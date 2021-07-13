Amazon India announces sale for students, teachers. Laptop offers listed here

HP Pavilion core i5 11th Gen laptop: HP Pavilion core i5 11th Gen laptop comes with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD. It also comes with pre-installed Windows 10 and MS Office 2019. The laptop is lightweight at 1.41Kg and comes with fast charging and fingerprint reader. Users will be able to upgrade their windows to Windows 11 and get this laptop it at a deal price for ₹66,990.