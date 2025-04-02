Amazon Home Shopping Spree: Home makeover on a budget with vacuum cleaners, coolers, air fryers and more at min 35% off

Bajaj Frore 1200 MM (48) 1 Star Rated Ceiling Fans For Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | Rust Free Coating For Long Life | High Air Delivery | 2-Yr Warranty 【Brown】View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
LONGWAY Kiger P1 1200 mm/48 inch Ultra High Speed 3 Blade Anti-Dust Decorative Star Rated Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown, Pack of 1)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan | Point Anywhere Remote Control | BEE 5 Star Rated Energy Efficient | Superior Air Delivery | Anti-Rust | 2 Year Manufacturer Warranty | BrownView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators| 2 Year Warranty (Gloss White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Havells 1200Mm Ambrose Es Ceiling Fan|Premium Matt Finish,Decorative Fan,Elegant Looks,High Air Delivery,Energy Saving,100% Pure Copper Motor|2 Year Warranty By Brand|3.8 stars,(Pack Of 1,Copper)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Orient Electric 1200 mm Aeroslim BLDC Ceiling Fan with Underlight, IoT & Remote | Smart Ceiling Fan Compatible with Alexa & Google Home | BEE 5-star Rated Fan | 3-year warranty by Orient | Dune GoldView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Crompton Ozone 88 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto FillView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter CompatibleView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Orient Electric Stark 110 L Heavy Duty Commercial Air Cooler With 20 Fan | Aerofan Technology |High-Density Honeycomb Cooling Pads | Extra Powerful Air Throw & Auto Water Refill Technology| GreyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity ControlView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter Compatible | Cooler For Room | 3 Yrs (1 Yr Standard + 2 Yrs Extended) Warranty【White】View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler for home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Hexacool & TurboFan Technology, Ice Chamber, 90-Feet Air Throw & 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for roomView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Butterfly Jet Elite 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Sturdy Polycarbonate Juicer Jar | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | GreyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 750W | 4 Mixer Jars | Mixie For Kitchen With Nutri-Pro Feature | Titan Motor-Heavy Duty Grinding | Multifunctional Blade System | 1 Yr Warranty 【White】View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Sujata Supermix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 ml, 1000 ml and 400 mlView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water PurifierView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service NetworkView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water SourcesView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | Free Alkaline bottle worth <span class=webrupee>₹</span>1500 | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storageView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient Water RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank| Save upto 55% Water |10L Storage |8-Stage Purification| Water Purifier for HomeView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Eureka Forbes 2 in 1 Hand-held Vacuum Cleaner 13,500 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, for Home Use, 16 ft Long Cord for Mobility, Easy Disposal (Red, Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner,6500 Pa Powerful Suction,5200 Mah Battery,Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. In One Charge,Advanced Navigation Technology&True Mapping,Black,330 minutesView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
KENT Storm Vacuum Cleaner 600W | Cyclone5 Technology and HEPA Filter | Bagless Design | Ideal for Floors, Curtains, Carpets, Sofa | GreyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Xiaomi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2Pro , 3000 Pa Strong Suction, 5200 mAh Battery,Professional Mopping 2.0, Next gen LDS Laser Navigation , Alexa & Google Assistant EnabledView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & CarpetView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum & Mopping, 7800Pa Suction, 7 Weeks Storage, Zero Tangle Brush, 5200mAh Battery, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri & App CompatibleView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner, Grey, 0.54 Liter, Cartridge, 1 CountView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage FiltrationView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years WarrantyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - GreenView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer, Convection Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs & Reheat, 360 Degrees Air Circulation, Digital Touch Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window, Extra LargeView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
INALSA Air Fryer Oven|12L,1700W|Stainless Steel Body|12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate&Reheat|12 Preset|Rotisserie&Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,2025Model AeroCrisp 12View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW Vertical Instant Water Heater For Home | Geyser For Bathroom & Kitchen | High Grade SS Tank | Copper Heating Element | 1-Yr Product 2-Yr Element 5-Yr Tank Warranty 【White】View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),WallView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Havells Instanio Prime 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) | Temp. Sensing Color Changing LED Indicator | Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank | Warranty: 5 Year on Tank | High Rise Compatible (White Blue)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-015View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty 【White & Grey】View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Red Charge RC 25000 200Ah | Recyclable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 36 Months WarrantyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo |LGS1100I_IT 1636STJ |LGS1100I - 900 VA/12V Sine Wave Inverter |IT 1636STJ 160 Ah with 36 Months Battery Warranty |Reliable for Home, Office and ShopView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Livguard Inverter & Battery Combo |LGS1100I_IT 1636STJ |LGS1100I - 900 VA/12V Sine Wave Inverter |IT 1636STJ 160 Ah with 36 Months Battery Warranty |Reliable for Home, Office and ShopView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Okaya Inverter & Battery Combo (Smart Wave QSW 1175 12V UPS/Inverter, 925VA with Quasi Sine Wave Technology & PowerUP OPLT19036 160Ah/12V Battery) for Home, Office & ShopsView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}
Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Inverlast ILTT 26060 220Ah | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 60 Months WarrantyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
|{{#rating}} {{/rating}}
{{#productPrice}} ₹{{productPrice}} {{/productPrice}}
{{#discountedPrice}} ₹{{discountedPrice}} {{/discountedPrice}}
|{{#percentage}} {{/percentage}}