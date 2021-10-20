Customers can get special offers on products from Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Whirlpool, Bajaj Appliances, Reebok, Lakme, Adidas among others.
Buyers can also get 10% instant discount on Axis Bank, Citibank and IndusInd Bank Credit & Debit Cards and EMI transactions.
Here are some top deals & offers:
Smartphones
The e-commerce giant is offering Up to 40% off on smartphones
OnePlus smartphones will be offered with savings up to ₹10,000 on OnePlus 9, customers can get it for ₹39,999 including flat ₹7,000 off on select bank cards. Extra ₹3,000 off on exchange of select smartphones.
Flat ₹2,000 off on OnePlus Nord CE on Bank cards. Interested buyers can get it for as low as ₹22,999.
Redmi 9 Activ 6+128GB variant is available for ₹7,650 including ₹1,000 off on prepaid transactions and 10% off on Bank Cards
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is available for ₹22,999 including extra ₹5,000 off on exchange & up to ₹4,000 off on Bank Cards
Flat ₹2,000 off on iQOO Z5 5G on bank cards as well as ₹1,000 off with coupons and additional ₹3,000 off on exchange of old smartphone. Buyers can get it for as low as ₹20,990.
iQOO Z3 is available for ₹16,490 including ₹1,500 off on bank cards
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition is available for ₹10,800 including 10% instant discount on select bank cards. Up to ₹10,000 off on Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and M52 5G with additional 10% instant discount on select bank cards
iPhone 11 is available for ₹40,999 & iPhone XR for ₹32,999
Up to ₹2,750 off on the recently launched Oppo A16 and A55. Oppo A31 is available for ₹10,341 including 10% instant discount on select bank cards.
Appliances & TVs
Up to 55% off on TVs, 1 year extended warranty starting ₹99
Offers from TV brands including Redmi, Mi, OnePlus, Samsung, LG, Sony and more
4K TVs starting at ₹23,999
Up to 50% off on appliances
No cost EMI starting ₹291 per month
Extra coupons up to ₹2,000
Up to ₹2,000 back with diamond multiplier offers
Extended warranty starting ₹99
Total protection plans from ₹149
Exchange offers up to ₹18,000
Offers from top brands including LG, Samsung, IFB, Bosch, Whirlpool
Refrigerators starting ₹6,790
Up to 40% off on ACs
Up to 35% off on Microwaves
Up to 60% off on chimneys & dishwashers starting ₹13,499