Amazon India Festival Sale 2025 starts September 23: Top deals on smartphones, banks offers and more

Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2025 is set to begin on 23 September, offering customers reduced prices on a wide range of smartphones and accessories from brands including Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, realme, and Lava. Prime members will receive 24-hour early access to the sale.

The event will feature smartphones and accessories such as wireless earbuds, protective cases, and charging solutions. Various financing options are also available, including instant bank discounts, coupon offers, no-cost EMI plans for up to 24 months, and exchange offers. The prices mentioned below are mostly inclusive of all offers or represent prices up to the listed amount.

Among the devices listed at their lowest price of the year are: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G : Starting at ₹ 71,999, available with no-cost EMI up to nine months. Features include a titanium frame, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and built-in S Pen.

: Starting at 71,999, available with no-cost EMI up to nine months. Features include a titanium frame, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and built-in S Pen. iPhone 15 : Starting at ₹ 45,249, including an instant bank discount of ₹ 1,750. Features include a 48MP main camera, A16 Bionic chip, and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display.

: Starting at 45,249, including an instant bank discount of 1,750. Features include a 48MP main camera, A16 Bionic chip, and a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. OnePlus 13R: Starting at ₹ 35,999, including an instant bank discount of ₹ 2,000 and up to six months of no-cost EMI. Highlights include a 6,000mAh battery, 1.5K ProXDR 120Hz display, and 50MP Sony main camera.

iQOO Neo 10R 5G : Priced from ₹ 23,999, including a coupon discount of ₹ 3,000 and no-cost EMI up to six months. Comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display.

: Priced from 23,999, including a coupon discount of 3,000 and no-cost EMI up to six months. Comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display. Redmi A4 5G : Starting at ₹ 7,499, featuring a 6.88-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 5,160mAh battery.

: Starting at 7,499, featuring a 6.88-inch HD+ display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 5,160mAh battery. realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G: Available from ₹ 9,999, including an ₹ 500 coupon discount. Features include a 6,000mAh battery, 120Hz display, and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. Other smartphones on offer include the Samsung Galaxy M36 5G, OnePlus Nord CE5, iQOO Z10R, and Redmi 13 5G Prime Edition. Customers can also receive additional discounts on select purchases using partner bank cards, including 10% instant savings on SBI debit and credit card transactions.

