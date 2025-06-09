Amazon laptop days are live: Grab up to 45% off on HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus and more

The much-awaited Amazon Laptop Days sale is officially live, bringing huge savings for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike. Starting now, shoppers can enjoy up to 45% off on a wide range of laptops from leading brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and more.

Looking for a budget-friendly option for everyday use or a high-performance machine for gaming and heavy-duty work, this sale has something for everyone. With exclusive deals across various models, it’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your device or grab a reliable laptop for the upcoming season.

The offer includes powerful processors, ample RAM, and sleek designs, catering to different needs and preferences. But don’t wait too long, these discounts are available for a limited time only. Head to Amazon now to explore the deals and make the most of this laptop shopping extravaganza before it ends!

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is part of the Amazon laptop days sale with a strong 46% discount, making it a top contender in the best laptop deals. It features a powerful Intel Core i3-1215U processor with 6 cores and speeds up to 4.4 GHz for smooth multitasking. The 15.6" FHD display offers clear visuals at 60Hz with 250 nits brightness. Packed with 8GB RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, it handles daily tasks effortlessly. A backlit keyboard and 42WHr battery add to its appeal.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1215U (6 cores, up to 4.4 GHz) Display 15.6" Full HD, 60Hz, 250 nits brightness RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 42WHr, 3-cell Li-ion

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6" FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ320WS

The AVITA Liber E shines in the Amazon laptop days sale with a massive 59% discount, making it one of the best laptop deals for buyers seeking power and portability. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, it delivers fast speeds up to 4.4 GHz for smooth multitasking. The 14.1" FHD IPS display offers sharp visuals, while Intel Iris Xe graphics enhance clarity. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures quick data access. Plus, its lightweight 1.53 kg design makes it perfect for on-the-go use.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz) Display 14.1" Full HD IPS, 16:9 aspect ratio RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel Iris Xe Integrated

AVITA Liber E 12th Gen Intel core i5 Thin & Light (8GB RAM/512GB SSD, 14.1 (35.6 cm) FHD IPS Display/Win 11 Home/Silver/1.53 Kg)

The Acer Aspire Lite stands out in the Amazon laptop days sale with a solid 44% discount, making it a great pick in the laptop sale lineup. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5-5625U hexa-core processor with integrated Radeon graphics, it delivers smooth performance for work and entertainment. The 15.6" Full HD display offers crisp visuals with narrow bezels for a modern look. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it handles multitasking and storage effortlessly. Lightweight at 1.59 kg, it’s designed for easy portability.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Hexa-Core Display 15.6" Full HD, 16:9 aspect ratio RAM 16GB DDR4 Dual-channel Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Weight 1.59 kg, Metal Body

Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG

During the Amazon laptop days, the HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 is a deal you shouldn’t miss, especially with a solid 34% discount. If you're hunting for the best laptop that can keep up with everyday work, this one’s worth checking out. It packs a Ryzen 3 7320U processor, 8GB RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD, making multitasking feel effortless. The 15.6" Full HD screen cuts glare, and the backlit keyboard is perfect for low-light work. Great pick in the current laptop sale!

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (up to 4.1 GHz) Display 15.6" FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge RAM 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, HDMI

HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDDR5 Ram/512GB NVMe M.2 SSD/Anti Glare, Micro Edge/15.6" (39.6 Cm) FHD/Backlit Keyboard/Win11 Home+MS Office'21/ AMD Radeon Graphics, HD Camera/1.59Kg/Silver) Fc0026AU

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 stands out in the Amazon laptop days sale with a 28% discount, making it one of the best laptops under ₹40,000. Perfect for those who want solid performance and ample memory, it comes with a Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Whether you’re handling work, classes, or entertainment, this laptop keeps things snappy. It’s light, portable, and loaded with smart features like Lenovo Aware and Eye Care, making it a value-packed pick during the laptop sale.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (up to 4.0 GHz) Display 15.6" FHD TN, Anti-Glare RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Ports & Connectivity USB-C, HDMI, Card Reader, Dolby Audio, Wi-Fi

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6" HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN

The Dell 15 Thin & Light laptop is part of the Amazon laptop days with a 26% discount, making it a smart buy for professionals and students looking for power and reliability. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor and 16GB RAM, it handles multitasking like a pro. The 15.6" FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate offers smooth visuals, while the spill-resistant keyboard adds peace of mind. Plus, it comes pre-loaded with Windows 11, MS Office, and 15-month McAfee.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1235U (up to 4.4 GHz) Display 15.6" FHD, 120Hz, Anti-Glare RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Connectivity USB 3.2, HDMI, RJ-45, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO'21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg

The MSI Modern 14 stands out in the Amazon laptop days sale with a solid 26% discount, perfect for users who want performance without bulk. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor and 16GB DDR5 RAM, this best laptop handles office tasks, light editing, and daily multitasking with ease. Its 14-inch FHD display, lightweight 1.4kg design, and wide range of ports make it travel-friendly too. Pre-loaded with Windows 11, MS Office 2021, and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7 GHz) Display 36cm FHD, 60Hz, IPS-level RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, HDMI, MicroSD card reader

MSI Modern 14, Intel 12Th Gen. I7-1255U, 36Cm FHD 60Hz Laptop(16GB/512GB NVME SSD/Windows 11 Home/Bluetooth/Mso 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12MO-1211IN

Scoring a solid 30% discount during Amazon laptop days, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is one of the best laptops in the ongoing laptop sale. It packs serious power with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, making it a reliable pick for work, study, and multitasking. Its 14-inch FHD anti-glare display is easy on the eyes, while Dolby Audio and a 1080p webcam elevate your video calls. Durable, light, and performance-ready—it’s a steal.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-12450H (up to 4.4 GHz) Display 14" FHD, 250 nits, TUV-certified RAM 16GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Battery 47Wh, up to 12 hours, Rapid Charge support

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 250Nits, 14"/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 21, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ005VIN,1Yr Warranty,Alexa Built-in,3 mon. GamePass Laptop

Hunting for a high-performance budget laptop during the Amazon sale, the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023) is a solid pick. It features the efficient AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD, ideal for smooth multitasking, work, and entertainment.

Its 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display offers a pleasant viewing experience, while the lightweight 1.63 kg build adds portability. With Windows 11, Office 2021, and 1-year McAfee pre-installed, it’s value-packed for students and professionals.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (up to 4.3 GHz) Display 15.6" FHD, 250 nits, Anti-glare RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 512GB SSD Weight 1.63 kg | OS: Windows 11 + MS Office 2021

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, Thin & Light Laptop,15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Mixed Black/1.63 kg), E1504FA-NJ542WS

During the Amazon Laptop Days, the HP Pavilion Aero is one of the best laptops to grab with a 14% discount. Built for everyday productivity, this ultra-light device weighs just 1kg and packs powerful features like the AMD Ryzen 5-8640U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. Perfect for professionals and students who want portability without compromising on performance. If you're exploring laptop deals during the laptop sale, this one’s worth checking out.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 8640U (6-core, 12-thread, 4.9GHz max) Display 13.3" WUXGA IPS, anti-glare (1920x1200) RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Weight 1kg ultra-light with Windows 11 & Office 2021

HP Pavilion Aero, AMD Ryzen 5-8640U AI Laptop (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD), WUXGA, 13.3"/33.8cm, Win 11, Office 2021, Silver, 1Kg, AMD Radeon Graphics, Ultra-Light, 5MP Camera, bg0016AU

