Amazon laptop days are live: Grab up to 45% off on HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus and more

Amazon Laptop Days offers up to 45% off on HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more. Grab exclusive deals on laptops for work, gaming, and everyday use. Limited-time sale, shop now!

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published9 Jun 2025, 06:43 PM IST
Grab a high-performance laptop today at up to 45% off on Amazon laptop days.

The much-awaited Amazon Laptop Days sale is officially live, bringing huge savings for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike. Starting now, shoppers can enjoy up to 45% off on a wide range of laptops from leading brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more.

Our Picks

Looking for a budget-friendly option for everyday use or a high-performance machine for gaming and heavy-duty work, this sale has something for everyone. With exclusive deals across various models, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your device or grab a reliable laptop for the upcoming season.

The offer includes powerful processors, ample RAM, and sleek designs, catering to different needs and preferences. But don’t wait too long, these discounts are available for a limited time only. Head to Amazon now to explore the deals and make the most of this laptop shopping extravaganza before it ends!

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is part of the Amazon laptop days sale with a strong 46% discount, making it a top contender in the best laptop deals. It features a powerful Intel Core i3-1215U processor with 6 cores and speeds up to 4.4 GHz for smooth multitasking. The 15.6" FHD display offers clear visuals at 60Hz with 250 nits brightness. Packed with 8GB RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, it handles daily tasks effortlessly. A backlit keyboard and 42WHr battery add to its appeal.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, up to 4.4 GHz)
Display
15.6" Full HD, 60Hz, 250 nits brightness
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
Battery
42WHr, 3-cell Li-ion
The AVITA Liber E shines in the Amazon laptop days sale with a massive 59% discount, making it one of the best laptop deals for buyers seeking power and portability. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, it delivers fast speeds up to 4.4 GHz for smooth multitasking. The 14.1" FHD IPS display offers sharp visuals, while Intel Iris Xe graphics enhance clarity. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures quick data access. Plus, its lightweight 1.53 kg design makes it perfect for on-the-go use.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz)
Display
14.1" Full HD IPS, 16:9 aspect ratio
RAM
8GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Graphics
Intel Iris Xe Integrated
The Acer Aspire Lite stands out in the Amazon laptop days sale with a solid 44% discount, making it a great pick in the laptop sale lineup. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5-5625U hexa-core processor with integrated Radeon graphics, it delivers smooth performance for work and entertainment. The 15.6" Full HD display offers crisp visuals with narrow bezels for a modern look. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking and storage effortlessly. Lightweight at 1.59 kg, it’s designed for easy portability.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Hexa-Core
Display
15.6" Full HD, 16:9 aspect ratio
RAM
16GB DDR4 Dual-channel
Storage
512GB NVMe SSD
Weight
1.59 kg, Metal Body
During the Amazon laptop days, the HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 is a deal you shouldn’t miss, especially with a solid 34% discount. If you're hunting for the best laptop that can keep up with everyday work, this one’s worth checking out. It packs a Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8GB RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD, making multitasking feel effortless. The 15.6" Full HD screen cuts glare, and the backlit keyboard is perfect for low-light work. Great pick in the current laptop sale!

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (up to 4.1 GHz)
Display
15.6" FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge
RAM
8GB LPDDR5
Storage
512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, HDMI
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 stands out in the Amazon laptop days sale with a 28% discount, making it one of the best laptops under 40,000. Perfect for those who want solid performance and ample memory, it comes with a Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Whether you’re handling work, classes, or entertainment, this laptop keeps things snappy. It’s light, portable, and loaded with smart features like Lenovo Aware and Eye Care, making it a value-packed pick during the laptop sale.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (up to 4.0 GHz)
Display
15.6" FHD TN, Anti-Glare
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Ports & Connectivity
USB-C, HDMI, Card Reader, Dolby Audio, Wi-Fi
The Dell 15 Thin & Light laptop is part of the Amazon laptop days with a 26% discount, making it a smart buy for professionals and students looking for power and reliability. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor and 16GB RAM, it handles multitasking like a pro. The 15.6" FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers smooth visuals, while the spill-resistant keyboard adds peace of mind. Plus, it comes pre-loaded with Windows 11, MS Office, and 15-month McAfee.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz)
Display
15.6" FHD, 120Hz, Anti-Glare
RAM
16GB DDR4
Storage
512GB SSD
Connectivity
USB 3.2, HDMI, RJ-45, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth
The MSI Modern 14 stands out in the Amazon laptop days sale with a solid 26% discount, perfect for users who want performance without bulk. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor and 16GB DDR5 RAM, this best laptop handles office tasks, light editing, and daily multitasking with ease. Its 14-inch FHD display, lightweight 1.4kg design, and wide range of ports make it travel-friendly too. Pre-loaded with Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7 GHz)
Display
36cm FHD, 60Hz, IPS-level
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB NVMe PCIe SSD
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, HDMI, MicroSD card reader
Scoring a solid 30% discount during Amazon laptop days, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is one of the best laptops in the ongoing laptop sale. It packs serious power with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, making it a reliable pick for work, study, and multitasking. Its 14-inch FHD anti-glare display is easy on the eyes, while Dolby Audio and a 1080p webcam elevate your video calls. Durable, light, and performance-ready—it’s a steal.

Specifications

Processor
Intel Core i5-12450H (up to 4.4 GHz)
Display
14" FHD, 250 nits, TUV-certified
RAM
16GB LPDDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Battery
47Wh, up to 12 hours, Rapid Charge support
Hunting for a high-performance budget laptop during the Amazon sale, the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023) is a solid pick. It features the efficient AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD, ideal for smooth multitasking, work, and entertainment.

Its 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display offers a pleasant viewing experience, while the lightweight 1.63 kg build adds portability. With Windows 11, Office 2021, and 1-year McAfee pre-installed, it’s value-packed for students and professionals.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (up to 4.3 GHz)
Display
15.6" FHD, 250 nits, Anti-glare
RAM
16GB DDR5
Storage
512GB SSD
Weight
1.63 kg | OS: Windows 11 + MS Office 2021
During the Amazon Laptop Days, the HP Pavilion Aero is one of the best laptops to grab with a 14% discount. Built for everyday productivity, this ultra-light device weighs just 1kg and packs powerful features like the AMD Ryzen 5-8640U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Perfect for professionals and students who want portability without compromising on performance. If you're exploring laptop deals during the laptop sale, this one’s worth checking out.

Specifications

Processor
AMD Ryzen 5 8640U (6-core, 12-thread, 4.9GHz max)
Display
13.3" WUXGA IPS, anti-glare (1920x1200)
RAM
16GB LPDDR5x
Storage
512GB PCIe NVMe SSD
Weight
1kg ultra-light with Windows 11 & Office 2021
FAQs

What is the difference between SSD and HDD?

SSDs are faster and more durable, while HDDs offer more storage at a lower cost.

How much RAM do I need for basic use?

8GB RAM is sufficient for everyday tasks like browsing and office work.

What is battery life usually like on laptops?

Most laptops last 6 to 10 hours depending on usage and battery capacity.

Should I buy a laptop with a dedicated graphics card?

Yes, if you plan to play games or do graphic-intensive work like video editing.

Can I upgrade my laptop’s RAM or storage later?

Many laptops allow upgrades, but it depends on the model, so check before buying.

Read Next Story