Amazon Laptop Days: Grab best selling laptops from Asus, lenovo, Dell and more, up to 56% off

|Product
|Rating
|Price
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), FY5008TU Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu
{{percentage}}% OFF
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows11/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr/Silver/1.70 kg), X1502ZA-EJ524WS
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/1Yr ADP Free/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK01ABIN
{{percentage}}% OFF
Acer Extensa 15 AMD Ryzen™ 3 7320U Quad-Core Processor (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/1.78 KG/Steel Gray) EX215-23 Full HD Display Laptop
{{percentage}}% OFF
Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U Processor, 8GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee Antivirus, Silver, Thin & Light-1.65kg
{{percentage}}% OFF
MSI Modern 15, Intel 13th Gen. i7-1355U, 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe Graphics/Star Blue/1.7Kg), B13M-290IN
{{percentage}}% OFF
HP Laptop 250R G9 (2024), Intel Core i3 13th Gen 1315U - (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/15.6 (39.62cm)/Ash Grey/1.57 kg
{{percentage}}% OFF
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, (Win 11, Silver, 1.59 kg), fc0154AU
{{percentage}}% OFF
HP 15s,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 512 GB SSD(Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6inch(39.6Cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Dual Speakers, HD Camera, fy5006tu
{{percentage}}% OFF
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, FHD,15.6-inch (39.6 cm) Win 11, Office 21, FHD Camera with Privacy Shutter,15s-fc0155AU
{{percentage}}% OFF
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Laptop(8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD), Anti Glare, Micro Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD,Win 11, Microsoft 365*, Natural Silver,1.69kg, Intel UHD Graphics, fy5011tu
{{percentage}}% OFF
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU
{{percentage}}% OFF
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fc0156AU
{{percentage}}% OFF
HP Pavilion 14, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, (Win11, Office21, Silver,1.41 kg), IPS, Micro-edge, BrightView,14-inch (35.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe graphics, HD camera,dv2015TU
{{percentage}}% OFF
HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U,16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win11,Office 21, Silver,1.51kg), Touchscreen, 14-inch(35.6cm), FHD Laptop, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera, Backlit KB, Pen, ek1074TU
{{percentage}}% OFF
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 11 + MSO21, 15 Months McAfee, Black, 1.66kg
{{percentage}}% OFF
Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light
{{percentage}}% OFF
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg
{{percentage}}% OFF
Dell Inspiron 3535 Laptop, AMD 7 Series Ryzen 5-7520U Processor/8GB/512GB/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits Display/Win 11 + MSO24/15 Month McAfee/Platinum Silver/1.63kg
{{percentage}}% OFF
Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor, 16GB DDR5, 512GB,NVIDIA RTX 3050,6GB GDDR6, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB Orange,Windows 11 + MSO21,Dark Shadow, 2.65kg
{{percentage}}% OFF
Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop - 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Display, Intel Core i5-1235U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Titan Grey, 1.69Kg, Ideal for Business Users, Perfect for Productivity and Collaboration
{{percentage}}% OFF
Dell [SmartChoice] Alienware m18 R1 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i9-13900HX /32GB /1TB SSD/NVIDIA RTX 4080 12GB GDDR6 /18.0(45.72cm) QHD 165Hz /15 Month McAfee/Backlit KB with per-Key AlienFX /3.86kg
{{percentage}}% OFF
Dell Inspiron 15 3520 Laptop – 15.6 inch FHD (39.62cm) Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Black, 1.65Kg, Lightweight and Portable
{{percentage}}% OFF
Dell Inspiron 3511 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1115G4/8GB DDR4/512GB SSD/Windows 11 + MSO21/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD, 3 Sided Narrow Border Design with FHD display/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/1.8kg
{{percentage}}% OFF
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11 Home, Office 2021, Cool Silver, 1.7KG, X1504ZA-NJ320WS, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit Laptop
{{percentage}}% OFF
ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6 (39.62 Cms) FHD, (8GB RAM /512GB SSD/Intel Iris X?/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Blue/1.7 Kg), X1504VA-NJ523WS
{{percentage}}% OFF
ASUS Vivobook 16 (2023), Intel Core i9-13900H, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+, 16/40.64cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 2021, Silver, 1.88KG, X1605VA-MB946WS, Intel IrisXe, BacklitKB Fingerprint Laptop
{{percentage}}% OFF
