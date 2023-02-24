Amazon marks 5th Alexa anniversary with device offers; introduces new male voice
- Amazon has recently revealed that Indian users will now have the option to switch between Alexa's original voice and a new male voice. This marks the first time that users in India can choose from two distinct voice options that can respond in both English and Hindi languages.
Amazon Alexa has completed five years in India as a popular virtual assistant. To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Amazon has announced special offers on its Alexa devices, which include Echo smart speakers and Fire TV devices. In addition, Amazon has also introduced a new male voice option for Alexa users in the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×