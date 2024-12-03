Explore
Amazon laptop days may be the best time to upgrade your machine: Here are our recommendations for you

Boudhaditya Sanyal

Were you waiting for the right time to upgrade your laptop? That time is here. We share our top recommendations during the Amazon laptop days for you to make a better decision.

Amazon laptop days is a good time to upgrade your machinePremium
Amazon laptop days is a good time to upgrade your machine

Amazon Laptop Days are here, offering a golden opportunity to upgrade your device with exclusive deals on top brands like HP, Dell, ASUS, Acer, and Lenovo. Whether you're a student, a professional, or a gamer, there’s something for everyone in this sale. From efficient workhorses and lightweight ultrabooks to cutting-edge gaming laptops, these brands deliver unparalleled performance, innovative features, and reliability. Enjoy heavy discounts, no-cost EMIs, and additional benefits like extended warranties. Check out our curated list of recommendations to find the perfect laptop that matches your needs and budget.

1. What processor is ideal for multitasking and general use?

Answer: For general multitasking, Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 processors offer a good balance of performance and price. For more intensive tasks, like video editing, opt for Intel Core i7/i9 or AMD Ryzen 7/9.

2. How much RAM is sufficient for smooth laptop performance?

Answer: For basic use, 8GB RAM is sufficient. However, for gaming, programming, or creative tasks like editing, 16GB or more ensures better performance.

3. Should I choose SSD or HDD for storage?

Answer: SSDs are faster and more reliable for daily use. A 512GB SSD is a good starting point, while combining an SSD with a large HDD is ideal for additional storage needs.

4. What screen size is best for portability versus productivity?

Answer: A 13–14-inch laptop is lightweight and ideal for portability, while 15–16 inches offers a better display for productivity and multitasking. Choose a 17-inch screen for gaming or multimedia needs.

 

1. Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

The Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip offers exceptional performance and efficiency. Its 13.3-inch Retina display provides stunning visuals, while 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD ensure smooth multitasking and fast storage access. The fanless design ensures silent operation, and features like the Touch ID and FaceTime HD camera make it user-friendly. Ideal for professionals and students alike, this laptop combines portability, power, and excellent battery life. However, it might not suit those requiring more ports or high storage.

Specifications of Apple MacBook Air Laptop

Processor: Apple M1 chip

Display: 13.3-inch Retina, 2560x1600

RAM/Storage: 8GB/256GB SSD

Weight: 1.29 kg

Features: Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID, macOS

Warranty: 1-year limited warranty

Reasons to Consider

Reasons to Avoid

Exceptional performance with M1 chipLimited to 256GB base storage
Lightweight and portableOnly two Thunderbolt ports
Stunning Retina displayNot suitable for high-end gaming

2. HP 15s Ryzen 5000 (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Windows 11/MS Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/ 15.6” (39.6 cm)/Silver/2.21 KG) eq2305AU/eq2182au Laptop

The HP 15s is a powerful laptop with the Ryzen 5000 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It’s ideal for multitasking and professional workloads. The 15.6-inch FHD display delivers sharp visuals, and the lightweight build makes it portable. With Windows 11 and MS Office pre-installed, it’s ready for work out of the box. However, at 2.21 kg, it may not be the best choice for frequent travellers.

Specifications of HP 15s Ryzen 5000

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5000

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080)

RAM/Storage: 16GB/512GB SSD

Weight: 2.21 kg

Features: Backlit Keyboard, Windows 11, MS Office 2021

Warranty: 1-year

Reasons to Consider

Reasons to Avoid

Ample 16GB RAM for multitaskingSlightly heavier than competitors
Large FHD display for productivityNo dedicated GPU for gaming
Pre-installed Windows 11 and MS OfficePlain design aesthetics

3. Dell [Smartchoice] Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/Window 11/MS Office' 21/15"(38 cm)/15 Month McAfee/Black/1.69kg Laptop

The Dell Core i3-1215U 12th Gen laptop is an affordable yet efficient device for everyday tasks. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers ample speed and storage. The 15-inch FHD display is suitable for work or streaming, while its lightweight design at 1.69 kg enhances portability. Windows 11 and a 15-month McAfee subscription add value. However, its i3 processor may not suffice for intensive tasks like gaming or editing.

Specifications of Dell Core i3-1215U 12th Gen

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U

Display: 15-inch FHD (1920x1080)

RAM/Storage: 8GB/512GB SSD

Weight: 1.69 kg

Features: Windows 11, MS Office, 15-month McAfee

Warranty: 1-year

Reasons to Consider

Reasons to Avoid

Affordable and lightweightLimited power with i3 processor
Includes McAfee and MS OfficeNo backlit keyboard
Large SSD storage for the priceBasic graphics capabilities

4. MSI GF63 Thin, Intel Core i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GBx2/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, GDDR6 4GB/Black/1.8Kg), 11UC-1293IN

The MSI GF63 Thin is a high-performance gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 144Hz display, and Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, it ensures smooth gameplay and fast load times. Weighing 1.8 kg, it’s portable for its category. The slim design and immersive audio enhance the gaming experience. However, the cooling system could be quieter under heavy loads.

