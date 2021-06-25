Amazon India ‘Summer Appliances Carnival’: Deals on home appliances, ACs

Amazon India ‘Summer Appliances Carnival’: Deals on home appliances, ACs2 min read . 06:21 PM IST
- Interested buyers can also save more with an instant discount of 10% off up to ₹1,500 on ICICI and Citi Bank credit cards
Amazon.in has announced ‘2021 Summer Appliances Carnival’ with offers on summer appliances including refrigerator, ACs, washing machine, microwave ovens, dishwasher and chimneys, among others.
The ‘2021 Summer Appliances Carnival’ will feature brands like Samsung, LG, Daikin, Godrej, Whirlpool, Symphony, Voltas, Bosch, Elica, Hindware and more. The sale will go on till 29 June.
Additionally, customers can also save more with an instant discount of 10% off up to ₹1,500 on ICICI and Citi Bank credit cards, credit card EMI & Citi Bank debit card on a minimum transaction of ₹5,000.
Here are some of the offers available on Amazon:
Refrigerators
ACs
Washing Machine
Microwave ovens`
