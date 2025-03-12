Our Picks
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black)
|
Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Midnight Blue
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black
|
Boult X Mustang Newly Launched Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, IPX5 Wireless Headphones
|
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Special Edition - Headphones with Hybrid ANC, 50 Hr Battery and Free BTD 600 Bluetooth Dongle Worth ₹5,990 Streaming and Crystal Clear Calls, Designed in Germany - Copper
|
ZEBRONICS Duke Wireless Headphone with Up to 60h Backup, Supports Bluetooth, Dual Pairing, Gaming Mode, Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), LED Lights, Deep Bass, Voice Assistant Support (Black)
|
HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Apricot)
|
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
|
Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 23Hrs Battery-Black
|
Noise Buds N1 in-Ear True Wireless Earbuds with Chrome Finish, 40H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Ultra Low Latency(Up to 40 Ms), Instacharge(10 Min=120 Min), BT V5.3(Carbon Black)
|
boAt Nirvana Ion, 120HRS Battery, Crystal Bionic Sound w/Dual EQ Modes, 4Mics ENx, App Support, Low Latency, IPX4, v.5.2 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Charcoal Black)
|
Mivi SuperPods Immersio [Flagship Launch], Dolby Audio,True Wireless Earbuds, 3D Soundstage, 60H Playtime, AI ENC, BT v5.4 Earbuds
|
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray)
|
Boult Audio X1 Pro Wired Earphones with Type-C Port, 10mm Bass Drivers, Inline Controls, IPX5 Water Resistant, Comfort Fit earphones wired headphones with mic, Type C earphones, Voice Assistant (Blue)
|
Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector
|
JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Gun Metal)
|
Xiaomi Wired in-Ear Earphones with Mic, Ultra Deep Bass & Metal Sound Chamber (Black)
|
Sony MDR-EX155AP in Ear Wired Headphones with Mic, Hands-Free Call, Tangle Free Cable-Black
|
NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Jet Black)
|
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant
|
Boult Crown R Pro Smart Watch 1.43 HD AMOLED, Bluetooth Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 600 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 120+ Sports Mode (Silver)
|
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black
|
Boult Newly Launched Retroamp Z40 with 40W Bluetooth Speaker with Dual Dynamic Drivers, 14Hrs Playtime, Rugged Leather Body, Type-C Charging, Karaoke Mic Input, BTv 5.3 Portable Speaker (Royal Gold)
|
|
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Sound Feast 500 Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker with 70W, 9H* Backup, TWS, IPX5 Waterproof, Call Function, RGB Lights, AUX, mSD, Voice Assistant, Type C and Grill Finish
|
Sony New SA-D40M2 4.1ch Home Theatre Speaker with 100W Power Output and Powerful Subwoofer - Black
|
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black)
|
|
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)
|
|
Samsung Soundbar (HW-C45E/XL) 2.1 Channel, 300W, Dolby Digital, 3 Speakers, Wireless Subwoofer, Bluetooth Enabled and DTS Virtual X Experience Sound (Black)
|
JBL Cinema SB510, Dolby Audio Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer, 3.1 Channel, Center Channel for Superior Voice Clarity, HDMI eARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (200W)
The festival of colours is here, and so are the biggest discounts on top tech gadgets! Amazon Holi Fest is live from March 12th to March 13th, bringing up to 88% off on headphones, smartwatches, speakers, and soundbars from leading brands like Samsung, Sony, JBL, boAt, Noise, Boult, Fire-Boltt, and Zebronics. Just like Holi fills the air with joy, these wearables and audio devices add excitement with music, fitness tracking, and seamless connectivity. It’s the perfect time to bring home gadgets that match your vibe.
Don't miss this chance to grab the best deals on earbuds, earphones, Bluetooth speakers, and home audio systems. These limited time offers won’t last long, so shop now and bring the festive energy to your everyday life before the Holi Fest sale ends tomorrow!
