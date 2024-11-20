Amazon is offering limited-time deals on Asus laptops, with discounts of over 40% on some of the best models available. Whether you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop, a thin and light laptop for daily use, or the perfect laptop for students, now is the perfect time to grab a deal. Asus is known for delivering high-performance laptops across various categories, and these deals give you the opportunity to get one of the best laptops at an unbeatable price.

From sleek, lightweight designs for easy portability to high-end gaming laptops equipped with top-tier graphics and processing power, Asus offers a range of options that cater to all needs. Whether you’re a student who needs reliable performance for study and entertainment, or a gamer looking for an immersive experience, there’s an Asus laptop that fits your requirements.

1. ASUS TUF Gaming F17, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, 17.3-inch (43.94 cm) FHD 165Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Win 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.60 kg), FX706HF-NY040W

The ASUS TUF Gaming F17 is a robust gaming laptop designed for immersive gameplay and performance. Powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H processor and equipped with a 17.3-inch Full HD 165Hz display, it ensures smooth visuals. With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, it offers speed and storage, while the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU delivers excellent graphics. The laptop supports up to 32GB RAM and additional SSD expansion. Windows 11 and a month of Game Pass provide access to a variety of games. Its RGB backlit keyboard enhances gaming aesthetics.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F17

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400H (up to 4.5 GHz, 6 cores).

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 with 4GB VRAM.

Display: 17.3-inch Full HD, 165Hz refresh rate, anti-glare.

Memory: 16GB DDR4, expandable up to 32GB.

Storage: 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, with an additional SSD slot.

Weight: 2.60 kg with an RGB backlit keyboard.

2. ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop, Core i3-1215U 12th Gen, 14" (35.56 cm) FHD, 60Hz (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/42WHr /Blue/1.40 kg), X1404ZA-NK321WS

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is a sleek, lightweight laptop designed for everyday use and multitasking. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for fast performance. Its 14-inch FHD display ensures clear visuals, and the laptop includes pre-installed Windows 11 and Office 2021. With a compact design, weighing just 1.40 kg and offering up to 6 hours of battery life, it's portable and efficient. The laptop also includes integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and a range of ports for connectivity, making it a versatile choice for students and professionals alike.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 14

Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U (up to 4.4 GHz, 6 cores).

Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM at 3200MHz.

Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Display: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate.

Weight & Design: Thin and light design at 1.40 kg, 1.79 cm thickness.

Battery: 42WHrs, up to 6 hours of life (varies with usage).

3. ASUS TUF Gaming A15, Ryzen 7 7435HS, 15.6-inch, FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050/Windows 11/48WHr/Graphite Black/2.3 Kg), FA506NCR-HN054W

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is a powerful gaming laptop designed for smooth performance in demanding tasks like gaming, content creation, and multitasking. It features a fast AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor, 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics for immersive visuals. With 16GB of DDR5 RAM (expandable to 32GB) and a 512GB SSD, it offers ample speed and storage. Its backlit RGB keyboard adds style, while the 48WHr battery supports quick charging. Weighing 2.3 kg, it is portable for gamers on the go.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming A15

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS (3.1GHz, up to 4.5GHz, 8 cores).

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz, anti-glare.

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6).

RAM: 16GB DDR5 (expandable to 32GB).

Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD.

Battery: 48WHrs with fast charging (50% in 30 minutes).

4. ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen,Thin and Light Laptop,15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD, (8GB RAM/512GB/Windows11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ523WS

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a sleek, lightweight laptop designed for productivity and multitasking. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor, it ensures efficient performance. Its 15.6-inch Full HD display provides crisp visuals, while the 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD offer fast storage and smooth operation. The backlit keyboard enhances usability in low-light conditions, and the pre-installed Windows 11 and Office 2021 provide essential tools. Weighing 1.7 kg, it is portable, with a battery lasting up to 6 hours.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15

Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H, 4P+8E cores, up to 4.5 GHz.

Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD.

Memory: 8GB DDR4 (4GB onboard + 4GB SO-DIMM).

Display: 15.6" FHD, 1920x1080, 60Hz, 220 nits, 45% NTSC.

Graphics: Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics.

Operating System: Windows 11 Home with Office 2021 pre-installed.

5. ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), Intel Core i3-N305, 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Silver/1.63 kg), E1504GA-NJ321WS

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023) is a sleek and lightweight laptop ideal for work and daily use. Powered by an Intel Core i3-N305 processor and 8GB RAM, it offers smooth performance. With a 15.6" Full HD anti-glare display and integrated Intel UHD Graphics, it delivers good visuals. The laptop includes 512GB SSD storage, Windows 11, and Office 2021 pre-installed. Weighing just 1.63 kg, it is portable and has a backlit keyboard for convenience. It supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5, and meets MIL-STD 810H standards for durability. The battery lasts up to 6 hours depending on usage.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023)

Processor: Intel Core i3-N305 (1.8 GHz, up to 3.8 GHz, 8 cores).

Memory: 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM.

Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD.

Display: 15.6" Full HD, anti-glare, 60Hz refresh rate.

Battery Life: Up to 6 hours (42WHrs).

Weight: 1.63 kg, with a thin and light design.