Specifications of MSI GF63 Thin

Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H

Display: 40cm FHD, 144Hz

RAM/Storage: 16GB/512GB SSD

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3050, 4GB

Weight: 1.8 kg

Features: Windows 11 Home, Backlit Keyboard

Warranty: 1-year

Reasons to Consider

Reasons to Avoid

High refresh rate for gamingCan heat up during extended gaming sessions
Powerful i7 processor and RTX 3050 GPUAverage battery life
Lightweight for a gaming laptopBasic plastic build design

5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 13th Gen Intel Evo Core i5 13500H 14"(35.5cm) WUXGA-OLED 400Nits Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office 2021/Backlit KB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Storm Grey/1.3Kg), 83E00004IN

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 is a stylish, lightweight laptop with an Intel Evo i5 processor and OLED display, ensuring vibrant visuals and top-tier performance. It comes with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, ideal for productivity tasks. Features like Alexa integration, a backlit keyboard, and a 3-month Game Pass enhance its usability. Weighing just 1.3 kg, it’s an excellent choice for on-the-go users. However, the lack of a dedicated GPU may limit its appeal to gamers.

Specifications of Lenovo Yoga Slim 6

Processor: Intel Evo Core i5-13500H

Display: 14-inch WUXGA OLED (400 nits)

RAM/Storage: 16GB/512GB SSD

Weight: 1.3 kg

Features: Alexa, Backlit Keyboard, Game Pass

Warranty: 1-year

Reasons to Consider

Reasons to Avoid

Stunning OLED displayNo dedicated GPU
Compact and ultra-lightweight designLimited port options
High-speed Intel Evo platformPremium price range

6. Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M3 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU and 18‑core GPU, 36GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Space Black

The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro is a powerhouse, boasting the latest M3 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU. Its 16-inch Retina display delivers stunning visuals, while 36GB unified memory ensures seamless multitasking. Ideal for professionals in creative fields, it combines top-tier performance with sleek design. The 512GB storage, however, might feel limiting for users with extensive file storage needs.

Specifications of Apple 2023 MacBook Pro

Processor: M3 Pro chip (12-core CPU, 18-core GPU)

Display: 16-inch Retina

Memory/Storage: 36GB Unified Memory/512GB SSD

Weight: ~2.2 kg

Features: macOS, Touch ID, advanced thermal design

Reasons to Consider

Reasons to Avoid

Exceptional performance for professionalsExpensive for general users
Vibrant 16-inch Retina displayLimited storage at this price point
Robust build qualityHeavier than most laptops

7. MSI Modern 14, Intel 13th Gen. i3-1315U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Intel UHD Graphics/Urban Silver/1.4Kg), C13M-438IN

The MSI Modern 14 is an affordable, lightweight laptop suited for daily tasks and casual use. Powered by an Intel i3 13th Gen processor, it delivers reliable performance for browsing, office work, and streaming. Its 512GB SSD ensures ample storage, and the sleek Urban Silver design adds a stylish touch. However, its modest 8GB RAM and integrated graphics make it less ideal for demanding tasks like gaming or editing.

Specifications of MSI Modern 14

Processor: Intel i3-1315U

Display: 14-inch FHD (36cm)

RAM/Storage: 8GB/512GB SSD

Weight: 1.4 kg

Features: Windows 11 Home, Intel UHD Graphics

Reasons to Consider

Reasons to Avoid

Affordable and lightweightLimited processing power
Sleek and stylish designBasic integrated graphics
Decent storage capacity for its rangeNo backlit keyboard

Also read: Premium gaming laptops vs budget gaming laptops: A comparison to make a smart decision for your gaming needs

8. Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Intel 13th Gen i7 EvoTM 35.56cm(14") Dynamic Amoled 2X, 3K Display, 120Hz, Ultra Thin & Light Laptop(16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/MS Office/Graphite/1.17Kg), NP940XFG-KC5IN

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro stands out with its stunning 14-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and ultra-thin, lightweight design. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel i7 processor, it offers exceptional speed and efficiency. With 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, it’s perfect for multitasking and storage-heavy workloads. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals. However, its premium price might not suit budget-conscious users.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro

Processor: Intel i7 13th Gen Evo

Display: 14-inch Dynamic AMOLED 3K, 120Hz

RAM/Storage: 16GB/1TB SSD

Weight: 1.17 kg

Features: Windows 11, ultra-thin design, Graphite finish

Reasons to Consider

Reasons to Avoid

Vibrant AMOLED display with 120HzPremium pricing
Ultra-thin and lightweight designNo dedicated GPU
Ample storage and fast performanceLimited port options

Also read: Best laptops with long battery life: The essential buying guide with top options for your next laptop purchase

9. HP Pavilion 16, Enhanced by AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U, 16-inch (40.6 cm), WUXGA, 16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB SSD, Intel graphics, 1080p FHD IR camera, Copilot, Backlit KB (Win 11, Silver, 1.77 kg), af0028TU

The HP Pavilion 16 blends performance and innovation with its AI-enhanced Intel Core Ultra 7 processor. Its 16-inch WUXGA display offers sharp visuals, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide smooth multitasking and quick storage access. Features like Copilot and an FHD IR camera add convenience, but it lacks a dedicated GPU, limiting its gaming potential.

