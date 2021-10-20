Amazon India Happiness Days sale: Offers on smartphones, smart TVs, appliances

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Customers can get special offers on products from Samsung, Xiaomi, LG, Whirlpool, Bajaj Appliances, Reebok, Lakme, Adidas among others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Buyers can also get 10% instant discount on Axis Bank, Citibank and IndusInd Bank Credit & Debit Cards and EMI transactions.
Here are some top deals & offers:
Smartphones
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The e-commerce giant is offering Up to 40% off on smartphones
OnePlus smartphones will be offered with savings up to ₹10,000 on OnePlus 9, customers can get it for ₹39,999 including flat ₹7,000 off on select bank cards. Extra ₹3,000 off on exchange of select smartphones.
Flat ₹2,000 off on OnePlus Nord CE on Bank cards. Interested buyers can get it for as low as ₹22,999.
Redmi 9 Activ 6+128GB variant is available for ₹7,650 including ₹1,000 off on prepaid transactions and 10% off on Bank Cards
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is available for ₹22,999 including extra ₹5,000 off on exchange & up to ₹4,000 off on Bank Cards
Flat ₹2,000 off on iQOO Z5 5G on bank cards as well as ₹1,000 off with coupons and additional ₹3,000 off on exchange of old smartphone. Buyers can get it for as low as ₹20,990.
iQOO Z3 is available for ₹16,490 including ₹1,500 off on bank cards
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 edition is available for ₹10,800 including 10% instant discount on select bank cards. Up to ₹10,000 off on Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and M52 5G with additional 10% instant discount on select bank cards
iPhone 11 is available for ₹40,999 & iPhone XR for ₹32,999
Up to ₹2,750 off on the recently launched Oppo A16 and A55. Oppo A31 is available for ₹10,341 including 10% instant discount on select bank cards.
Appliances & TVs
Up to 55% off on TVs, 1 year extended warranty starting ₹99
Offers from TV brands including Redmi, Mi, OnePlus, Samsung, LG, Sony and more
4K TVs starting at ₹23,999
Up to 50% off on appliances
No cost EMI starting ₹291 per month
Extra coupons up to ₹2,000
Up to ₹2,000 back with diamond multiplier offers
Extended warranty starting ₹99
Total protection plans from ₹149
Exchange offers up to ₹18,000
Offers from top brands including LG, Samsung, IFB, Bosch, Whirlpool
Refrigerators starting ₹6,790
Up to 40% off on ACs
Up to 35% off on Microwaves
Up to 60% off on chimneys & dishwashers starting ₹13,499