Best deals on wearables and audio devices during Amazon Holi Fest:
Amazon Holi Fest is LIVE! Get up to 82% off on truly wireless headphones
Celebrate Holi with non-stop music and exciting offers on truly wireless headphones. From crisp sound to deep bass, brands like Sony, JBL, boAt, and Boult have deals you can’t miss. Enjoy hands-free calls and music on the go with premium audio quality. Offers last till March 13, so grab your most loved pair before the sale ends!
Top deals on headphones during Amazon Holi Fest:
Amazon Holi Fest is LIVE! Get up to 84% off on top brand earbuds
Earbuds are the need of the hour for music, calls, and gaming. Amazon Holi Fest is live till March 13, bringing huge savings on top brands like Samsung, Sony, JBL, boAt, Noise, and OnePlus. Enjoy uninterrupted listening with clear sound and long battery life. Don't miss out on these amazing deals. Shop now and grab your most preferred earbuds at the best prices.
Top deals on earbuds during the Amazon Holi Fest:
Amazon Holi Fest is LIVE! Get up to 84% off on top brand earphones
Looking for new earphones? Now is the time to grab the best deals as Amazon Holi Fest is offering massive discounts till March 13. Top brands like boAt, Sony, JBL, Noise, and Boult are available at incredible discount offers. Get earphones with clear sound, deep bass, and long battery life at never-before-seen discounts. Plus, enjoy extra savings with special bank offers. So, grab your deal on your most loved brand today itself before the sale ends!
Top deals on earphones during the Amazon Holi Fest:
Biggest smartwatch deals live now! Get up to 88% off this Amazon Holi Fest
This is the best time to grab a feature-packed smartwatch with amazing deals and offers. Amazon Holi Fest brings massive discounts on smartwatches with AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, fitness tracking, and advanced smart features. Top brands like Samsung, Apple, Fire-Boltt, Noise, and boAt are offering exciting deals. The sale is live from March 12 to March 13. Hurry, these offers won’t last long!
Top deals on smartwatches during Amazon Holi Fest:
Turn up the Holi vibes with speakers at up to 84% off as Amazon Holi Fest is LIVE!
Holi celebrations are incomplete without energetic music, and now is the best time to bring home powerful speakers. Amazon Holi Fest, running from today until March 13, offers massive discounts on top brands like JBL, Sony, boAt, and Zebronics. If you need a party speaker or a home audio setup, the best deals are here. Plus, bank offers make it even sweeter. Don’t wait, just order your preferred brand speaker now before the sale ends!
Top deals on speakers during Amazon Holi Fest:
Grab up to 80% off on soundbars this Amazon Holi Fest
Make this Holi extra special with powerful soundbars that bring every beat to life. The Amazon Holi Fest is live from today until March 13, offering huge discounts on top brands like Sony, JBL, Samsung, and boAt. Elevate your home entertainment with premium sound for music, movies, and festive gatherings. Plus, enjoy extra savings with exclusive bank offers. Don't miss out. Shop now and bring home the best sound experience!
Top deals on soundbars during Amazon Holi Fest:
FAQs
Question : When is the Amazon Holi Fest 2025 live?
Ans : The sale starts on March 12 and runs until March 13, offering big discounts on gadgets.
Question : What are the top brands available in the Holi Fest sale?
Ans : You can grab deals on top brands like Samsung, Sony, JBL, boAt, Noise, Fire-Boltt, Bose, and Zebronics.
Question : Are there any bank offers during the Amazon Holi Fest?
Ans : Yes, you can avail extra discounts through select bank credit and debit card offers.
Question : Which smartwatches have the best deals in the sale?
Ans : Popular options from Apple, Samsung, Noise, Fire-Boltt, and Amazfit are available at great discounts.
Question : What types of headphones are on sale?
Ans : You can get in-ear, over-ear, and true wireless earbuds from Sony, Bose, JBL, and boAt.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.