Revitalize your home with Amazon's Home Makeover Sale. Enjoy huge savings on AC, refrigerators and washing machines and transform your space with unbeatable deals.

Transform your living space with the Amazon Home Makeover Sale, featuring incredible discounts on a variety of home appliances. Whether you're in need of a new air conditioner to beat the summer heat, a refrigerator to keep your groceries fresh, or a washing machine to simplify your laundry routine, this sale has you covered.

With a wide selection of top brands and models available at discounted prices, now is the perfect time to upgrade your home and enhance your daily life. Imagine coming home to a cool, comfortable environment thanks to a new AC, or enjoying the convenience of a spacious and efficient refrigerator.

Not only will you save money with these amazing deals, but you'll also improve the functionality and style of your home. Don't miss out on this opportunity to create the home of your dreams – shop the Amazon Home Makeover Sale today!

Read Less Read More Massive discounts on ACs

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is perfect for mid-sized rooms, featuring a variable speed compressor with Flexicool Convertible 6-in-1 technology for adjustable cooling capacity and energy efficiency. It boasts a high-density filter, auto cleanser, and fast cooling with a power output of 4800 watts. The unit includes a 100% copper condenser coil with Aqua Clear Protection to prevent rust and corrosion. With a 3-star energy rating, it offers significant energy savings. The AC comes with a 10-year warranty on the compressor, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 4800 Kilowatts

Special Features: Inverter Compressor, High Density Filter, Fast Cooling, Air Purification Filter, Auto Clean

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 964.1 units

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency with 3-star rating Slightly higher upfront cost compared to non-inverter models Adjustable cooling capacity for energy savings May require professional installation

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms up to 160 square feet. It features a 5-in-1 convertible mode, adjustable to different cooling needs from 40 to 100 percent capacity. The AC includes advanced filters like an Anti-Viral and PM 2.5 filter, ensuring cleaner air. It operates efficiently even at 52 degrees and has a hidden LED display, turbo cool function, and stabilizer-free operation. Its copper condenser enhances durability. The AC uses eco-friendly R32 refrigerant and includes a low gas detection system and clean filter indication.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Power: 4.75 Kilowatts

Special Features: Golden Fin Evaporator, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 5-in-1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, Hidden LED Display

Annual Energy Consumption: 956.79 kWh

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced filters for cleaner air 3 Star energy rating, not the most efficient Operates efficiently at 52 degrees May be more expensive than non-inverter models

3. Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a versatile and energy-efficient air conditioner perfect for medium-sized rooms. It features a variable speed compressor with adjustable cooling modes, allowing you to tailor the cooling to your needs. The copper condenser coil ensures better cooling and low maintenance, while the anti-dust filter and antimicrobial protection keep the air clean. This AC also boasts stabilizer-free operation and a digital temperature display. With a 3-star energy rating, it balances performance and efficiency well.

Specifications of Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Brand: Voltas

Capacity: 1.4 Tons

Cooling Power: 1.5 Kilowatts

Special Feature: Remote Controlled, Dust Filter

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High resolution and brightness Adaptor needed for iOS devices Versatile connectivity options External sound system required

The Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is perfect for small rooms up to 100 sq.ft. This 2022 model features a copper condenser coil, ensuring better cooling and low maintenance. With its power chill operation, it cools rooms quickly, and the Coanda airflow ensures uniform cooling. The AC operates at a noise level of 32 dB(A) and can function in ambient temperatures up to 50°C. It uses R32 refrigerant, which is environmentally friendly. This AC is energy efficient with a 3-star rating and comes with a 1-year product warranty and a 5-year compressor warranty.

Specifications of Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC Brand: Daikin

Capacity: 0.8 Tons

Cooling Power: 2.8 Kilowatts

Special Features: Inverter Compressor, Dry Mode, Self-Diagnosis, Air Purification Filter, Dehumidifier, Dust Filter, Fast Cooling

Refrigerant Gas: R32

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick cooling with power chill operation Suitable only for small rooms up to 100 sq.ft Energy efficient with a 3-star rating Non-inverter compressor may consume more power

Grab these attractive refrigerator deals on Amazon Clearance Sale

The Godrej 564 L Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator offers ample space and advanced features, making it ideal for large families. With a capacity of 564 litres, it prevents ice build-up through its frost-free technology. Its Multi Air Flow system ensures uniform cooling, maintaining freshness for longer periods. This refrigerator features a sleek LED control panel for easy adjustments and three intelligent modes—AI, Holiday, and Super Freeze—to suit various needs. The fridge provides 348 litres of fresh food capacity and 216 litres for the freezer, with toughened glass shelves and large aqua space for 2-litre bottles.

Specifications of Godrej 564 L Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator Capacity: 564 litres

Configuration: Side-by-Side

Frost Free Technology

Multi Air Flow System

Advanced LED Control Panel

Three Intelligent Modes: AI, Holiday, Super Freeze

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large capacity suitable for families No Energy Star rating may lead to higher energy consumption Multi-airflow system for even cooling Advanced features may result in a higher price

6. Samsung 633 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator

The Samsung 633 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator is a spacious, energy-efficient appliance designed for large families. This 2024 model features a 3-star energy rating and a Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, allowing you to optimize storage based on your needs. Its frost-free system ensures hassle-free maintenance, while the built-in WiFi and AI features offer smart control. The refrigerator includes a non-plumbing water and ice dispenser, and its sleek Refined Inox finish adds a modern touch. With multiple compartments, toughened glass shelves, and an anti-bacterial gasket, it keeps your food fresh and hygienic for longer periods.

