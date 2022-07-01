Amazon is training Alexa to imitate voices of real people, including the dead
E-commerce giant says its virtual assistant needs less than one minute of an audio recording to mimic someone’s speech
Amazon.com Inc. is developing a voice-mimicking feature for its virtual assistant Alexa that replicates the speech of people alive and dead, joining other companies that are experimenting with creating digital memories of people after death.
Rohit Prasad, head scientist of Alexa, showed a video clip of the new feature in action at Amazon’s re:MARS 2022 conference on artificial intelligence on Wednesday. The clip showed a boy asking Alexa to read him “The Wizard of Oz" in the voice of his grandmother. Alexa then switched from its default voice to a softer voice.
Mr. Prasad said Alexa is able to mimic voices after accessing less than a minute of recorded audio of a voice.
“While AI can’t eliminate that pain of loss, it can definitely make the memories last," Mr. Prasad.
An Amazon spokesman declined to say when the new feature will be rolled out to consumers.
He said the new voice-mimicking feature is something the company has been exploring based on recent advancements in text-to-speech technology. It allows the company to produce a high-quality voice with less data rather than relying on hours of recording in a professional studio, he said.
Numerous startups are working on using artificial intelligence to create versions of people after their deaths. One app, Replika, learns to replicate a person in the form of a chatbot. HereAfter AI records the life stories of people and uses them to create a replica embedded in a smart speaker.
Using artificial intelligence to duplicate the voice of someone who has already died could raise ethical issues. The documentary “Roadrunner" about Anthony Bourdain came under fire for including a few lines read by a digital replica of the deceased celebrity chef’s voice.
Amazon has been working for years on boosting Alexa’s capabilities beyond setting timers and playing music. In 2020, Alexa began asking questions about demands it didn’t understand in order to perform the task it was asked.
The e-commerce giant has also been pushing to include Alexa in more devices. Last year, it rolled out Fire TV sets featuring Alexa. The company has also embedded Alexa into its new household robot Astro.
Mr. Prasad, who has led efforts to expand Alexa’s capabilities, said he believes that artificial intelligence will soon become part of daily life.
“We are unquestionably living in the golden era of AI where our dreams and science fiction are becoming a reality," Mr. Prasad said.