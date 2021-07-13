Amazon India announces sale for students, teachers. Laptop offers listed here

Amazon India has announced the launch of ‘Back to College’ sale which offers deals on products across study essentials like laptops , tablets & PCs, headsets & speakers. The sale will be live until 31 July.

Amazon India claims that the new ‘Back to College’ sale provides an easy experience for students, teachers and parents to find deals and offers on relevant products.

Customers can also avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers with a price drop on select models. Customers can also get edtech partners offers from Vedantu, Toppr, Avishkaar and Prograd for school students.

Here are some of the products on sale on Amazon.in with offers from sellers:

HP Pavilion core i5 11th Gen laptop: HP Pavilion core i5 11th Gen laptop comes with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD. It also comes with pre-installed Windows 10 and MS Office 2019. The laptop is lightweight at 1.41Kg and comes with fast charging and fingerprint reader. Users will be able to upgrade their windows to Windows 11 and get this laptop it at a deal price for ₹66,990.

HP 14 (2021) 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Laptop: HP 14 (2021) 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Laptop comes with Alexa Built-in, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. It has 14-Inch (35.6 cm) FHD Screen. It also comes with pre-installed Windows 10 and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019. This product can be upgraded to Windows 11. The laptop weighs 1.46Kg. The laptop is available for ₹41,990.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Laptop: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 11th Gen Intel Core i5 comes with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD. It also comes with pre-installed Windows 10 and MS Office Home and Student 2019. It also gets a fingerprint reader and a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display along with Dolby Audio speakers. Owners will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 as well. This laptop is available for ₹66,990.

Dell 14 (2021) Thin & Light i3-1005G1 Laptop: Dell 14 (2021) Thin & Light i3-1005G1 Laptop comes with 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD. It has a 14-inch FHD Anti-glare LED Backlight Narrow Border WVA Display. The laptop is available for ₹39,190 with ExpressCharge battery and 10th Gen Intel Core processors.

