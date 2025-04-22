Amazon IPL showdown: Best smart TVs from just ₹750 per month with exclusive pricing

Cricket season calls for crisp visuals and smart upgrades. Amazon’s IPL showdown has turned up the heat with smart TVs starting at just ₹750/month. Think cinematic clarity, streaming convenience, and offers on heavyweights like Samsung, Sony, and LG. With this sale, it’s your chance to bring home big-screen energy without the big spend.

Whether you're chasing sixes or bingeing after stumps, these Amazon smart TV deals make sure you don’t miss a frame. And with flexible payment options, watching the IPL on a laggy screen? That’s officially out.

Samsung smart TVs, over 30% off Samsung’s smart TVs are now available at over 30% off, bringing reliable performance and seamless streaming into your living room. Known for vibrant displays and intuitive interfaces, these TVs handle everything from sports marathons to late-night binge sessions with ease. Built on years of trusted tech, Samsung’s smart lineup blends crisp visuals with smooth navigation, making it a solid pick for anyone upgrading their entertainment setup this season.

Sony smart TVs, over 40% off Sony smart TVs are now available at over 40% off, bringing cinematic picture quality, Dolby Vision support, and Google TV convenience within reach. Known for their exceptional colour accuracy and motion handling, these TVs are a great pick for movie lovers and sports fans who want premium performance without the usual premium price.

VW smart TVs, over 60% off VW smart TVs are now up for grabs at over 60% off, making them one of the most value-driven options this sale season. With Android support, vibrant displays, and smooth connectivity, they pack in a lot without asking for much. Whether you're upgrading from an old set or looking for a budget-friendly screen for a second room, VW offers more than just the basics at a great price.

Xiaomi TVs, over 50% off Xiaomi smart TVs, now at over 50% off, bring together crisp 4K visuals, smooth Android TV experience, and reliable performance. Known for striking the right balance between price and quality, these TVs are a go-to for anyone wanting solid features without stretching their budget. From compact screens to immersive large displays, Xiaomi has something for every kind of binge-watcher or casual viewer.

TCL smart TVs, over 60% off TCL smart TVs are now available at over 60% off, making it a solid time to buy if you’re after high-quality visuals, Dolby sound, and intuitive smart TV interfaces without spending a fortune. TCL’s value-first approach means you get great screen sizes and dependable performance, ideal for everyday streaming, gaming, or family movie nights.

