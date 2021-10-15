Amazon India customers can also avail 10% instant discount on Axis Bank, Citibank and Rupay Credit & Debit Cards and EMI transactions

Amazon's month-long Great Indian Festival is underway and the e-commerce giant has listed a new set of deals on its website under the ‘Happiness Upgrade Days’ sale. The deals will be live until 17 October. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sale brings deals and offers from sellers on selection of smartphones, large appliances, TVs, home & kitchen products, consumer electronics, fashion and more. Customers can get offers on products from brands like Samsung, LG, boAt, Bajaj Appliances, Allen Solly, Lakme, Adidas, Eureka Forbes among others.

Customers can also avail 10% instant discount on Axis Bank, Citibank and Rupay Credit & Debit Cards and EMI transactions. Further buyers can get no-Cost EMI on select credit cards, debit cards, Bajaj Finserv and Amazon Pay Later.

The ‘Happiness Upgrade Days’ will also offer customers the chance to shop from Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar.

Here are some of the deals

Smartphones and Mobile Accessories

Up to 40% off on smartphones and Accessories

Total Damage Protection (TDP) Plans on a wide range of mobile phones at ₹49

Offers on OnePlus smartphones with savings of up to ₹10,000 on OnePlus 9 | ₹7,000 off on select bank cards and extra ₹3,000 off on exchange of select smartphones

Flat ₹2,000 off on OnePlus Nord CE

Recently launched Redmi 9 Activ 6+128GB variant available at ₹8,900 including ₹1,000 off on prepaid transactions and 10% off on Bank Cards

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will also see offers including Extra ₹3,000 off on exchange, flat ₹2,000 off on bank cards, extra ₹1,500 off with Coupons

Flat ₹2,000 off on iQOO Z5 5G on bank cards| ₹3,000 extra off on exchange of old smartphone

Prime Members will continue to get 6-month Free Screen replacement and extra 3-month No Cost EMI tenure on select bank cards on eligible smartphones

Appliances & TVs

