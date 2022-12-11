Amazon Kindle 2022 launches in India with up to 6 weeks battery life: Details

Amazon Kindle 2022 carries a price tag of ₹9,999. As part of the introductory offer, the e-reader can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹8,999. Do note that this is a limited-time offer. The device is offered in two colour options – Black and denim. It can be purchased via Amazon India website. The company has introduced new fabric covers for the all-new Kindle. These include Black, Rose, Denim, and Dark Emerald. They costs ₹1,799.