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Mixed Black, 1.63KG, E1504FA-NJ542WS, Alexa Built-in, Thin & Light Laptop
{{percentage}}% OFF
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 60Hz, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Blue, 1.7KG, X1502ZA-EJ541WS, Thin and Light Laptop
{{percentage}}% OFF
ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (2023), Intel Core EVO i5-13500H, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 2.8K OLED 120Hz, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Blue, 1.7KG, S5504VA-MA541WS, Iris Xe, 75WHr Laptop
{{percentage}}% OFF
ASUS ROG Strix G16 13th Gen, Intel Core i9-13980HX Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 4060-8GB/140W TGP/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/QHD+/16/240Hz/RGB KB/90WHr/Windows 11/Office 2021/Eclipse Gray/2.50 Kg) G614JV-N4141WS
{{percentage}}% OFF
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2023) Gaming Laptop, 90WHr Battery, Intel Core i7-12700H 12th Gen, 15.6 FHD 144Hz, 8GB RTX 4060, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11//1-Zone RGB/Gray/2.20 Kg), FX507ZV-LP094W
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB/512GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.58Kg), 82VG00ESIN
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Intel Evo Core i7 1360P 13.3(33.7cm) 2.5K IPS 400Nit Laptop(16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/1Yr Warranty/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Moon White/984g),83AY003CIN
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i7 13700H 16(40.6cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/FHD Camera/Alexa/3 month Game Pass/Cloud Grey/1.89Kg), 82XF003JIN
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Yoga 9 13th Gen Intel Evo i7 1360P 14(35.56cm) 4K OLED 2-in-1 400Nits Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Pen 2.0/1Yr Warranty/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Oatmeal/1.4Kg) 83B1004XIN
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i7 12th Gen 14 FHD IPS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.59 kg), 21E3S05B00
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 Intel Core i7 13700H 14(35.5cm)WUXGA OLED 400Nit Laptop(16GB/512GB SSD/60Hz Refresh/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/1Yr Warranty/Alexa/3 month Game Pass/Storm Grey/1.35Kg),83E00007IN
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5, Intel Core i5-12450H, 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA+ IPS, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MS Office 2021, Cloud Grey, 1.46Kg, 83BF000UIN, Backlit KB, FHD Camera, Alexa Laptop
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 13th Gen Intel Core i5 13420H 14(35.5cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO 21/Backlit KB/FHD Camera/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Cloud Grey/1.46Kg), 82XD003MIN
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo V14 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 14 (35.6 cm) HD (1366x768) Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/DOS/Iron Grey/1.6 kg) 1 Year Service Center Carry in Warranty
{{percentage}}% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 Thin and Light Laptop Intel Core i5 12th Generation (8GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office/1.7 Kg/Silver) A315-59 with 15.6-inch (39.6 cms) Full HD Display
{{percentage}}% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 13th Gen Intel Core i3 (8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office), A515-58M 15.6 Full HD Display, Steel Gray, 1.75 KG
{{percentage}}% OFF
Acer One 14 Business Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Z2-493 with 35.56 cm (14.0) HD Display
{{percentage}}% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14, Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WUXGA 14, Touchscreen 2-in-1, Windows 11 Home, MS Office, Obsidian Black, 1.54KG, A3SP14-31PT, AES Pen Solution Laptop
{{percentage}}% OFF
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG
{{percentage}}% OFF
Acer Nitro V, Intel Core i5- 13th Gen 13420H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6(16GB DDR5/512GB)IPS FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian black, 2.113 kg, ANV15-51,Gaming Laptop
{{percentage}}% OFF
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ¢ 4050) PHN16-71, (16) WUXGA Display
{{percentage}}% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7 13th Gen (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050) A514-56GM,14 WUXGA Display, 1.56 KG
{{percentage}}% OFF
Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7-12700H Processor(16GB/ 512 GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4G-GDDR6 VRAM Graphics/Windows 11 Home) AN515-58 with 39.62 cm (15.6) IPS Display
{{percentage}}% OFF
MSI Modern 14, Intel 13th Gen. i5-1335U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C13M-437IN
{{percentage}}% OFF
MSI Modern 15, Intel 13th Gen. i5-1335U, 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe Graphics/Star Blue/1.7Kg), B13M-291IN
{{percentage}}% OFF
