Amazon Laptop Days are here! Up to 59% off on laptops, starting at ₹14990, till 11 Nov, from HP, Dell, Lenovo and Acer

Amazon Laptop Days are here, and the timing works for anyone weighing an upgrade before year end. The sale brings up to 59% off across laptops, with laptops starting ₹14990, and the mix feels balanced: thin and light machines for daily work, student friendly choices, and entry gaming models for a bit more power. Brands span HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer, with quick delivery and easy comparisons on the page.
What stands out this round is the stackable value. Beyond the headline prices, many listings show bank offers, and no cost EMI options, which helps bring effective costs down. If you have been waiting to switch, Amazon Laptop Days lines up a clear window till 11 Nov.
Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with 59% off on this laptop. Lenovo Smartchoice Chromebook 82UY0014HA suits schoolwork, browsing, and calls. The 11.6 inch HD screen is clear, 2W x2 speakers help classes, and Chrome OS boots fast.
At 1.21 kg, it packs light. Intel Celeron N4500 with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC handles docs and apps. The HD camera handles meetings well, and the finish looks neat. It’s a solid study pick.
Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 30% discount on this laptop. ASUS Vivobook Go 14 uses AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for quick boots. The 14 inch FHD display is clear, and the Mixed Black finish looks tidy.
Windows 11 and Office Home 2024 are preloaded, plus M365 Basic for one year. At 1.38 kg, it suits study and commute; the AMD Radeon iGPU handles streams and light edits. A reliable pick for students and home users.
Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 35% discount on this laptop. Dell 15 DC15250 pairs a 15.6 inch FHD 120Hz display with clear stereo sound, making classes, calls, and everyday work feel smooth. The Platinum Silver finish looks tidy on a desk or in a backpack.
Inside, the Intel Core i5 1334U teams with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a fast 512GB SSD for quick boots and edits. Windows 11 Home is preloaded, and onsite service adds confidence to every step.
Looking for a clean, everyday 15 inch? The HP 15 laptop brings a sharp FHD, anti glare, micro edge display, an FHD camera with a physical shutter, and a 1.59 kg Silver build that’s easy to carry. It feels made for notes, docs, and long calls.
Behind the build, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U teams with 12GB DDR4 and a 512GB SSD for quick launches and steady multitasking. Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 28% discount on this laptop.
Power for study and office in a tidy 15.6 inch frame. The HP 15 fd1354TU brings an FHD IPS display for clear text and video, plus an FHD camera with a privacy shutter for calls. Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 17% discount on this laptop.
At its core, Intel Ultra 5 125H teams with 16GB DDR5 and a fast 1TB SSD, while Intel Arc Graphics handle media and light edits. Windows 11 and one year of M365 Basic are included.
Built around its display, HP Omnibook 5 OLED brings a 16 inch 2K OLED panel with 0.2 ms response and slim micro edge borders for crisp text and clean visuals. Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 32% discount on this laptop.
Inside, Snapdragon X X1 pairs with 16GB LPDDR5x and a 1TB SSD for quick launches and steady multitasking. Windows 11 adds on device AI tools. You also get an FHD camera, a backlit keyboard, and a 1.59 kg Glacier Silver build.
Balanced power in a slim shell. The Yoga Slim 7 pairs a 14 inch WUXGA-OLED panel with rich contrast and clean text for work, edits, and long calls. Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 27% discount on this laptop.
At its core, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H works with 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD for quick launches and quiet confidence. Windows 11, Microsoft 365 Basic, Office Home 2024, and 1 year ADP come included.
Big canvas, tidy footprint. This Vivo book's 16 inch FHD (1920×1200) OLED display suits spreadsheets, writing, and late night movies. Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 25% discount on this laptop.
Spec-wise, Intel Core i5-13420H teams with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking and quick boots. Windows 11, Microsoft 365 Basic (1 year), and Office Home 2024 are preloaded. A backlit keyboard helps in dim rooms.
Acer Aspire Go 14 brings a crisp 14 inch WUXGA IPS panel and a neat Steel Gray body for study, email, and calls. Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 21% discount on this laptop.
Inside, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H teams with 16GB DDR5 and a 512GB SSD for quick boots and smooth multitasking. Windows 11 is preloaded. Backlit keyboard, 1.5 kg weight, and steady battery suit long days.
Built for everyday study and office tasks, the HP 15 (FD0640TU) offers a 15.6 inch FHD, anti glare, micro edge display in a neat Silver body. The FHD camera with privacy shutter keeps calls clear, and the backlit keyboard helps after dark.
Inside, Intel Core 5 120U with 16GB DDR4 and a 512GB SSD keeps apps responsive. Windows 11, Office Home 2024, and one year of Microsoft 365 Basic come preloaded. Amazon Laptop Days sale is here with a 21% off on this laptop.
Price drop on HP laptops: Upgrade to a high-performing model without overspending
Top 7 offers on 2-in-1 laptops with amazing savings up to 30% on new models from brands like HP, Dell and more
Apple MacBook Air Laptops with the latest processor and features: Top 5 picks to consider for work and entertainment
Up to 53% off on best selling gaming laptops under 80000 in India – Grab high performance models at lowest prices today
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What are Amazon Laptop Days?
A limited time sale with big price drops on laptops across brands and segments.
How long does the sale run?
Dates vary, but deals usually end by 11 Nov. Check the product page for the exact timer.
What bank offers should I look for?
Look for instant card discounts and no cost EMI on select models. Read the offer T&C before paying.
What specs matter for students?
Aim for 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, a clear FHD screen, and a reliable webcam. Battery life and weight also matter for daily commutes.
What should creators or editors check?
Go for 16GB RAM, a fast CPU, SSD storage, and a colour-accurate display. OLED or IPS with good brightness helps.