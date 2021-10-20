OPEN APP
Amazon India Happiness Days sale: Offers on smartphones, smart TVs, appliances
As a part of its month-long festive deals and offers under Great Indian Festival (GIF) sale, which started on October 3rd, Amazon announced ‘Extra Happiness Days’. 

The Extra Happiness Days sale will introduce deals and offers from sellers on smartphones, large appliances, TVs, home & kitchen products, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty and more.

Customers can get special offers on products from Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Whirlpool, Bajaj Appliances, Reebok, Lakme, Adidas among others.

Buyers can also get 10% instant discount on Axis Bank, Citibank and IndusInd Bank Credit & Debit Cards and EMI transactions. 

Here are some top deals & offers: 

Smartphones 

  • The e-commerce giant is offering Up to 40% off on smartphones 
  • OnePlus smartphones will be offered with savings up to 10,000 on OnePlus 9, customers can get it for 39,999 including flat 7,000 off on select bank cards. Extra 3,000 off on exchange of select smartphones. 
  • Flat 2,000 off on OnePlus Nord CE on Bank cards. Interested buyers can get it for as low as 22,999.
  • Redmi 9 Activ 6+128GB variant is available for 7,650 including 1,000 off on prepaid transactions and 10% off on Bank Cards
  • Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is available for 22,999 including extra 5,000 off on exchange & up to 4,000 off on Bank Cards
  • Flat 2,000 off on iQOO Z5 5G on bank cards as well as 1,000 off with coupons and additional 3,000 off on exchange of old smartphone. Buyers can get it for as low as 20,990.
  • iQOO Z3 is available for 16,490 including 1,500 off on bank cards
  • Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition is available for 10,800 including 10% instant discount on select bank cards. Up to 10,000 off on Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and M52 5G with additional 10% instant discount on select bank cards
  • iPhone 11 is available for 40,999 & iPhone XR for 32,999
  • Up to 2,750 off on the recently launched Oppo A16 and A55. Oppo A31 is available for 10,341 including 10% instant discount on select bank cards. 

Appliances & TVs

  • Up to 55% off on TVs, 1 year extended warranty starting 99 
  • Offers from TV brands including Redmi, Mi, OnePlus, Samsung, LG, Sony and more
  • 4K TVs starting at 23,999
  • Up to 50% off on appliances 
  • No cost EMI starting 291 per month 
  • Extra coupons up to 2,000 
  • Up to 2,000 back with diamond multiplier offers 
  • Extended warranty starting 99 
  • Total protection plans from 149 
  • Exchange offers up to 18,000
  • Offers from top brands including LG, Samsung, IFB, Bosch, Whirlpool
  • Refrigerators starting 6,790
  • Up to 40% off on ACs
  • Up to 35% off on Microwaves
  • Up to 60% off on chimneys & dishwashers starting 13,499