MSI Modern 14, Intel 13th Gen. i3-1315U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel UHD Graphics/Urban Silver/1.4Kg), C13M-438IN
{{percentage}}% OFF
MSI Stealth 17 Studio, Intel 13th Gen. i9-13900H, 43CM FHD 144Hz Mini LED, HDR 1000 Gaming Laptop (64GB/2TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4080, 12GB GDDR6/Core Black/3.3Kg), A13VH-055IN
{{percentage}}% OFF
MSI Pulse 17, Intel Core i7-13700H, 43CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GBx2/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4070, 8GB GDDR6/Titanium Gray/2.7Kg), B13VGK-252IN
{{percentage}}% OFF
MSI Prestige 14H, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H, 36CM FHD+ 60Hz Laptop (8GBx2/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB Graphics/Urban Silver/1.49Kg), B12UCX-412IN
{{percentage}}% OFF
MSI CreatorPro Z16 HX, Intel 13th Gen. i9-13950HX,41CM UHD 120Hz Creator Laptop (64GB/2TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Pro/NVIDIA RTX™ 3000 Ada, GDDR6 8GB/Lunar Grey/2.35Kg), B13VKTO-214IN
{{percentage}}% OFF
MSI CreatorPro X17 HX, Intel 13th Gen. i9-13980HX,44CM UHD 144Hz Mini LED Creator Laptop (64GB/4TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Pro/NVIDIA RTX™ 3500 Ada, GDDR6 12GB/Core Black/3.3Kg), A13VKS-249IN
{{percentage}}% OFF
MSI Thin GF63, Intel 12th Gen. i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/1.86Kg), 12VE-080IN
{{percentage}}% OFF
Ready to upgrade your tech game? Amazon Laptop Days are here, and it’s raining deals! Whether you're a student, gamer, creative professional, or someone who just loves a good bargain, there’s something waiting for you. With jaw-dropping discounts of up to 56% on top brands like Asus, Lenovo, Dell, and more, now’s the perfect time to grab that dream laptop you’ve been eyeing.
From sleek ultrabooks to powerhouse machines, the options are endless, and the prices are irresistible. But hurry—these deals won’t last forever. Let’s dive into what makes this sale unmissable and which laptops you should keep on your radar.
If reliability and sleek design are what you’re after, HP has you covered. With up to 37% off, HP laptops are a great pick for students and professionals alike. Whether you need everyday performance or something with a bit more power, now’s a smart time to make the switch to HP at a lower price.
Dell’s reputation for durability and performance continues to impress, and now you can snag one for up to 31% less. Perfect for work, study, or streaming, Dell laptops offer solid value. This sale is your chance to get a premium experience with stylish and sturdy builds—without paying full price.
Asus is a favourite among gamers, creatives, and multitaskers—and for good reason. With up to 40% off, you can score powerful laptops with stunning displays and cutting-edge features. Whether it’s the ZenBook or the ROG series, Asus is delivering top-notch tech at unbeatable prices.
Lenovo is leading the pack this sale season with jaw-dropping discounts of up to 56%. Known for their dependable performance and business-friendly features, Lenovo laptops are perfect for both work and play. Don’t miss the chance to grab models from the ThinkPad, Yoga, or IdeaPad series at record-low prices.
Acer laptops are the perfect blend of performance and affordability. With up to 42% off, they’re an excellent choice for students, casual users, and budget-conscious buyers. From the Swift series to Aspire models, this is your cue to grab a reliable laptop without stretching your wallet.
MSI laptops are built for serious gaming and high-end tasks, and now they’re available at up to 46% off. Known for powerful graphics, fast processors, and sleek designs, MSI is ideal for gamers and creators. If you’ve been eyeing one, now’s the time to level up your setup.
Similar articles for you
Best budget laptops in April 2025 for students and professionals: Top 10 trustworthy laptops on Amazon
Best 8GB RAM laptops for multitasking, gaming, and basic photo/video editing: Top 10 laptops from HP, Lenovo and more
Best laptops under ₹50000 in 2025: Top 10 picks with the latest tech and features from HP, Dell, Lenovo and others
Bestselling laptops under ₹55,000: Discover the top 10 choices for performance, reliability, and value for money
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What is Amazon Laptop Days?
Amazon Laptop Days is a limited-time sale event offering big discounts on laptops from top brands like HP, Dell, Asus, Lenovo, Acer, and MSI.
How long will the Amazon Laptop Days sale last?
The sale usually runs for a few days, but specific dates may vary. It’s best to check Amazon regularly as deals may change or end quickly.
Are gaming laptops included in the sale?
Yes, gaming laptops from brands like Asus (ROG series), MSI, and Acer are included with significant discounts.
Can I get EMI or exchange offers during the sale?
Yes, Amazon often includes EMI options, exchange offers, and bank discounts during such sales to make deals even sweeter.
Are these laptops brand new and under warranty?
Absolutely. All laptops sold during Amazon Laptop Days are brand new and come with standard manufacturer warranties.