6. ASUS Vivobook 16X, 16" FHD+, 144Hz 300nits, Intel Core i5-12500H 2.5 GHz, Creator/Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/RTX 3050/win 11/Office Home/50WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.80 kg), K3605ZC-RP587WS

The ASUS Vivobook 16X is a versatile 16-inch laptop ideal for creators and gamers. Powered by the Intel Core i5-12500H processor, it delivers excellent performance with a 144Hz display for smooth visuals. It features NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, 16GB RAM, and a fast 512GB SSD. Designed with productivity in mind, it includes Windows 11, MS Office Home, and a backlit keyboard. The 50Wh battery supports quick charging, reaching 50% in 30 minutes. Lightweight at 1.80 kg, this laptop is perfect for portable productivity and entertainment.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 16X

Processor: Intel Core i5-12500H, up to 4.5 GHz.

Display: 16" WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 144Hz, 300 nits brightness.

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GPU.

Memory & Storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD.

Battery: 50Wh, fast charging to 50% in 30 minutes.

Ports: USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm jack, and SD card reader.

7. ASUS X515, 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, 60Hz 200nits, Intel Pentium Gold 7505, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home/37WHr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.80 kg), X1500EA-EJ122WS

The ASUS X515 is a thin and lightweight laptop designed for everyday computing tasks. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and runs on the Intel Pentium Gold 7505 processor. With 8GB RAM and a fast 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth performance. The laptop includes Windows 11, Office Home, and has a 37WHr battery for decent portability. Its sleek design in Transparent Silver weighs just 1.80 kg. Ideal for basic productivity, browsing, and multimedia tasks, it offers reliable connectivity with multiple ports and Wi-Fi 5 support.

Specifications of ASUS X515 laptop

Processor: Intel Pentium Gold 7505 (up to 3.5 GHz, 2 cores).

Display: 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080), 60Hz, 200nits brightness.

Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM.

Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD.

Battery: 37WHr, 2-cell Li-ion.

Ports: USB 3.2 Type-A & Type-C, HDMI, and audio jack.

8. ASUS Vivobook 16" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 60Hz 300nits, Core i5-12500H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42WHr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88kg), X1605ZAC-MB541WS

The ASUS Vivobook 16 FHD+ laptop offers great performance with its Intel Core i5-12500H processor and 16GB RAM, making it ideal for multitasking and everyday tasks. Its 16-inch WUXGA display provides clear visuals, while the 512GB SSD ensures fast storage. The laptop is equipped with Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics for casual gaming and multimedia. It also comes with Windows 11, Office Home, a fingerprint sensor, and a 42Wh battery. This laptop is perfect for students and professionals looking for a reliable, budget-friendly device.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 16

Intel Core i5-12500H Processor (up to 4.5 GHz)

16 WUXGA (1920 x 1200) Display

16GB DDR4 RAM

512GB SSD Storage

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

42Wh Battery

Best value for money Asus laptop on Amazon

The ASUS Vivobook 14 offers exceptional value with its lightweight build, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, and 8GB RAM. It’s perfect for students and professionals needing portability and efficiency. With a pre-installed Office 2021 suite, a crisp 14-inch FHD display, and a price point that undercuts many rivals, it balances performance and affordability. It delivers up to 6 hours of battery life and includes comprehensive connectivity options, making it a well-rounded choice for everyday computing tasks. Whether for office use or online learning, this laptop provides excellent performance without breaking the bank.

Best overall Asus laptop on Amazon

The ASUS TUF Gaming F17 is the best overall laptop for its powerful performance and immersive gaming experience. It's designed to handle demanding gaming and productivity tasks with an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, and a large 17.3-inch Full HD 165Hz display. Its 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD ensure smooth multitasking and fast storage. The RGB backlit keyboard adds style, while the durable build suits long-term use. Whether for gaming, content creation, or heavy multitasking, the TUF Gaming F17 delivers top-tier performance at a reasonable price.

Factors to consider when buying an Asus laptop

Purpose: Define your primary use—gaming, productivity, or basic tasks. For gaming, choose TUF or ROG series; opt for Vivobook or Zenbook for productivity.

Processor and RAM: Select powerful processors (Intel Core i5/i7 or AMD Ryzen 5/7) and adequate RAM (8GB for basic tasks, 16GB+ for demanding workloads).

Display: Look for high-resolution (FHD or higher) displays with better refresh rates (120Hz+) for gaming or creative tasks.

Storage: Ensure a minimum of 512GB SSD for speed; expandable options are a plus.

Build and Portability: Consider weight and durability—lighter models like Vivobooks suit travelers.

Battery Life: Check for 6+ hours of battery life or fast charging for productivity on the go.

Additional Features: Backlit keyboards, GPU performance, and pre-installed software add value.

FAQs

Question : Which ASUS laptop is best for gaming?

Ans : The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 and F17 are excellent for gaming, offering high refresh rates, NVIDIA RTX graphics, and expandable memory.

Question : Are ASUS laptops reliable for long-term use?

Ans : Yes, ASUS laptops are known for their durability, especially models that meet MIL-STD 810H standards, such as the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023).

Question : What is the average battery life of ASUS laptops?

Ans : Battery life varies, with most models offering around 6 hours. Some, like the ASUS TUF Gaming A15, support fast charging.

Question : Do ASUS laptops support upgradeable RAM and storage?

Ans : Yes, many ASUS laptops, like the TUF Gaming series, allow RAM and storage upgrades for future-proofing.

Question : Are ASUS laptops good for students?

Ans : Yes, lightweight models like the ASUS Vivobook 14 or 15 are perfect for students, offering affordability, pre-installed Office, and good battery life.