Specifications of Samsung 633 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator Capacity: 633 liters

Configuration: Full-sized side-by-side

Energy Rating: 3-star energy efficiency

Digital Inverter Compressor: Greater energy efficiency, less noise, 20-year warranty

Special Features: Convertible 5-in-1, Wi-Fi embedded, Twin Cooling Plus

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ample storage space Large size Energy-efficient High price

7. LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

The LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is a versatile appliance ideal for families with 3 to 4 members. It features a frost-free design with an auto defrost function to prevent ice build-up. The smart inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency, reduced noise, and durability. This 2023 model offers a convertible option and multi-air flow cooling for consistent temperature. It also includes special features like smart diagnosis, express freeze, and an anti-bacterial gasket. With a 3-star energy rating, it balances efficiency and performance, making it a reliable choice for modern households.

Specifications of LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator Capacity: 272 L (58L freezer, 214L fresh food)

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Compressor: Smart inverter compressor

Shelf Type: Trimless Tempered Glass (2 shelves)

Special Features: Convertible, Multi Air Flow Cooling, Smart Diagnosis, Express Freeze, Deodorizer, Anti-Bacterial Gasket

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient smart inverter compressor Only 3-star energy rating Convertible and multi-air flow cooling Limited shelf space (2 shelves)

Avail huge discounts on washing machines 8. Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 8 kg fully-automatic top load washing machine is ideal for large families, providing great wash quality and ease of use. Featuring a 5-star energy rating, this washing machine is highly efficient. It includes Eco Bubble Technology for powerful cleaning, a Digital Inverter Motor for durability, and a soft closing door for safety. With nine wash programs and a 700 RPM motor, it ensures quick and effective washing. The machine also boasts a rust-proof body and child lock for added protection.

Specifications of Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Star Rating: 5 Star

Motor Speed: 700 RPM

Wash Programs: 9 (including Quick Wash, Bedding, Delicates, Eco Tub Clean)

Special Features: Eco Bubble Technology, Soft Closing Door, Digital Inverter Motor

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 20 years on DIT Motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency with a 5-star rating Higher initial cost compared to basic models Eco Bubble Technology for powerful cleaning Limited colour options (only light gray)

9. Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Digi-inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Digi-inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is a compact and efficient washing machine designed for small families, singles, or couples. It features a 5-star energy rating, ensuring high efficiency in both energy and water usage. The machine offers 16 wash programs, an inbuilt heater for a thorough clean, and a 1000 RPM spin speed for highly soiled clothes. The advanced digital display and Hexa-Scrub Drum enhance user experience and fabric care. It also comes with a 10-year warranty on the wash motor and a 2-year warranty on the entire machine.

Specifications of Godrej 6 Kg 5 Star Digi-inverter Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Capacity: 6 Kilograms

Colour: Flint Grey

Brand: Godrej

Product Dimensions: 47D x 59.5W x 85H Centimeters

Maximum Rotational Speed: 1000 RPM

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High efficiency with 5-star energy rating Suitable only for small families or singles Inbuilt heater for hygienic wash Relatively small capacity (6 kg)

The LG 9 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer offers premium fabric care with Ai Direct Drive Technology, Steam, TurboWash & Wi-Fi. Its 9KG wash and 5KG dry capacity suits large families. The AI Direct Drive detects fabric softness and weight, optimizing motions. With a 1200 RPM spin speed, it dries faster. The 14 wash programs include Cotton, TurboWash 59, and Allergy Care. Its Inverter Direct Drive reduces noise and vibration while enhancing durability. The washer dryer's stainless steel drum ensures longevity, while Steam activates allergy care. Reasons to buy include its efficient drying, smart features, and versatile wash programs. Reasons to avoid may include its high price and the need for regular maintenance.

Specifications of LG 9 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washer Dryer Capacity: 9 Kilograms (Wash) / 5 Kilograms (Dry)

Colour: Middle Black

Brand: LG

Special Feature: Inverter, Child Lock, Hygiene Steam, Smart Connectivity, LED Display

Cycle Options: Active Steam, Active Wear, Baby Wear, Cotton, Allergen

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient drying High price Smart features Regular maintenance needed

Similar articles for you Comprehensive buying guide for ACs: How to choose the right cooling companion this summer

FAQs Question : How do I choose the right size air conditioner for my room? Ans : Measure the dimensions of your room (length x width) and use a BTU (British Thermal Unit) calculator to determine the appropriate cooling capacity. Question : What are the benefits of a frost-free refrigerator? Ans : Frost-free refrigerators prevent ice buildup, ensuring better storage space and energy efficiency. They also eliminate the need for manual defrosting. Question : How often should I clean the lint filter in my washing machine? Ans : It's recommended to clean the lint filter after every wash to maintain the machine's efficiency and prevent lint buildup. Question : Can I use regular detergent in a high-efficiency washing machine? Ans : It's best to use detergent specifically formulated for high-efficiency machines to avoid excess sudsing and ensure optimal cleaning performance. Question : How can I prolong the lifespan of my home appliances? Ans : Regular maintenance, such as cleaning filters and coils, following manufacturer's guidelines for usage, and scheduling professional servicing when needed, can help extend the lifespan of your appliances.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!