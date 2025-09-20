Amazon India Festival Sale 2025 starts September 23: Top deals on smartphones, banks offers and more

Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival 2025 starts on 23 Sept, offering discounts on smartphones and accessories from top brands. Prices are mostly inclusive of offers, with options like no-cost EMI, instant bank discounts, coupons, and exchange deals. Prime members get 24-hour early access.

Govind Choudhary
Updated20 Sep 2025, 09:34 AM IST
Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2025 is set to begin on 23 September, offering customers reduced prices on a wide range of smartphones and accessories from brands including Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, realme, and Lava.
Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2025 is set to begin on 23 September, offering customers reduced prices on a wide range of smartphones and accessories from brands including Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, realme, and Lava. (AFP)

Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2025 is set to begin on 23 September, offering customers reduced prices on a wide range of smartphones and accessories from brands including Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, realme, and Lava. Prime members will receive 24-hour early access to the sale.

The event will feature smartphones and accessories such as wireless earbuds, protective cases, and charging solutions. Various financing options are also available, including instant bank discounts, coupon offers, no-cost EMI plans for up to 24 months, and exchange offers. The prices mentioned below are mostly inclusive of all offers or represent prices up to the listed amount.

You may be interested in

Discount

10% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • CheckTitanium Black
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹121999

₹134999

Get This

Apple iPhone Air

Apple iPhone Air

  • CheckSpace Black
  • Check256GB/512GB/1TB Storage
  • Check6.5 inch Display Size

₹119900

Check Details

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

Apple iPhone 17 Pro

  • CheckSilver
  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Storage

₹134999

Check Details

Discount

14% OFF

Apple IPhone 15

Apple IPhone 15

  • CheckBlack
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹59900

₹69900

Get This

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹134899

Get This

Discount

22% OFF

Apple IPhone 15 Plus

Apple IPhone 15 Plus

  • CheckBlack
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹69900

₹89900

Get This

Discount

5% OFF

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • CheckBlack Velvet
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage
Amazon

₹54998

₹57999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
  • Check6.7-inch Display Size

₹62990

Check Details

Discount

9% OFF

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

  • Checkblack
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹49998

₹54999

Get This

Discount

22% OFF

IQOO Neo 10R

IQOO Neo 10R

  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
  • Check6.78 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹24999

₹31999

Get This

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 4 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage

₹23990

Check Details

Discount

18% OFF

OPPO F31

OPPO F31

  • CheckMidnight Blue
  • Check6GB/8GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
Amazon

₹22999

₹27999

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

Among the devices listed at their lowest price of the year are:

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: Starting at 71,999, available with no-cost EMI up to nine months. Features include a titanium frame, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and built-in S Pen.
  • iPhone 15: Starting at 45,249, including an instant bank discount of 1,750. Features include a 48MP main camera, A16 Bionic chip, and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.
  • OnePlus 13R: Starting at 35,999, including an instant bank discount of 2,000 and up to six months of no-cost EMI. Highlights include a 6,000mAh battery, 1.5K ProXDR 120Hz display, and 50MP Sony main camera.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra drops to just ₹71,999? Here’s how to grab the deal
Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 starts 23 Sept: Early deals, offers, cashbacks
  • iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Priced from 23,999, including a coupon discount of 3,000 and no-cost EMI up to six months. Comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display.
  • Redmi A4 5G: Starting at 7,499, featuring a 6.88-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 5,160mAh battery.
  • realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G: Available from 9,999, including an 500 coupon discount. Features include a 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz display, and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset.

Other smartphones on offer include the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, OnePlus Nord CE5, iQOO Z10R, and Redmi 13 5G Prime Edition. Customers can also receive additional discounts on select purchases using partner bank cards, including 10% instant savings on SBI debit and credit card transactions.

Benefits for Prime members

Prime members receive extra benefits, such as free and fast delivery, 24-hour early access, and entertainment perks. The membership, starting at 399 per year, also allows members to earn unlimited 5% cashback on purchases made with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Amazon India
Get Latest real-time updates

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsAmazon India Festival Sale 2025 starts September 23: Top deals on smartphones, banks offers and more
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.