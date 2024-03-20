The festival of colours, Holi, is not just a celebration of joy and togetherness, but also a time when many look forward to exciting discounts and deals on a wide range of products. This year, Amazon's Holi Sale is bringing a cool breeze of savings with up to 54% off on some of the best-rated ceiling fans. As the temperature begins to rise, it's the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cooling solutions without burning a hole in your pocket.

Whether you're looking for energy-efficient models, stylish designs, or fans with advanced features like remote control operation and anti-dust technology, Amazon's extensive collection has got you covered. From renowned brands like Crompton, Orient, and Bajaj to newer, innovative players in the market, you'll find a plethora of options to suit your specific needs and preferences. In this article, we will guide you through the top deals on ceiling fans that you can grab during the Amazon Holi Sale, ensuring you make the most of this festive discount bonanza. So, get ready to beat the heat in style and comfort while making substantial savings on your purchases.

1. atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Sleek Ceiling Fan with Remote

The Atomberg Renesa 1200mm ceiling fan is a modern marvel that combines energy efficiency with sleek design. Its BLDC motor saves up to 65% energy, consuming only 28W at speed 5. The remote control adds convenience with features like boost mode and sleep mode. Its unique design with LED lights and powder-coated matte finish enhances room decor. The fan maintains consistent speed even at low voltage, ensuring uninterrupted comfort. With a 2+1 year warranty and easy installation options, Atomberg Renesa is a smart choice for those seeking style and savings.

Specifications of atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Sleek Ceiling Fans with Remote:

Motor: BLDC

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Air Delivery: 235 CMM

RPM: 360

Power Consumption: 28W (at speed 5)

Design: Sleek with LED lights

Blade Finish: Powder Coated Matte Finish

Warranty: 2+1 year

Voltage Range: 165V-285V

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Higher initial cost compared to traditional fans Remote control with convenient features

2. Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan

The Orient Electric Apex-FX ceiling fan is a reliable and cost-effective solution for those seeking strong air delivery. With a fan speed of 350 RPM and airflow of 210 CMM, it ensures a cool and comfortable environment. The corrosion-resistant galvanized blades guarantee easy maintenance and longevity. Its minimal design is easy to clean and maintain, making it a practical choice for any household. The fan's strong and powerful motor provides durability and reliability, while the double ball bearing technology ensures smooth operations.

Specifications of Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan:

Fan Speed: 350 RPM

Airflow: 210 CMM

Blades: Corrosion-resistant galvanized

Design: Minimal

Motor: Strong and powerful

Bearings: Double ball bearing technology

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Strong and powerful motor Basic design with no extra features Corrosion-resistant blades for longevity

Also read: Best wall mounted fans to keep yourself cool this summer: Top 9 pick

3. Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48") 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fans for Home

The Bajaj Frore 1200 mm ceiling fan is a budget-friendly option for those seeking efficient cooling. With a high speed of 390 RPM and a power consumption of 52 watts, it provides quick air delivery. The fan features wider tip blades for better air spread and a rust-proof coating for longevity. The aesthetics are enhanced with new shades and ribbed blades. A 2-year product warranty ensures peace of mind, making it a reliable choice for any home.

Specifications of Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48") 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fans for Home:

Sweep Size: 1200 mm

Colour: Brown

Power: 52 Watts

RPM: 390

Energy Efficiency: 1-Star Rated

Blades: Wider tip blades with ribbed design

Motor: 100% copper

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High speed for quick air delivery 1-star energy rating may lead to higher electricity consumption Rust-proof coating for longevity Basic design with no advanced features Enhanced aesthetics with new shades and design

4. atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Classic Ceiling Fans with Remote Control

The Atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm ceiling fan is a classic choice for energy-conscious consumers. Its BLDC motor ensures up to 65% energy savings, consuming only 28W at top speed. The fan offers superior air delivery of 230 CMM at 365 RPM. The remote control adds convenience with features like boost mode and sleep mode. The classic design with LED speed indicator complements any room decor. With a 1+1-year warranty and hassle-free installation options, the Atomberg Efficio Alpha is an excellent choice for those seeking a blend of traditional aesthetics and modern efficiency.

Specifications of atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Classic Ceiling Fans with Remote Control:

Motor: BLDC

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Air Delivery: 230 CMM

RPM: 365

Power Consumption: 28W (at top speed)

Design: Classic with LED speed indicator

Blade Finish: Powder Coated Glossy Finish

Warranty: 1+1 year

Voltage Range: 165V-285V

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Higher initial cost compared to traditional fans Remote control with convenient features

5. Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control

The Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm ceiling fan is a stylish and energy-saving option for modern homes. With ActivBLDC Technology, it consumes only 35 watts on Hyper Mode, making it 50% more energy-efficient. The fan's 340 RPM motor speed and 220 CMM high air delivery ensure a cool and comfortable environment. The point-anywhere RF remote adds convenience with features like hyper mode, timer, and sleep mode. The contemporary design and aluminium anti-rust blades make it a durable and attractive addition to any room.

Specifications of Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control:

Technology: ActivBLDC

Energy Rating: BEE 5 Star

Power Consumption: 35 Watts (Hyper Mode)

Motor Speed: 340 RPM

Air Delivery: 220 CMM

Design: Contemporary with slim motor

Blades: Aluminium anti-rust

Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 50% energy saving with ActivBLDC Technology Higher initial cost compared to traditional fans Point-anywhere RF remote for convenience

Also read: Crompton table fan: 7 choices for versatile cooling solutions

6. Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan

The Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA ceiling fan is a reliable and aesthetically pleasing option for any home. Its corrosion-resistant high-performance fan with powder-coated blades ensures enhanced aesthetics and durability. The fan's 380 RPM speed and 210 CMM air delivery provide efficient cooling. The 100% copper motor and double ball bearings ensure smooth and long-lasting operations. With a sleek design and easy maintenance, this fan is a practical choice for those seeking both style and functionality.

