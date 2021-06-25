OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Amazon India ‘Summer Appliances Carnival’: Deals on home appliances, ACs

Amazon.in has announced ‘2021 Summer Appliances Carnival’ with offers on summer appliances including refrigerator, ACs, washing machine, microwave ovens, dishwasher and chimneys, among others.

The ‘2021 Summer Appliances Carnival’ will feature brands like Samsung, LG, Daikin, Godrej, Whirlpool, Symphony, Voltas, Bosch, Elica, Hindware and more. The sale will go on till 29 June.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Additionally, customers can also save more with an instant discount of 10% off up to 1,500 on ICICI and Citi Bank credit cards, credit card EMI & Citi Bank debit card on a minimum transaction of 5,000.

Here are some of the offers available on Amazon:

Refrigerators

  • Refrigerators starting 6,790, from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej and more
  • Energy efficient refrigerators starting 13,790
  • Convertible refrigerators for flexible storage space, starting 22,490
  • Upgrade to double door refrigerators at the price of a single door, starting 17,780
  • Up to 12,000 off on side-by-side refrigerators on exchange

ACs

  • Up to 40% off on-air conditioners from brands such as Voltas, Daikin, LG, Whirlpool, Samsung, Sanyo and more
  • Split ACs starting 22,499
  • Window ACs starting 18,390
  • ACs available in the range of 0.75-ton ACs to 2-ton ACs

Washing Machine

  • Fully automatic top load washing machines with No Cost EMI starting 941/month. The e-commerce company is also providing exchange offers.
  • Front load washing machines starting 18,999 with No Cost EMI starting 1055/month
  • Semi-automatic washing machines starting 6,999
  • Up to 30% off on top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool
  • Wi-Fi enabled smart washing machines from Samsung, LG, starting at 32,999

Microwave ovens

  • Up to 40% off on microwaves from established brands with No Cost EMI
  • Solo Microwaves starting 4,449
  • Convection Microwaves with healthy fry features starting 7,930
  • Dishwashers:
  • Dishwashers starting 19,999
  • Up to 45% off on dishwashers with No Cost EMI available
  • Dishwashers designed for Indian Kitchens from Bosch, IFB, LG and more
  • Chimneys
  • Chimneys starting 4,999
  • Angular Chimneys starting 10,990
  • 90 cm Chimneys starting 9,990

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout