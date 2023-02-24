Amazon marks 5th Alexa anniversary with device offers; introduces new male voice

Amazon Alexa has completed five years in India as a popular virtual assistant. To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Amazon has announced special offers on its Alexa devices, which include Echo smart speakers and Fire TV devices. In addition, Amazon has also introduced a new male voice option for Alexa users in the country.

Amazon has recently revealed that Indian users will now have the option to switch between Alexa's original voice and a new male voice. This marks the first time that users in India can choose from two distinct voice options that can respond in both English and Hindi languages. To change Alexa's voice, users can simply say "Alexa, change your voice" on their Echo device or access the Alexa app and navigate to the device settings to select their preferred voice option.

Moreover, Customers can choose to ask questions in English, Hindi, or Hinglish using any of the wake words available, including Alexa, Echo, Computer, and Amazon.

Starting from March 02, 2023 until March 04, 2023, Amazon has announced its plans to provide deals and discounts on devices powered by Alexa. On March 2nd, the company will also unveil the deals and offers available for Alexa devices. Moreover, customers can explore and purchase from a selected collection of smart home gadgets and Alexa-enabled devices offered by popular brands like boAt, Noise, Philips, Syska, and others.

“It is humbling to see many Indian users enjoy interacting with Alexa as part of their daily routine. Over the past five years, our aim has been to build Alexa from India and for India, and I truly believe that our journey is synonymous to the evolution of ambient computing in the country. As we look ahead, our focus remains on bringing to life newer voice, touch, motion and vision-enabled experiences for consuming entertainment, completing tasks, and accessing information," said Dilip R S, Country Manager for Alexa, Amazon India.