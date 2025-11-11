Amazon Laptop Days are here! Up to 59% off on laptops, starting at ₹14990, till 11 Nov, from HP, Dell, Lenovo and Acer

Amazon Laptop Days are here, and the timing works for anyone weighing an upgrade before year end. The sale brings up to 59% off across laptops, with laptops starting 14990, and the mix feels balanced: thin and light machines for daily work, student friendly choices, and entry gaming models for a bit more power. Brands span HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer, with quick delivery and easy comparisons on the page.

What stands out this round is the stackable value. Beyond the headline prices, many listings show bank offers, and no cost EMI options, which helps bring effective costs down. If you have been waiting to switch, Amazon Laptop Days lines up a clear window till 11 Nov.

Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with 59% off on this laptop. Lenovo Smartchoice Chromebook 82UY0014HA suits schoolwork, browsing, and calls. The 11.6 inch HD screen is clear, 2W x2 speakers help classes, and Chrome OS boots fast.

At 1.21 kg, it packs light. Intel Celeron N4500 with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC handles docs and apps. The HD camera handles meetings well, and the finish looks neat. It’s a solid study pick.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Celeron N4500
RAM
4GB
Storage
64GB eMMC 5.1
Display
11.6 inch HD
Speakers
2W x2 stereo
Special Features
Anti Glare Coating, HD Audio

Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 30% discount on this laptop. ASUS Vivobook Go 14 uses AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for quick boots. The 14 inch FHD display is clear, and the Mixed Black finish looks tidy.

Windows 11 and Office Home 2024 are preloaded, plus M365 Basic for one year. At 1.38 kg, it suits study and commute; the AMD Radeon iGPU handles streams and light edits. A reliable pick for students and home users.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 3 7320U
Graphics
AMD Radeon iGPU
RAM
8GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14 inch FHD
OS
Windows 11
Special Features
60Hz refresh rate, Anti-glare display

Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 35% discount on this laptop. Dell 15 DC15250 pairs a 15.6 inch FHD 120Hz display with clear stereo sound, making classes, calls, and everyday work feel smooth. The Platinum Silver finish looks tidy on a desk or in a backpack.

Inside, the Intel Core i5 1334U teams with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD for quick boots and edits. Windows 11 Home is preloaded, and onsite service adds confidence to every step.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5 1334U
Graphics
Intel UHD Graphics
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6 inch FHD 120Hz
OS
Windows 11 Home

Looking for a clean, everyday 15 inch? The HP 15 laptop brings a sharp FHD, anti glare, micro edge display, an FHD camera with a physical shutter, and a 1.59 kg Silver build that’s easy to carry. It feels made for notes, docs, and long calls.

Behind the build, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U teams with 12GB DDR4 and a 512GB SSD for quick launches and steady multitasking. Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 28% discount on this laptop.

Specifications

Processor
13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U
RAM
12GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6 inch FHD, anti-glare, micro-edge
Camera
FHD with shutter
OS
Windows 11
Office
M365 Basic (1 year)

Power for study and office in a tidy 15.6 inch frame. The HP 15 fd1354TU brings an FHD IPS display for clear text and video, plus an FHD camera with a privacy shutter for calls. Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 17% discount on this laptop.

At its core, Intel Ultra 5 125H teams with 16GB DDR5 and a fast 1TB SSD, while Intel Arc Graphics handle media and light edits. Windows 11 and one year of M365 Basic are included.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Ultra 5 125H
Graphics
Intel Arc Graphics
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
1TB SSD
Display
15.6 inch FHD IPS
Special Features
Anti Glare Coating, Backlit Keyboard

Built around its display, HP Omnibook 5 OLED brings a 16 inch 2K OLED panel with 0.2 ms response and slim micro edge borders for crisp text and clean visuals. Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 32% discount on this laptop.

Inside, Snapdragon X X1 pairs with 16GB LPDDR5x and a 1TB SSD for quick launches and steady multitasking. Windows 11 adds on device AI tools. You also get an FHD camera, a backlit keyboard, and a 1.59 kg Glacier Silver build.

Specifications

Processor
Snapdragon X X1
RAM
16GB LPDDR5x
Storage
1TB SSD
Display
16 inch 2K OLED, 0.2 ms, micro edge
Graphics
Integrated
Camera
FHD
Special Features
Backlit Keyboard, Camera Privacy Shutter, Mic Mute Key

Balanced power in a slim shell. The Yoga Slim 7 pairs a 14 inch WUXGA-OLED panel with rich contrast and clean text for work, edits, and long calls. Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 27% discount on this laptop.

At its core, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H works with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for quick launches and quiet confidence. Windows 11, Microsoft 365 Basic, Office Home 2024, and 1 year ADP come included.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 9 185H
RAM
32GB
Storage
1TB SSD
Display
14 inch WUXGA-OLED
OS
Windows 11
Office
M365 Basic + Office Home 2024
Protection
1-Year ADP Free

Big canvas, tidy footprint. This Vivo book's 16 inch FHD (1920×1200) OLED display suits spreadsheets, writing, and late night movies. Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 25% discount on this laptop.

Spec-wise, Intel Core i5-13420H teams with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking and quick boots. Windows 11, Microsoft 365 Basic (1 year), and Office Home 2024 are preloaded. A backlit keyboard helps in dim rooms.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-13420H
RAM
16GB
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
16 inch FHD (1920×1200) OLED
Keyboard
Backlit
OS
Windows 11

Acer Aspire Go 14 brings a crisp 14 inch WUXGA IPS panel and a neat Steel Gray body for study, email, and calls. Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 21% discount on this laptop.

Inside, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H teams with 16GB DDR5 and a 512GB SSD for quick boots and smooth multitasking. Windows 11 is preloaded. Backlit keyboard, 1.5 kg weight, and steady battery suit long days.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
14" WUXGA IPS
Keyboard
Backlit
OS
Windows 11

Built for everyday study and office tasks, the HP 15 (FD0640TU) offers a 15.6 inch FHD, anti glare, micro edge display in a neat Silver body. The FHD camera with privacy shutter keeps calls clear, and the backlit keyboard helps after dark.

Inside, Intel Core 5 120U with 16GB DDR4 and a 512GB SSD keeps apps responsive. Windows 11, Office Home 2024, and one year of Microsoft 365 Basic come preloaded. Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 21% off on this laptop.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core 5 120U
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Display
15.6 inch FHD, anti glare, micro edge
Camera
FHD with privacy shutter
Office
M365 Basic 1 year + Office Home 2024

FAQs
A limited time sale with big price drops on laptops across brands and segments.
Dates vary, but deals usually end by 11 Nov. Check the product page for the exact timer.
Look for instant card discounts and no cost EMI on select models. Read the offer T&C before paying.
Aim for 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, a clear FHD screen, and a reliable webcam. Battery life and weight also matter for daily commutes.
Go for 16GB RAM, a fast CPU, SSD storage, and a colour-accurate display. OLED or IPS with good brightness helps.

