Amazon.in has announced ‘2021 Summer Appliances Carnival’ with offers on summer appliances including refrigerator, ACs, washing machine, microwave ovens, dishwasher and chimneys, among others.

The ‘2021 Summer Appliances Carnival’ will feature brands like Samsung, LG, Daikin, Godrej, Whirlpool, Symphony, Voltas, Bosch, Elica, Hindware and more. The sale will go on till 29 June.

Additionally, customers can also save more with an instant discount of 10% off up to ₹1,500 on ICICI and Citi Bank credit cards, credit card EMI & Citi Bank debit card on a minimum transaction of ₹5,000.

Here are some of the offers available on Amazon:

Refrigerators

Refrigerators starting ₹ 6,790, from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej and more

6,790, from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, Haier, Godrej and more Energy efficient refrigerators starting ₹ 13,790

13,790 Convertible refrigerators for flexible storage space, starting ₹ 22,490

22,490 Upgrade to double door refrigerators at the price of a single door, starting ₹ 17,780

17,780 Up to ₹ 12,000 off on side-by-side refrigerators on exchange

ACs

Up to 40% off on-air conditioners from brands such as Voltas, Daikin, LG, Whirlpool, Samsung, Sanyo and more

Split ACs starting ₹ 22,499

22,499 Window ACs starting ₹ 18,390

18,390 ACs available in the range of 0.75-ton ACs to 2-ton ACs

Washing Machine

Fully automatic top load washing machines with No Cost EMI starting ₹ 941/month. The e-commerce company is also providing exchange offers.

941/month. The e-commerce company is also providing exchange offers. Front load washing machines starting ₹ 18,999 with No Cost EMI starting ₹ 1055/month

18,999 with No Cost EMI starting 1055/month Semi-automatic washing machines starting ₹ 6,999

6,999 Up to 30% off on top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool

Wi-Fi enabled smart washing machines from Samsung, LG, starting at ₹ 32,999

Microwave ovens

Up to 40% off on microwaves from established brands with No Cost EMI

Solo Microwaves starting ₹ 4,449

4,449 Convection Microwaves with healthy fry features starting ₹ 7,930

7,930 Dishwashers:

Dishwashers starting ₹ 19,999

19,999 Up to 45% off on dishwashers with No Cost EMI available

Dishwashers designed for Indian Kitchens from Bosch, IFB, LG and more

Chimneys

Chimneys starting ₹ 4,999

4,999 Angular Chimneys starting ₹ 10,990

10,990 90 cm Chimneys starting ₹ 9,990

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.