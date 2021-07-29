Amazon conducted the Prime Day sale on 26 July and 27 July. The two day sale was exclusive for Prime members. The e-commerce giant revealed the best-selling products and the brands that were popular among new buyers.

In the tech segment, Amazon India claims that buyers were interested in products like the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Samsung Galaxy (M31s), boAt Airdopes earbuds and Mi 3i 20000 mAh power bank.

Amazon claimed that more than 70% of new Prime members shop from outside of the top 10 cities including towns like Ananthnag (Jammu & Kashmir), Bokaro (Jharkhand), Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh), Mokokchung (Nagaland), Hoshiapur (Punjab), Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu), Gadag (Karnataka) and Kasargod (Kerala).

Additionally, Prime Day 2021 sale marked the most Small Medium Businesses (SMBs) selling on Amazon.in ever. The e-commerce company claimed that customers from over 96% pincodes of India placed orders on the platform.

During the sale, the top-selling products in smartphones were OnePlus Nord 2 5G, One Plus Nord CE 5g, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi 9, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Samsung Galaxy M21 and realme c11.

In terms of sales of TVs, the e-commerce platform claims that the best-selling brands were Mi, Redmi and Sony.

The company claimed that Amazon Fire TV Stick was the highest selling product on Prime Day, and Echo Dot was amongst top 10.

Amazon revealed that personal computing, beauty, apparel, home & kitchen, smartphones and pantry categories were among those that saw the most success in terms of units sold.

Work/Study from home purchase trends continued with members purchasing laptops, Printers, Monitors, TVs, Wearables and storage.

Top brands were HP, Lenovo, Dell, Asus, Apple in laptops; Samsung, Lenovo in tablets; Epson, HP, Canon, Brother in printers; LG, BenQ in monitors; boAt, Zebronics in audio; Mi, FCUK, Amazfit in Wearables; Sony, Canon in Cameras, SanDisk, Seagate, WD in data Storage and TP Link in Networking.

In the Large appliances segment the top-selling brands were LG, Samsung in washing machines; Whirlpool, Samsung in refrigerators; Samsung in microwave in kitchen and home appliances.

