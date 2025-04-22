Amazon IPL showdown: Best smart TVs from just ₹750 per month with exclusive pricing

Catch the Amazon IPL Showdown deals with smart TVs starting at just 750 per month. Explore top picks from leading brands offering big screens, smart features, and value-packed pricing. It’s a solid time to upgrade your entertainment setup.

Bharat Sharma
Published22 Apr 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Stream every match in style - smart TVs from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>750/month during the Amazon IPL Showdown.
Stream every match in style - smart TVs from ₹750/month during the Amazon IPL Showdown.

Cricket season calls for crisp visuals and smart upgrades. Amazon’s IPL showdown has turned up the heat with smart TVs starting at just 750/month. Think cinematic clarity, streaming convenience, and offers on heavyweights like Samsung, Sony, and LG. With this sale, it’s your chance to bring home big-screen energy without the big spend.

Whether you're chasing sixes or bingeing after stumps, these Amazon smart TV deals make sure you don’t miss a frame. And with flexible payment options, watching the IPL on a laggy screen? That’s officially out.

Top offers for you:

Samsung smart TVs, over 30% off

Samsung’s smart TVs are now available at over 30% off, bringing reliable performance and seamless streaming into your living room. Known for vibrant displays and intuitive interfaces, these TVs handle everything from sports marathons to late-night binge sessions with ease. Built on years of trusted tech, Samsung’s smart lineup blends crisp visuals with smooth navigation, making it a solid pick for anyone upgrading their entertainment setup this season.

Best deals for you:

Sony smart TVs, over 40% off

Sony smart TVs are now available at over 40% off, bringing cinematic picture quality, Dolby Vision support, and Google TV convenience within reach. Known for their exceptional colour accuracy and motion handling, these TVs are a great pick for movie lovers and sports fans who want premium performance without the usual premium price.

Best deals for you:

VW smart TVs, over 60% off

VW smart TVs are now up for grabs at over 60% off, making them one of the most value-driven options this sale season. With Android support, vibrant displays, and smooth connectivity, they pack in a lot without asking for much. Whether you're upgrading from an old set or looking for a budget-friendly screen for a second room, VW offers more than just the basics at a great price.

Best deals for you:

Xiaomi TVs, over 50% off

Xiaomi smart TVs, now at over 50% off, bring together crisp 4K visuals, smooth Android TV experience, and reliable performance. Known for striking the right balance between price and quality, these TVs are a go-to for anyone wanting solid features without stretching their budget. From compact screens to immersive large displays, Xiaomi has something for every kind of binge-watcher or casual viewer.

Best deals for you:

TCL smart TVs, over 60% off

TCL smart TVs are now available at over 60% off, making it a solid time to buy if you’re after high-quality visuals, Dolby sound, and intuitive smart TV interfaces without spending a fortune. TCL’s value-first approach means you get great screen sizes and dependable performance, ideal for everyday streaming, gaming, or family movie nights.

Best deals for you:

FAQs
A smart TV connects to the internet, offering access to streaming apps, web browsing, and other interactive features.
Yes, an internet connection is required to access streaming platforms, software updates, and other online smart features.
Most smart TVs support mobile apps that let you control the TV, browse content, or cast media directly.
Yes, many smart TVs work with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri for hands-free control and search functionality.
Software updates vary by brand, but most top brands provide regular updates to improve performance and add features.

Meet your Guide

Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable....Read more

First Published:22 Apr 2025, 06:30 PM IST
