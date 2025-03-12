Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black)View Details
₹1,399
View Details
₹799
View Details
₹1,799
View Details
₹1,098
View Details
The festival of colours is here, and so are the biggest discounts on top tech gadgets! Amazon Holi Fest is live from March 12th to March 13th, bringing up to 88% off on headphones, smartwatches, speakers, and soundbars from leading brands like Samsung, Sony, JBL, boAt, Noise, Boult, Fire-Boltt, and Zebronics. Just like Holi fills the air with joy, these wearables and audio devices add excitement with music, fitness tracking, and seamless connectivity. It’s the perfect time to bring home gadgets that match your vibe.
Don't miss this chance to grab the best deals on earbuds, earphones, Bluetooth speakers, and home audio systems. These limited time offers won’t last long, so shop now and bring the festive energy to your everyday life before the Holi Fest sale ends tomorrow!
Celebrate Holi with non-stop music and exciting offers on truly wireless headphones. From crisp sound to deep bass, brands like Sony, JBL, boAt, and Boult have deals you can’t miss. Enjoy hands-free calls and music on the go with premium audio quality. Offers last till March 13, so grab your most loved pair before the sale ends!
Top deals on headphones during Amazon Holi Fest:
Earbuds are the need of the hour for music, calls, and gaming. Amazon Holi Fest is live till March 13, bringing huge savings on top brands like Samsung, Sony, JBL, boAt, Noise, and OnePlus. Enjoy uninterrupted listening with clear sound and long battery life. Don't miss out on these amazing deals. Shop now and grab your most preferred earbuds at the best prices.
Top deals on earbuds during the Amazon Holi Fest:
Looking for new earphones? Now is the time to grab the best deals as Amazon Holi Fest is offering massive discounts till March 13. Top brands like boAt, Sony, JBL, Noise, and Boult are available at incredible discount offers. Get earphones with clear sound, deep bass, and long battery life at never-before-seen discounts. Plus, enjoy extra savings with special bank offers. So, grab your deal on your most loved brand today itself before the sale ends!
Top deals on earphones during the Amazon Holi Fest:
This is the best time to grab a feature-packed smartwatch with amazing deals and offers. Amazon Holi Fest brings massive discounts on smartwatches with AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, fitness tracking, and advanced smart features. Top brands like Samsung, Apple, Fire-Boltt, Noise, and boAt are offering exciting deals. The sale is live from March 12 to March 13. Hurry, these offers won’t last long!
Top deals on smartwatches during Amazon Holi Fest:
Holi celebrations are incomplete without energetic music, and now is the best time to bring home powerful speakers. Amazon Holi Fest, running from today until March 13, offers massive discounts on top brands like JBL, Sony, boAt, and Zebronics. If you need a party speaker or a home audio setup, the best deals are here. Plus, bank offers make it even sweeter. Don’t wait, just order your preferred brand speaker now before the sale ends!
Top deals on speakers during Amazon Holi Fest:
Make this Holi extra special with powerful soundbars that bring every beat to life. The Amazon Holi Fest is live from today until March 13, offering huge discounts on top brands like Sony, JBL, Samsung, and boAt. Elevate your home entertainment with premium sound for music, movies, and festive gatherings. Plus, enjoy extra savings with exclusive bank offers. Don't miss out. Shop now and bring home the best sound experience!
Top deals on soundbars during Amazon Holi Fest:
Mega Smartwatch Days: Grab up to 80% off on the best smartwatches on Amazon for fitness, health, and daily use
Best headphones for 2025: Top 10 picks for unmatched sound quality and comfort from Sony, JBL, and more
Ready to splash and groove? Best waterproof Bluetooth speakers for an epic Holi party and non-stop festive fun
Best Bluetooth speakers under ₹5000: Top 10 portable speakers with amazing features for music lovers
Best budget friendly headphones in 2025: Top 10 picks for superior sound quality, comfort and durability
Here are the best headphone brands that promise unmatched comfort, exceptional sound and the latest features
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.