Interestingly, the e-tailer has expanded a wide range of products on its festive sale. RBL Bank, Citi Bank, OneCard and Rupay customers can get an instant 10% discount on their purchases during the sale. The sale comes with a variety of products with massive discounts. Here are some of the best deals currently live on top-rated 5G smartphones under ₹20,000.

Oppo A74 5G

The Oppo A74 5G’s 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM model can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹14,990 during the Amazon Happiness Upgrade Days Sale. Interested customers can also swap their old smartphones for an additional discount of up to ₹12,400. The device features a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Tecno Pova 5G

The Tecno Pova 5G is listed at Amazon for ₹15,299 after a 47% discount. The listed model packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Swapping an older smartphone can get customers an additional discount of ₹12,400. This handset sports a 6.9-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is priced at ₹15,999 on Amazon after a 24% discount during the Amazon festive sale. This handset also gets an exchange offer that can provide up to ₹12,400 discount. It sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate and features MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

This smartphone from Samsung is available at Amazon for ₹16,999. Swapping an older smartphone could get customers an additional discount of up to ₹12,400. It features a 6.6-inch full HD+ Infinity V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It packs an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Amazon is currently selling the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G at ₹17,999. It features a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery.