Amazon is training Alexa to imitate voices of real people, including the dead2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 01:10 AM IST
E-commerce giant says its virtual assistant needs less than one minute of an audio recording to mimic someone’s speech
Amazon.com Inc. is developing a voice-mimicking feature for its virtual assistant Alexa that replicates the speech of people alive and dead, joining other companies that are experimenting with creating digital memories of people after death.