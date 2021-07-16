Redmi Note 10 Max: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core processor built with 8nm process technology. The device comes with MIUI 12 Based On Android 11. It has 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card. It also has a Quad Camera setup with a primary camera of 108MP, secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor. It has a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. The phone will be available at a price of ₹19,999.