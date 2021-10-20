As a part of its month-long festive deals and offers under Great Indian Festival (GIF) sale, which started on October 3rd, Amazon announced ‘Extra Happiness Days’.

The Extra Happiness Days sale will introduce deals and offers from sellers on smartphones, large appliances, TVs, home & kitchen products, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty and more.

Customers can get special offers on products from Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Whirlpool, Bajaj Appliances, Reebok, Lakme, Adidas among others.

Buyers can also get 10% instant discount on Axis Bank, Citibank and IndusInd Bank Credit & Debit Cards and EMI transactions.

Here are some top deals & offers:

Smartphones

The e-commerce giant is offering Up to 40% off on smartphones

OnePlus smartphones will be offered with savings up to ₹ 10,000 on OnePlus 9, customers can get it for ₹ 39,999 including flat ₹ 7,000 off on select bank cards. Extra ₹ 3,000 off on exchange of select smartphones.

10,000 on OnePlus 9, customers can get it for 39,999 including flat 7,000 off on select bank cards. Extra 3,000 off on exchange of select smartphones. Flat ₹ 2,000 off on OnePlus Nord CE on Bank cards. Interested buyers can get it for as low as ₹ 22,999.

2,000 off on OnePlus Nord CE on Bank cards. Interested buyers can get it for as low as 22,999. Redmi 9 Activ 6+128GB variant is available for ₹ 7,650 including ₹ 1,000 off on prepaid transactions and 10% off on Bank Cards

7,650 including 1,000 off on prepaid transactions and 10% off on Bank Cards Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is available for ₹ 22,999 including extra ₹ 5,000 off on exchange & up to ₹ 4,000 off on Bank Cards

22,999 including extra 5,000 off on exchange & up to 4,000 off on Bank Cards Flat ₹ 2,000 off on iQOO Z5 5G on bank cards as well as ₹ 1,000 off with coupons and additional ₹ 3,000 off on exchange of old smartphone. Buyers can get it for as low as ₹ 20,990.

2,000 off on iQOO Z5 5G on bank cards as well as 1,000 off with coupons and additional 3,000 off on exchange of old smartphone. Buyers can get it for as low as 20,990. iQOO Z3 is available for ₹ 16,490 including ₹ 1,500 off on bank cards

16,490 including 1,500 off on bank cards Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition is available for ₹ 10,800 including 10% instant discount on select bank cards. Up to ₹ 10,000 off on Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and M52 5G with additional 10% instant discount on select bank cards

10,800 including 10% instant discount on select bank cards. Up to 10,000 off on Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and M52 5G with additional 10% instant discount on select bank cards iPhone 11 is available for ₹ 40,999 & iPhone XR for ₹ 32,999

40,999 & iPhone XR for 32,999 Up to ₹ 2,750 off on the recently launched Oppo A16 and A55. Oppo A31 is available for ₹ 10,341 including 10% instant discount on select bank cards.

Appliances & TVs

Up to 55% off on TVs, 1 year extended warranty starting ₹ 99

99 Offers from TV brands including Redmi, Mi, OnePlus, Samsung, LG, Sony and more

4K TVs starting at ₹ 23,999

23,999 Up to 50% off on appliances

No cost EMI starting ₹ 291 per month

291 per month Extra coupons up to ₹ 2,000

2,000 Up to ₹ 2,000 back with diamond multiplier offers

2,000 back with diamond multiplier offers Extended warranty starting ₹ 99

99 Total protection plans from ₹ 149

149 Exchange offers up to ₹ 18,000

18,000 Offers from top brands including LG, Samsung, IFB, Bosch, Whirlpool

Refrigerators starting ₹ 6,790

6,790 Up to 40% off on ACs

Up to 35% off on Microwaves

Up to 60% off on chimneys & dishwashers starting ₹ 13,499