Specifications of HP Pavilion 16

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 155U

Display: 16-inch WUXGA (1920x1200)

RAM/Storage: 16GB LPDDR5x/512GB SSD

Weight: ~2.3 kg

Features: Backlit keyboard, Windows 11, Intel graphics

Reasons to Consider

Reasons to Avoid

AI-enhanced Core Ultra processorNo dedicated GPU
Large, high-resolution displayRelatively heavy for its size
Backlit keyboard and FHD IR cameraLimited upgrade options

10. ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (2023), Intel Core EVO i5-13500H 13th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cm) 2.8K 120Hz OLED, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/75WHr/Silver/1.7 kg) S5504VA-MA543WS

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED combines vibrant 2.8K OLED visuals with reputable performance. Powered by the 13th Gen i5 processor, it’s ideal for creative tasks and multitasking. The 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD provide ample speed and storage, while the sleek, lightweight design ensures portability. However, its integrated graphics might not meet the needs of hardcore gamers or video editors.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED

Processor: Intel Core i5-13500H

Display: 15.6-inch 2.8K OLED, 120Hz

RAM/Storage: 16GB/512GB SSD

Weight: 1.7 kg

Features: Windows 11, Office 2021, 75Wh battery

Reasons to Consider

Reasons to Avoid

Stunning 2.8K OLED displayIntegrated graphics only
Excellent battery life for its classPrice may seem steep for some users
Lightweight and portableLimited to non-gaming use cases

Also read: Best laptops in 2024: Top 7 options from popular brands for robust performance and build quality

11. ASUS Vivobook 16, IntelCore™ i3-1215U 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop, 16-inch (40.64 cm) FHD+, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Fingerprint/Black/1.88kg), X1605ZAB-MB322WS

The ASUS Vivobook 16 offers great value for everyday computing with its Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. The large 16-inch FHD+ display is perfect for productivity, while its lightweight build ensures portability. It’s an ideal laptop for students or professionals needing reliable performance without breaking the bank. However, the absence of a backlit keyboard may deter nighttime users.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 16

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U

Display: 16-inch FHD+ (1920x1200)

RAM/Storage: 8GB/512GB SSD

Weight: 1.88 kg

Features: Windows 11, Fingerprint sensor

Reasons to Buy

Reasons to Avoid

Affordable pricingNo backlit keyboard
Large FHD+ displayLimited graphics power
Decent storage for the priceHeavier than competitors

Compare the features of our recommendations before buying

Laptops

Display Size

RAM and Storage

Processor/Graphics

Apple MacBook Air (M1)13.3-inch Retina8GB RAM, 256GB SSDApple M1 Chip
HP 15s Ryzen 500015.6-inch FHD16GB RAM, 512GB SSDRyzen 5000 Series
Dell Core i3-1215U (12th Gen)15-inch FHD8GB RAM, 512GB SSDIntel Core i3-1215U
MSI GF63 Thin40cm FHD, 144Hz16GB RAM, 512GB SSDIntel i7-11800H, RTX 3050
Lenovo Yoga Slim 614-inch WUXGA-OLED16GB RAM, 512GB SSDIntel i5-13500H
Apple MacBook Pro (M3 Pro)16-inch Retina36GB RAM, 512GB SSDApple M3 Pro
MSI Modern 1414-inch FHD8GB RAM, 512GB SSDIntel i3-1315U
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro14-inch 3K AMOLED16GB RAM, 1TB SSDIntel i7 13th Gen Evo
HP Pavilion 16 (Core Ultra 7)16-inch WUXGA16GB RAM, 512GB SSDIntel Core Ultra 7 155U
ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (2023)15.6-inch 2.8K OLED16GB RAM, 512GB SSDIntel i5-13500H

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best laptop

Purpose of Use: Define whether the laptop is for gaming, professional tasks, or casual browsing.

Processor and RAM: Ensure the processor and RAM meet your performance needs for multitasking or heavy applications.

Storage Type and Capacity: Look for SSDs for faster boot times and responsiveness.

Display Quality: Choose a laptop with an appropriate resolution (FHD, 2K, or 4K) and refresh rate for your needs.

Portability: Consider weight and battery life for frequent travel.

Budget and Value: Compare features across options within your price range.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Boudhaditya Sanyal
I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all.
