Celebrate the spirit of independence with the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024, offering up to 65% off on the best ovens and chimneys. This exclusive Amazon sale presents an incredible opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with the latest and most efficient appliances at unbeatable prices. From versatile convection ovens to high-performance chimneys with advanced features like auto-clean and touch controls, there’s something for every kitchen. Don't miss out on these exceptional deals that promise to enhance your cooking experience and keep your kitchen smoke-free and spotless. Shop now and bring home the best in kitchen technology!

Read Less Read More Check out the Amazon offers on the best ovens

The Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven features a sleek black mirror finish and delivers 900W of powerful cooking performance for quick and consistent results. With its innovative 360° Heat Wrap and Magic Grill technology, it ensures even heat distribution and perfectly crisp outcomes. Users can take advantage of 101 pre-programmed menus, as well as convenient auto reheat and defrost functions, all managed through an intuitive touch keypad.

The Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven in an elegant black finish is perfect for larger households. It comes with a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel interior and a standard 1-year warranty for the product. Equipped with a touch keypad, various auto cook programs, and multiple cooking modes such as baking, grilling, and defrosting, it provides a convenient and efficient cooking experience.

The IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven in metallic silver offers a stainless steel cavity, LED display, and multiple power levels. With features like speed defrost, steam clean, and multi-stage cooking, it includes 101 cooking menus. Enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year product warranty and a 3-year magnetron and cavity warranty.

If you're looking for a microwave that suits a family of 4 to 6, the LG 28L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV) in stylish black is a fantastic option. With 251 auto-cook menus, a quartz heater for safe cooking, and a durable stainless steel cavity, it has everything you need. Enjoy additional features like steam cleaning, a child lock, and energy-saving modes, along with a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.

5. Haier 23L Solo Microwave Oven

The Haier 23L Solo Microwave Oven comes in an elegant black design and packs a punch with its 900W magnetron and five power settings. It features eight auto-cook menus, an auto-defrost function, and quick cooking options. Plus, the child lock adds an extra layer of safety, making it a fantastic option for your daily cooking needs.

Few more options for the best ovens:

Check out the Amazon offers on the best chimneys

The Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney in black features motion-sensing technology for easy operation and powerful suction capacity. With a 15-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty, it ensures a smoke-free kitchen with auto clean and a built-in oil collector.

The Faber 60 Cm Autoclean Kitchen Chimney in chic black, offers a powerful suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr along with a baffle filter for superior air quality. With a 12-year warranty on the motor, intuitive touch and gesture controls, and stylish mood lighting, it combines effective kitchen ventilation with a modern aesthetic.

The GLEN 90 cm Auto-Clean Filterless Kitchen Chimney boasts touch controls featuring a motion sensor, delivering an impressive airflow of 1500m³/hr to ensure a fresh kitchen setting. The filterless design significantly lowers maintenance requirements, while the 7-year motor warranty affirms its reliability and performance.

9. Whirlpool 60 cm 1100 m³/HR Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The Whirlpool 60 cm Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney has a suction capacity of 1100 m³/hr,. It features a user-friendly touch panel control and a baffle filter that facilitate effortless operation and upkeep. Additionally, it comes with a 10-year warranty on the motor and a comprehensive 1-year warranty, providing reassurance to the user.

The Hindware Marvia 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney features a high suction capacity of 1000 m³/hr, ideal for medium to heavy frying and grilling. With a premium black finish, double baffle filter, and user-friendly push button control, it combines efficiency and style for a modern kitchen.

Few more options for the best chimneys:

