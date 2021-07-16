Amazon will be conducting its flagship Prime Day sale on 26 July and 27 July. The sale will be exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. The upcoming sale celebrates the fifth anniversary of Prime in India. The e-commerce platform has now revealed some of the offers on popular smartphones. Offers will be available on brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, HP, boAt, Sony, Amazfit, Lenovo and more.

Buyers on Amazon India will also be able to get 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards & EMI Transactions. Prime members can also get 5% reward points on Prime Day purchases with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

Here are some of the smartphone offers revealed by Amazon India:

Apple iPhone 11: Apple iPhone 11 with A13 Bionic chip will be available on Amazon. It comes with a dual-camera system with 12MP ultra wide and wide cameras with night mode, portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps and 12MP front camera. The iPhone 11 wull be available at ₹54,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The OnePlus Nord CE comes with a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel black and white camera. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available at ₹24,999.

Redmi Note 10 Max: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core processor built with 8nm process technology. The device comes with MIUI 12 Based On Android 11. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card. It also has a Quad Camera setup with a primary camera of 108MP, secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. It has a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The phone will be available at a price of ₹19,999.

Redmi Note 10S: The phone comes with MediaTek Helio G95 processor and is paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, the smartphone has an AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The device has a quad-camera setup and sports a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing snapper houses a 13-megapixel shooter. The phone is available for ₹15,999.

Samsung Galaxy M31s: The Samsung Galaxy M31s has a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The display of the device features a punch-hole design and the display is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass v3. The device features a quad-camera set-up with a 64MP. It comes along with an octa-core processor. The Samsung Galaxy M31s will be available for ₹18,499 during Prime Day sale.

