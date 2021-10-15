Amazon India deals on smartphones, electronics, smart TVs: Up to ₹10,000 off on OnePlus 92 min read . 01:00 PM IST
Amazon India customers can also avail 10% instant discount on Axis Bank, Citibank and Rupay Credit & Debit Cards and EMI transactions
Amazon's month-long Great Indian Festival is underway and the e-commerce giant has listed a new set of deals on its website under the ‘Happiness Upgrade Days’ sale. The deals will be live until 17 October.
The sale brings deals and offers from sellers on selection of smartphones, large appliances, TVs, home & kitchen products, consumer electronics, fashion and more. Customers can get offers on products from brands like Samsung, LG, boAt, Bajaj Appliances, Allen Solly, Lakme, Adidas, Eureka Forbes among others.
Customers can also avail 10% instant discount on Axis Bank, Citibank and Rupay Credit & Debit Cards and EMI transactions. Further buyers can get no-Cost EMI on select credit cards, debit cards, Bajaj Finserv and Amazon Pay Later.
The ‘Happiness Upgrade Days’ will also offer customers the chance to shop from Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar.
Here are some of the deals
Smartphones and Mobile Accessories
Appliances & TVs