Specifications of Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan:

Sweep: 1200 mm

Power Consumption: 51 W

Speed: 380 RPM

Air Delivery: 210 CMM

Blades: Corrosion-resistant with powder coating

Motor: 100% copper

Bearings: Double ball

Design: Sleek and stylish

Material: Metal

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Corrosion-resistant and powder-coated blades Basic design with no extra features 100% copper motor for durability

7. ACTIVA 390 RPM 1200mm High-Speed Ceiling Fan

The ACTIVA Apsra Brown ceiling fan is a high-speed option that offers excellent airflow with its 390 RPM speed and 1200 mm blade sweep. It is energy-efficient with a 5-star BEE rating, consuming only 50 watts of power. The fan features double ball bearings for smooth operation and aerodynamically designed blades for efficient air delivery. The high-flow technology ensures a wider spread of breeze in all corners of the room. With easy installation and a focus on durability, this fan is a practical choice for those seeking performance and energy savings.

Specifications of ACTIVA 390 RPM 1200mm High-Speed Ceiling Fan:

Speed: 390 RPM

Blade Sweep: 1200 mm

Power Consumption: 50 Watts

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star BEE Rating

Blades: Aerodynamically designed

Bearings: Double ball bearing

Technology: High-flow technology

Material: Premium quality material for better heat dissipation

Warranty: Product installation to be done by the customer; repair in the service centre

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-speed airflow for comfort Self-installation required Energy-efficient with 5-star BEE rating Warranty service requires sending to the service center

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Energy Efficiency Remote Control Special Feature atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Sleek Ceiling Fans with Remote 5 Star, 65% energy saving Smart IR Remote with boost, timer, sleep modes LED lights, Sleek design Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan Not specified No Corrosion-resistant blades, 350 RPM, Easy maintenance Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48") 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fans 1 Star No High speed 390 RPM, Rust-proof coating atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Classic Ceiling Fans with Remote Control 5 Star, 65% energy saving Smart IR Remote with boost, timer, sleep modes Classic design, LED speed indicator Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control 5 Star, 50% energy saving Point anywhere RF Remote with hyper mode, timer, sleep modes Slim motor design, Aluminum anti-rust blades Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan Not specified No Corrosion-resistant, powder-coated blades, 380 RPM ACTIVA 390 RPM 1200mm High-Speed BEE Approved 5 Star Rated Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan 5 Star, Energy-efficient No High-speed 390 RPM, Aerodynamically designed blades

Best value for money

The Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan offers great value for money with its efficient performance and easy maintenance. Although it doesn't come with a remote control, its corrosion-resistant blades and strong motor provide reliable cooling at an affordable price. The fan's simple design ensures easy cleaning, making it a practical choice for everyday use. If you're looking for a no-frills, cost-effective ceiling fan that delivers on performance, the Orient Electric Apex-FX is an excellent option.

Best overall product

The atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Sleek Ceiling Fans with Remote is the best overall product in this list. Its energy-efficient BLDC motor saves up to 65% on electricity, making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective choice. The smart IR remote adds convenience with features like boost mode, timer, and sleep mode. Additionally, the sleek design with LED lights enhances the aesthetic appeal of any room. With a 2+1 year warranty and consistent performance even at low voltage, the Atomberg Renesa is a top-notch ceiling fan that combines style, efficiency, and functionality.

How to find the best ceiling fan?

To find the right ceiling fan, consider the size of your room and the fan's sweep size to ensure adequate airflow. Look for energy-efficient models with a higher star rating to save on electricity bills. Check if the fan comes with a remote control for added convenience, especially if it's being installed in a high or hard-to-reach area. Pay attention to the design and finish of the fan to match your room's decor. Consider features like anti-dust coating and silent operation for added comfort. Read reviews and compare prices across different brands and models to get the best value for your money. Lastly, ensure that the fan comes with a good warranty and reliable customer support for hassle-free after-sales service.

FAQs

Question : What is a BLDC motor in ceiling fans?

Ans : BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor is a highly energy-efficient motor that consumes less electricity compared to traditional fan motors, resulting in significant energy savings.

Question : How important is the star rating in ceiling fans?

Ans : The star rating indicates the energy efficiency of a ceiling fan. A higher star rating means the fan is more energy-efficient, leading to lower electricity consumption and savings on energy bills.

Question : Can I install a ceiling fan by myself?

Ans : While some ceiling fans are designed for easy installation, it's generally recommended to have a professional electrician install your ceiling fan to ensure it's done safely and correctly.

Question : What is the advantage of having a remote control with a ceiling fan?

Ans : A remote control allows you to adjust the fan's speed, turn it on or off, and access other features like timer and sleep mode without having to reach for the fan's switch, providing added convenience and ease of use.

Question : How do I choose the right size ceiling fan for my room?

Ans : The size of the ceiling fan should be chosen based on the size of your room. A larger room will require a fan with a larger sweep (size) to ensure adequate airflow, while a smaller room can be sufficiently cooled with a smaller fan. A general rule of thumb is to choose a 42-48 inch fan for rooms up to 144 square feet, a 50-54 inch fan for rooms between 144-225 square feet, and a 56 inch or larger fan for rooms larger than 225 square feet.

