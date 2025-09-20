Amazon India Festival Sale 2025 starts September 23: Top deals on smartphones, banks offers and more

Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2025 is set to begin on 23 September, offering customers reduced prices on a wide range of smartphones and accessories from brands including Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, realme, and Lava. Prime members will receive 24-hour early access to the sale.
The event will feature smartphones and accessories such as wireless earbuds, protective cases, and charging solutions. Various financing options are also available, including instant bank discounts, coupon offers, no-cost EMI plans for up to 24 months, and exchange offers. The prices mentioned below are mostly inclusive of all offers or represent prices up to the listed amount.
Other smartphones on offer include the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, OnePlus Nord CE5, iQOO Z10R, and Redmi 13 5G Prime Edition. Customers can also receive additional discounts on select purchases using partner bank cards, including 10% instant savings on SBI debit and credit card transactions.
Prime members receive extra benefits, such as free and fast delivery, 24-hour early access, and entertainment perks. The membership, starting at ₹399 per year, also allows members to earn unlimited 5% cashback on purchases made with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.