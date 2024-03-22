As Holi approaches, online platforms like Amazon are rolling out enticing discounts on a wide range of electronic products. This festive season, seize the opportunity to fulfill your wishes by taking advantage of the generous deals available. Amazon is currently featuring substantial discounts and special Holi offers on leading smartphone brands including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and others. Explore the offerings, all while enjoying significant savings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TECNO Phantom V Fold 5 (12GB RAM, 256GB ROM) Priced at ₹69,999 instead of its original ₹109,999, the TECNO Phantom V Fold 5 stands out as the latest flagship smartphone. It boasts a striking 7.85-inch 2K+120Hz LTPO primary display and a secondary 6.42-inch FHD+ display. Driving its performance is a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor paired with a hefty 12GB of RAM. The phone comes equipped with a powerful triple camera setup, comprising a 50MP Telephoto lens, a 50MP primary lens, and a 13MP Ultra-wide lens. Furthermore, the device is fueled by a robust 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W wired fast charging.

iPhone 15 (128GB) Available for ₹71,290 instead of its original price of ₹79,900, the iPhone 15 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Enhanced by the Dynamic Island feature, the display adds to the smartphone's allure. Powered by an A16 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 15 ensures swift performance. In terms of photography, it is equipped with a 48MP primary camera along with a 2x optical-quality Telephoto lens.

OnePlus 12 (12GB RAM, 256GB ROM) You can acquire this smartphone for ₹62,999, inclusive of a flat ₹2,000 discount when using an ICICI Bank credit card. The device boasts a pristine 2K Display with Aqua Touch technology and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the OnePlus 12 ensures smooth and robust performance. Its camera setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 camera with OIS, a 64MP 3X Periscope Telephoto camera, and a 48MP Ultra-wide camera. With a 5400mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging, supplemented by 50W wireless charging.

iQOO 12 (12GB RAM, 256GB ROM) This smartphone is now available for an attractive price of ₹49,999, inclusive of the bank offer. Following it on the list is the iQOO 12. Sporting a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display boasting a refreshing 144Hz rate, it also offers a remarkable peak brightness of 3000 nits and incorporates wet touch technology. Powering the iQOO 12 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, engineered with a 4nm process, and complemented by an Adreno 750 GPU. It boasts ample 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage capacity. The camera array comprises a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 64MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor, with a 16MP selfie shooter at the front. With a robust 5000mAh graphite battery, the iQOO 12 supports rapid 120W FlashCharge technology.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB ROM) Available at an effective price of ₹99,999, inclusive of all offers, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stands as one of the premier flagship smartphones on the market. Featuring a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, it also boasts a peak brightness of 1750 nits. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. In terms of photography, the smartphone is equipped with a 200MP wide camera, a 10MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. Supporting it all is a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired charging capabilities.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!